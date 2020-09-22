Nike : Q121 Financial Schedules & Key Financial Metrics

The percent change has been calculated using actual exchange rates in use during the comparative prior year period to enhance the visibility of the underlying business trends by excluding the impact of translation arising from foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, which is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.
Global Brand Divisions revenues are primarily attributable to NIKE Brand licensing businesses that are not part of a geographic operating segment.
Corporate revenues consist primarily of foreign currency hedge gains and losses related to revenues generated by entities within the NIKE Brand geographic operating segments and Converse but managed through the Company's central foreign exchange risk management program.
NIKE, Inc.
EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES1
(Unaudited)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
%
(Dollars in millions)
8/31/2020
8/31/2019
Change
North America
$
1,302
$
1,100
18%
Europe, Middle East & Africa
692
609
14%
Greater China
688
669
3%
Asia Pacific & Latin America
280
341
-18%
Global Brand Divisions2
(853)
(857)
0%
TOTAL NIKE BRAND1
2,109
1,862
13%
Converse
168
138
22%
Corporate3
(497)
(424)
-17%
TOTAL NIKE, INC. EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES1
1,780
1,576
13%
Interest expense (income), net
65
15
-
TOTAL NIKE, INC. INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
$
1,715
$
1,561
10%
The Company evaluates the performance of individual operating segments based on earnings before interest and taxes (commonly referred to as "EBIT"), which represents net income before interest expense (income), net and income tax expense. Total NIKE Brand EBIT and Total NIKE, Inc. EBIT are considered non-GAAP financial measures and are being provided as management believes this additional information should be considered when assessing the Company's underlying business performance and trends. References to EBIT should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
Global Brand Divisions primarily represent demand creation, operating overhead and product creation and design expenses that are centrally managed for the NIKE Brand. Revenues for Global Brand Divisions are primarily attributable to NIKE Brand licensing businesses that are not part of a geographic operating segment.
Corporate consists primarily of unallocated general and administrative expenses, including expenses associated with centrally managed departments; depreciation and amortization related to the Company's corporate headquarters; unallocated insurance, benefit and compensation programs, including stock-based compensation; and certain foreign currency gains and losses, including certain hedge gains and losses. For the three months ended August 31, 2020, Corporate included non-recurring employee termination and related costs associated with the previously announced leadership and operating model changes.
NIKE, Inc.
RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL1
(Unaudited)
FOR THE TRAILING FOUR
QUARTERS ENDED
(Dollars in millions)
8/31/2020
5/31/2020
Numerator
Net income
$
2,690
$
2,539
Add: Interest expense (income), net
139
89
Add: Income tax expense
351
348
Earnings before interest and taxes
3,180
2,976
Income tax adjustment2
(362)
(352)
Earnings before interest and after taxes
$
2,818
$
2,624
AVERAGE FOR THE TRAILING
FIVE QUARTERS ENDED
8/31/2020
5/31/2020
Denominator
Total debt3,4
$
9,276
$
8,022
Add: Shareholders' equity
8,975
8,938
Less: Cash and equivalents and Short-term investments
5,719
4,756
Total invested capital
$
12,532
$
12,204
RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL
22.5 %
21.5 %
ROIC represents a performance measure that management believes is useful information in understanding the Company's ability to effectively manage invested capital. ROIC is considered a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
Equals Earnings before interest and taxes multiplied by the effective tax rate as of the respective quarter end.
Total debt includes the following: 1) Current portion of long-term debt, 2) Notes Payable, 3) Current portion of operating lease liabilities, 4) Long-term debt and 5) Operating lease liabilities.
The Company adopted Accounting Standards Codification No. 842, Leases, on June 1, 2019. For comparability, total debt for each quarter prior to adoption includes approximately $3.2 billion, which represents the current and long-term portion of the Company's operating lease liabilities as of June 1, 2019.