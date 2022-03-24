Log in
    NKE   US6541061031

NIKE, INC.

(NKE)
Nike : Partners With the Bryant Family to Honor Kobe's Legacy

03/24/2022 | 06:06pm EDT
Company

Nike Partners With the Bryant Family to Honor Kobe's Legacy

March 24, 2022

What to Know:

  • In partnership with Vanessa Bryant, Nike's relationship with the Bryant family will focus on championing a new generation of fans and encouraging youth participation in sport.
  • The first new shoe from the partnership, the Kobe 6 Protro "Mambacita Sweet 16" will honor Gigi Bryant. All proceeds from the shoe will benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

For many years Nike and Kobe Bryant worked together to inspire fans around the globe. With Nike, Bryant left a game-changing lineage of basketball shoes and embraced opportunities to spread his love of sport from Greater China to North America. More than two years after Bryant's passing, his legacy, on and off the court, continues to resonate.

Today, Nike is pleased to announce a new chapter of collaborating with the Bryant family. In partnership with Vanessa Bryant, the collaboration will inspire a new generation of athletes and encourage youth participation in sport.

"Kobe Bryant means so much to so many of us, not just NBA fans but globally beyond the game," says John Donahoe, President & CEO, NIKE, Inc. "His impact in growing the sport, particularly encouraging women and young people to pick it up, endures as one of his deepest, lasting legacies. Together with Vanessa, we hope to honor Kobe and Gigi by championing a new generation for many years to come."

The first new Kobe release, the Kobe 6 Protro "Mambacita Sweet 16" will honor Gigi Bryant. All proceeds from the shoe will benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. Release information will be shared at a later date.

"I am happy to announce that we will continue my husband's legacy with Nike and look forward to expanding his and Gigi's global impact by sharing the Mamba Mentality with youth athletes for generations to come," says Vanessa Bryant.

As part of the new partnership, Vanessa and Nike will work together to establish a youth basketball court in Southern California and Nike and the Bryant family will continue to outfit the NBA and WNBA athletes who carry the legacy of the Mamba Mentality.

Kobe and Gigi Bryant attend a WNBA game in 2019.

Bryant in Taiwan during his 10th Asia Summer Tour with Nike in August of 2015

Bryant at Guangzhou's Canton Tower during his 10th Asia Tour with Nike in August 2015

Bryant visits participants of the Mamba League, a program he led in partnership with Nike and the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, in April 2017.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 22:05:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
