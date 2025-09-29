Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation on the stock with a target price of $115 ahead of its Q1 results.
Q1 should reveal a rebound for Nike after hitting rock bottom. Despite challenges related to tariffs and inventory in the first half of the year, we expect a slight improvement in the share price and anticipate a strong acceleration in H2, the broker said.
Innovation, retail momentum, and a healthier market support our bullish stance, Jefferies adds.
Nike: Jefferies maintains buy recommendation
Published on 09/29/2025 at 09:05 am EDT
Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation on the stock with a target price of $115 ahead of its Q1 results.