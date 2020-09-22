Log in
Nike : Q121 Financial Schedules & Key Financial Metrics

09/22/2020

NIKE, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

THREE MONTHS ENDED

%

(In millions, except per share data)

8/31/2020

8/31/2019

Change

Revenues

$

10,594

$

10,660

-1%

Cost of sales

5,853

5,789

1%

Gross profit

4,741

4,871

-3%

Gross margin

44.8 %

45.7 %

Demand creation expense

677

1,018

-33%

Operating overhead expense

2,298

2,310

-1%

Total selling and administrative expense

2,975

3,328

-11%

% of revenues

28.1 %

31.2 %

Interest expense (income), net

65

15

-

Other (income) expense, net

(14)

(33)

-

Income before income taxes

1,715

1,561

10%

Income tax expense

197

194

2%

Effective tax rate

11.5 %

12.4 %

NET INCOME

$

1,518

$

1,367

11%

Earnings per common share:

Basic

$

0.97

$

0.87

11%

Diluted

$

0.95

$

0.86

10%

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic

1,561.8

1,562.4

Diluted

1,593.3

1,597.5

Dividends declared per common share

$

0.245

$

0.22

NIKE, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

August 31,

August 31,

(Dollars in millions)

2020

2019

% Change

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and equivalents

$

8,148

$

3,446

136%

Short-term investments

1,332

198

573%

Accounts receivable, net

3,813

4,656

-18%

Inventories

6,705

5,835

15%

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,939

2,093

-7%

Total current assets

21,937

16,228

35%

Property, plant and equipment, net

4,969

4,615

8%

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

3,158

2,832

12%

Identifiable intangible assets, net

272

279

-3%

Goodwill

223

224

0%

Deferred income taxes and other assets

2,699

2,071

30%

TOTAL ASSETS

$

33,258

$

26,249

27%

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Current portion of long-term debt

$

1

$

6

-83%

Notes payable

137

250

-45%

Accounts payable

1,983

2,716

-27%

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

459

427

7%

Accrued liabilities

5,742

4,455

29%

Income taxes payable

297

216

38%

Total current liabilities

8,619

8,070

7%

Long-term debt

9,408

3,463

172%

Operating lease liabilities

2,961

2,675

11%

Deferred income taxes and other liabilities

3,046

2,841

7%

Redeemable preferred stock

-

-

-

Shareholders' equity

9,224

9,200

0%

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

33,258

$

26,249

27%

NIKE, Inc.

DIVISIONAL REVENUES

(Unaudited)

% Change

THREE MONTHS ENDED

%

Excluding

Currency

(Dollars in millions)

8/31/2020

8/31/2019

Change

Changes1

North America

Footwear

$

2,957

$

2,669

11%

11%

Apparel

1,125

1,431

-21%

-21%

Equipment

143

193

-26%

-26%

Total

4,225

4,293

-2%

-1%

Europe, Middle East & Africa

Footwear

1,802

1,758

3%

2%

Apparel

971

869

12%

11%

Equipment

137

146

-6%

-6%

Total

2,910

2,773

5%

5%

Greater China

Footwear

1,251

1,164

7%

10%

Apparel

478

465

3%

5%

Equipment

51

50

2%

3%

Total

1,780

1,679

6%

8%

Asia Pacific & Latin America

Footwear

758

930

-18%

-12%

Apparel

301

356

-15%

-10%

Equipment

40

59

-32%

-28%

Total

1,099

1,345

-18%

-12%

Global Brand Divisions2

4

6

-33%

-31%

TOTAL NIKE BRAND

10,018

10,096

-1%

0%

Converse

563

555

1%

2%

Corporate3

13

9

-

-

TOTAL NIKE, INC. REVENUES

$

10,594

$

10,660

-1%

0%

TOTAL NIKE BRAND

Footwear

$

6,768

$

6,521

4%

5%

Apparel

2,875

3,121

-8%

-7%

Equipment

371

448

-17%

-16%

Global Brand Divisions2

4

6

-33%

-31%

TOTAL NIKE BRAND REVENUES

$

10,018

$

10,096

-1%

0%

  • The percent change has been calculated using actual exchange rates in use during the comparative prior year period to enhance the visibility of the underlying business trends by excluding the impact of translation arising from foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, which is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.
  • Global Brand Divisions revenues are primarily attributable to NIKE Brand licensing businesses that are not part of a geographic operating segment.
  • Corporate revenues consist primarily of foreign currency hedge gains and losses related to revenues generated by entities within the NIKE Brand geographic operating segments and Converse but managed through the Company's central foreign exchange risk management program.

NIKE, Inc.

EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES1

(Unaudited)

THREE MONTHS ENDED

%

(Dollars in millions)

8/31/2020

8/31/2019

Change

North America

$

1,302

$

1,100

18%

Europe, Middle East & Africa

692

609

14%

Greater China

688

669

3%

Asia Pacific & Latin America

280

341

-18%

Global Brand Divisions2

(853)

(857)

0%

TOTAL NIKE BRAND1

2,109

1,862

13%

Converse

168

138

22%

Corporate3

(497)

(424)

-17%

TOTAL NIKE, INC. EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES1

1,780

1,576

13%

Interest expense (income), net

65

15

-

TOTAL NIKE, INC. INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

$

1,715

$

1,561

10%

  • The Company evaluates the performance of individual operating segments based on earnings before interest and taxes (commonly referred to as "EBIT"), which represents net income before interest expense (income), net and income tax expense. Total NIKE Brand EBIT and Total NIKE, Inc. EBIT are considered non-GAAP financial measures and are being provided as management believes this additional information should be considered when assessing the Company's underlying business performance and trends. References to EBIT should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
  • Global Brand Divisions primarily represent demand creation, operating overhead and product creation and design expenses that are centrally managed for the NIKE Brand. Revenues for Global Brand Divisions are primarily attributable to NIKE Brand licensing businesses that are not part of a geographic operating segment.
  • Corporate consists primarily of unallocated general and administrative expenses, including expenses associated with centrally managed departments; depreciation and amortization related to the Company's corporate headquarters; unallocated insurance, benefit and compensation programs, including stock-based compensation; and certain foreign currency gains and losses, including certain hedge gains and losses. For the three months ended August 31, 2020, Corporate included non-recurring employee termination and related costs associated with the previously announced leadership and operating model changes.

NIKE, Inc.

RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL1

(Unaudited)

FOR THE TRAILING FOUR

QUARTERS ENDED

(Dollars in millions)

8/31/2020

5/31/2020

Numerator

Net income

$

2,690

$

2,539

Add: Interest expense (income), net

139

89

Add: Income tax expense

351

348

Earnings before interest and taxes

3,180

2,976

Income tax adjustment2

(362)

(352)

Earnings before interest and after taxes

$

2,818

$

2,624

AVERAGE FOR THE TRAILING

FIVE QUARTERS ENDED

8/31/2020

5/31/2020

Denominator

Total debt3,4

$

9,276

$

8,022

Add: Shareholders' equity

8,975

8,938

Less: Cash and equivalents and Short-term investments

5,719

4,756

Total invested capital

$

12,532

$

12,204

RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL

22.5 %

21.5 %

  • ROIC represents a performance measure that management believes is useful information in understanding the Company's ability to effectively manage invested capital. ROIC is considered a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
  • Equals Earnings before interest and taxes multiplied by the effective tax rate as of the respective quarter end.
  • Total debt includes the following: 1) Current portion of long-term debt, 2) Notes Payable, 3) Current portion of operating lease liabilities, 4) Long-term debt and 5) Operating lease liabilities.
  • The Company adopted Accounting Standards Codification No. 842, Leases, on June 1, 2019. For comparability, total debt for each quarter prior to adoption includes approximately $3.2 billion, which represents the current and long-term portion of the Company's operating lease liabilities as of June 1, 2019.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 21:44:07 UTC
