Nike Outlines Leadership Changes Aimed at Streamlining Focus

By Denny Jacob

Nike on Wednesday outlined leadership changes, including more responsibility for some of its top executives.

The sportwear company said executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Matthew Friend will expand his responsibilities to include procurement, global places and services, along with demand and supply management.

Chief Operating Officer Andy Campion will take on a new role as managing director, strategic business ventures, Nike said.

Heidi O'Neill, currently president, consumer & marketplace, will become president, consumer, product and brand. Craig Williams, currently president of the Jordan Brand, was name president of geographies and marketplace.

"These shifts will allow us to streamline our focus across product, brand storytelling and marketplace," Chief Executive John Donahoe said.

