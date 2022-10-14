Nike : Jordan Brand's First Africa-Based Collaboration Brings the Air Jordan 2 to the Next Generation

Jordan Brand is collaborating with African retailer Shelflife on an Air Jordan 2 Retro Low. The collaboration is the brand's first with an Africa-based partner.

Rooted in Shelflife's graffiti and street art origins, the design has a white and light-bone upper with orange accents on the heel. On the insole, a graphic of scrawled signatures and autographs reflect the retailer's ubuntu team spirit: "I am because we are."

Shelflife is one of South Africa's leading sneaker and streetwear stores. Founded in 2006 in Cape Town, the brand's second door in Johannesburg opened 10 years later and is a pillar in the local retail scene and throughout South Africa.

The collaboration is one of many Jordan Brand partnerships with sneaker retailers around the world, from Detroit (Burn Rubber) to Manila (Titan), that bring inspiring local stories to a global audience.

The Air Jordan 2 Retro Low releases October 21 online and at Shelflife stores in Cape Town and Johannesburg.