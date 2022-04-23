Nike : Inspired by Luka Dončić, the Luka 1 Brings a New Wave of Innovation to Jordan Brand

What to Know

The Luka 1 is designed for the deceptive, off-speed play of Luka Dončić, featuring a new IsoPlate system with full-length Formula 23 performance foam in the midsole. The shoe follows a long line of innovative Jordan Brand performance systems, like the Flight Plate in the Air Jordan XXVIII and the Eclipse Plate debuted in the Air Jordan XXXIV.

How the tech works: The IsoPlate foot frame wraps up the lateral forefoot to keep players contained over the footbed, helping secure the foot when going from front to back. The Formula 23 foam provides a lightweight, responsive ride and helps propel the player during side-to-side movement - think a step-back, a Euro step, a crossover, or even a defensive slide. Breathable Flightwire cables on the lateral side of the upper also help contain the foot.