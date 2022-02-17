Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Nike, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    NKE   US6541061031

NIKE, INC.

(NKE)
  Report
Nike : Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand Invite Grassroots Organizations to Help Create Racial Equity

02/17/2022 | 11:08am EST
Company

Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand Invite Grassroots Organizations to Help Create Racial Equity

February 17, 2022

What to Know
  • Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand are seeking applications from qualified nonprofits for their Community Grant Program, now in its second year and part of a 10-year, $100 million commitment to the Black community.
  • The application portal will open on Michael Jordan's birthday, Thursday, February 17, 2022, and close Thursday, March 17, 2022.
  • The grants will support and empower organizations that address economic justice, education, narrative change and social justice for the Black community.

As part of a 10-year, $100 million commitment to the Black Community, Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand announce the opening of their second cycle of Community Grants, providing $1.25 million to local, grassroots organizations that are creating more equitable futures for Black Americans.

The application portal will be open for 30 days, beginning on Michael Jordan's birthday, Thursday, February 17, 2022, and closing Thursday, March 17, 2022.

To apply for a grant, organizations must meet the following criteria: Be a nonprofit organization with 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status that has been established since 2019 or prior; have an annual operating budget between $100,000 to $3 million; as this program lives within Jordan Brand's Black Community Commitment, organizations must have a mission that aligns with at least one of four key focus areas. Those include:

Economic Justice: Build generational wealth in Black communities through financial literacy, access to capital and strengthening Black entrepreneurial success.

Education: Help schools adapt curriculum and diversify staff to better equip and support the needs of BIPOC students. Engage educational reform efforts that prevent discrimination.

Narrative Change: Increase awareness of the role race plays in our history to drive a deeper understanding of the consequences of racism in our everyday lives.

Social Justice: Build social and political capital within the Black community by investing in and advocating for policy reform.

Access the Community Grants Program application portal and read instructions on how to complete your submission here.

The Community Grants Program continues the long-term vision for the Black Community Commitment set by Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand beginning in summer of 2020. Last September, donations totaling $1 million were awarded to 18 grassroots organizations that were uniquely positioned to build racial equity in neighborhoods across the U.S.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 16:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
