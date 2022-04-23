Log in
NIKE : Inspired by Luka Dončić, the Luka 1 Brings a New Wave of Innovation to Jordan Brand
PU
04/22Danish retailers boycott shoemaker ECCO over Russia presence
RE
04/18If The NFT Fits
AQ
Nike : Inspired by Luka Dončić, the Luka 1 Brings a New Wave of Innovation to Jordan Brand

04/23/2022 | 04:29pm EDT
performance

Inspired by Luka Dončić, the Luka 1 Brings a New Wave of Innovation to Jordan Brand

April 23, 2022

What to Know
  • The Luka 1 is designed for the multidirectional play of Luka Dončić. The guard's debut signature shoe combines a new IsoPlate foot frame and a new performance foam called Formula 23.
  • The IsoPlate system continues a long legacy of Jordan Brand performance innovations, like Flight Plate and Eclipse Plate technology.
  • An injected foam, the new Formula 23 is one of the most sustainable performance foams made by a NIKE, Inc. brand.

The Luka 1 is designed for the deceptive, off-speed play of Luka Dončić, featuring a new IsoPlate system with full-length Formula 23 performance foam in the midsole. The shoe follows a long line of innovative Jordan Brand performance systems, like the Flight Plate in the Air Jordan XXVIII and the Eclipse Plate debuted in the Air Jordan XXXIV.

How the tech works: The IsoPlate foot frame wraps up the lateral forefoot to keep players contained over the footbed, helping secure the foot when going from front to back. The Formula 23 foam provides a lightweight, responsive ride and helps propel the player during side-to-side movement - think a step-back, a Euro step, a crossover, or even a defensive slide. Breathable Flightwire cables on the lateral side of the upper also help contain the foot.

The one-piece upper features a haptic print that changes colors depending on how the light hits the shoe.

An injected foam, Formula 23 is one of the most sustainable performance foams made by a NIKE, Inc. brand. It's designed to be lightweight and bouncy to help players feel fresh on their feet.

The heel includes a hit of color that highlights the full-length Formula 23 foam.

To download high-res images, click here.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 23 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2022 20:28:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
