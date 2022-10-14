Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nike, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NKE   US6541061031

NIKE, INC.

(NKE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:08 2022-10-14 am EDT
88.86 USD   -0.79%
10:23aNike : Jordan Brand's First Africa-Based Collaboration Brings the Air Jordan 2 to the Next Generation
PU
06:03aBiden heads to Oregon as Democratic hold on governorship threatened
RE
10/13NIKE INC : Credit Suisse keeps its Buy rating
MD
Nike : Jordan Brand's First Africa-Based Collaboration Brings the Air Jordan 2 to the Next Generation

10/14/2022 | 10:23am EDT
Jordan Brand's First Africa-Based Collaboration Brings the Air Jordan 2 to the Next Generation
What to Know
  • The Air Jordan 2 Retro Low Shelflife is Jordan Brand's first footwear collaboration with an Africa-based partner.
  • One of South Africa's leading sneaker retailers, Shelflife is inspired by graffiti and street art, and the team is unified by a spirit of ubuntu: "I am because we are."
  • The international collab is one of a number of releases of the Air Jordan 2 following the launch of the Retro J Balvin, Maison Château Rouge and Nina Chanel Abney versions of the silhouette.

Jordan Brand is collaborating with African retailer Shelflife on an Air Jordan 2 Retro Low. The collaboration is the brand's first with an Africa-based partner.

Rooted in Shelflife's graffiti and street art origins, the design has a white and light-bone upper with orange accents on the heel. On the insole, a graphic of scrawled signatures and autographs reflect the retailer's ubuntu team spirit: "I am because we are."

Shelflife is one of South Africa's leading sneaker and streetwear stores. Founded in 2006 in Cape Town, the brand's second door in Johannesburg opened 10 years later and is a pillar in the local retail scene and throughout South Africa.

The collaboration is one of many Jordan Brand partnerships with sneaker retailers around the world, from Detroit (Burn Rubber) to Manila (Titan), that bring inspiring local stories to a global audience.

The Air Jordan 2 Retro Low releases October 21 online and at Shelflife stores in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Jordan Brand x Shelflife

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 14:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 49 036 M - -
Net income 2023 4 738 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 968 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 28,8x
Yield 2023 1,38%
Capitalization 140 B 140 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,82x
EV / Sales 2024 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 79 100
Free-Float 79,5%
Chart NIKE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nike, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 89,56 $
Average target price 110,61 $
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John J. Donahoe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Friend Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark G. Parker Executive Chairman
Andrew Campion Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan B. Graf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIKE, INC.-46.27%140 125
ADIDAS AG-55.32%20 042
ON HOLDING AG-54.67%5 404
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.-33.48%4 257
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-41.85%2 414
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.9.45%1 871