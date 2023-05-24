Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nike, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NKE   US6541061031

NIKE, INC.

(NKE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-24 pm EDT
108.29 USD   -0.45%
05:51pNike Outlines Leadership Changes Aimed at Streamlining Focus
DJ
05:39pNike Details Senior Leadership Changes
MT
05:25pNike, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nike Outlines Leadership Changes Aimed at Streamlining Focus

05/24/2023 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Denny Jacob


Nike on Wednesday outlined leadership changes, including more responsibility for some of its top executives.

The sportwear company said executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Matthew Friend will expand his responsibilities to include procurement, global places and services, along with demand and supply management.

Chief Operating Officer Andy Campion will take on a new role as managing director, strategic business ventures, Nike said.

Heidi O'Neill, currently president, consumer & marketplace, will become president, consumer, product and brand. Craig Williams, currently president of the Jordan Brand, was name president of geographies and marketplace.

"These shifts will allow us to streamline our focus across product, brand storytelling and marketplace," Chief Executive John Donahoe said.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-23 1751ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKE, INC. -0.45% 108.29 Delayed Quote.-5.84%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. -0.32% 61.8 Delayed Quote.-12.95%
SERVICENOW, INC. 0.48% 502.55 Delayed Quote.28.81%
All news about NIKE, INC.
05:51pNike Outlines Leadership Changes Aimed at Streamlining Focus
DJ
05:39pNike Details Senior Leadership Changes
MT
05:25pNike, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
05:10pNIKE Announces Senior Leadership Changes to Deepen Consumer-Led Growth and Marketplace ..
BU
05/23North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
05/22Biden-McCarthy Debt Ceiling Talks Resumption, Fed Speakers' Policy Views Leave US Equit..
MT
05/22Global markets live: Ryanair, Micron, Nvidia, Albemarle, Exxon...
MS
05/22Debt-ceiling talks are still the main focus
MS
05/22Williams Trading Downgrades Nike to Sell From Hold, Lowers Price Target to $95 From $12..
MT
05/22North American Morning Briefing: Investors Await Updates..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NIKE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 50 937 M - -
Net income 2023 5 078 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 587 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 33,6x
Yield 2023 1,16%
Capitalization 167 B 167 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,25x
EV / Sales 2024 3,04x
Nbr of Employees 79 100
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart NIKE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nike, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 108,78 $
Average target price 136,03 $
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John J. Donahoe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Friend Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark G. Parker Executive Chairman
Andrew Campion Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan B. Graf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIKE, INC.-5.84%167 194
ADIDAS AG24.96%27 657
ON HOLDING AG55.19%8 451
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.-7.51%5 497
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.157.47%4 693
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.04%2 766
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer