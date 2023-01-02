Nike : Jordan Brand Introduces 23/7, a Shoe Designed for a Kid's Experience

Jordan Brand knows that kids are spontaneous movers - when they want to do their favorite activity, they want to be able to do it right now and fast. Enter the new Jordan Brand 23/7, a shoe that kids can slip on immediately and is comfortable enough to wear all day, for any activity. The bonus feature: providing kids with an experience that promotes independence and confidence.

"Part of why we designed the 23/7 is because we wanted to create a shoe that is an everyday part of a kid's world," says Tate Kuerbis, Jordan Brand Design Director for Kids Footwear. "Kids want to get into their shoes quickly to get out and play - this shoe enables them to do just that." The design is just as considered as any Jordan Brand shoe for adults, adds Kuerbis, who designed the Air Jordan signature 18, 19, and 31 through 36. "Designing the Air Jordan signature shoe is such a magical process, and being able to apply that same thinking to the design of the 23/7 is no different and can be just as rewarding."

The shoe's easy entry is delivered through an intuitive step-in design. A soft heel pocket and stitched synthetic upper help easily guide the foot into place, while large pull loops allow kids or adults to open the collar wider. The two-way stretch upper and adjustable, reinforced strap provide a comfortable, locked-down fit, and the heel and toe are wrapped with rubber for durability. The 23/7's midsole also has forefoot flexibility that's ideal for early walkers. Combined, the shoe's features help make sport, and any activity, more accessible for the next generation.

The 23/7 shoe in the Bloodline colorway launches globally January 16, 2023. The Sky Fundamental colorway debuts globally later in the month, and the Dunk on Mars colorway arrives in February.