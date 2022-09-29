Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nike, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NKE   US6541061031

NIKE, INC.

(NKE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:54 2022-09-29 pm EDT
89.88 USD   -8.94%
04:33pNike Earnings Decline, Sales Increase in Fiscal Q1
MT
04:28pNike quarterly profit falls as costs soar
RE
04:26pNike : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nike : Q123 Financial Schedules & Key Financial Metrics

09/29/2022 | 04:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NIKE, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

THREE MONTHS ENDED

%

(In millions, except per share data)

8/31/2022

8/31/2021

Change

Revenues

$

12,687

$

12,248

4%

Cost of sales

7,072

6,552

8%

Gross profit

5,615

5,696

-1%

Gross margin

44.3 %

46.5 %

Demand creation expense

943

918

3%

Operating overhead expense

2,977

2,654

12%

Total selling and administrative expense

3,920

3,572

10%

% of revenues

30.9 %

29.2 %

Interest expense (income), net

13

57

-

Other (income) expense, net

(146)

(39)

-

Income before income taxes

1,828

2,106

-13%

Income tax expense

360

232

55%

Effective tax rate

19.7 %

11.0 %

NET INCOME

$

1,468

$

1,874

-22%

Earnings per common share:

Basic

$

0.94

$

1.18

-20%

Diluted

$

0.93

$

1.16

-20%

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic

1,567.1

1,581.9

Diluted

1,585.8

1,619.6

Dividends declared per common share

$

0.305

$

0.275

NIKE, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

August 31,

August 31,

(Dollars in millions)

2022

2021

% Change

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and equivalents

$

7,226

$

10,720

-33%

Short-term investments

4,650

2,975

56%

Accounts receivable, net

4,960

4,341

14%

Inventories

9,662

6,699

44%

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,379

1,655

44%

Total current assets

28,877

26,390

9%

Property, plant and equipment, net

4,778

4,869

-2%

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

2,880

3,078

-6%

Identifiable intangible assets, net

283

267

6%

Goodwill

282

242

17%

Deferred income taxes and other assets

3,988

3,071

30%

TOTAL ASSETS

$

41,088

$

37,917

8%

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Current portion of long-term debt

$

500

$

-

-

Notes payable

9

15

-40%

Accounts payable

3,371

2,135

58%

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

424

462

-8%

Accrued liabilities

6,277

5,296

19%

Income taxes payable

338

361

-6%

Total current liabilities

10,919

8,269

32%

Long-term debt

8,922

9,415

-5%

Operating lease liabilities

2,736

2,898

-6%

Deferred income taxes and other liabilities

2,689

2,992

-10%

Redeemable preferred stock

-

-

-

Shareholders' equity

15,822

14,343

10%

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

41,088

$

37,917

8%

NIKE, Inc.

DIVISIONAL REVENUES

(Unaudited)

% Change

THREE MONTHS ENDED

%

Excluding

Currency

(Dollars in millions)

8/31/2022

8/31/2021

Change

Changes1

North America

Footwear

$

3,805

$

3,264

17%

17%

Apparel

1,494

1,430

4%

5%

Equipment

211

185

14%

14%

Total

5,510

4,879

13%

13%

Europe, Middle East & Africa

Footwear

2,012

1,983

1%

18%

Apparel

1,153

1,159

-1%

15%

Equipment

168

165

2%

18%

Total

3,333

3,307

1%

17%

Greater China

Footwear

1,233

1,449

-15%

-11%

Apparel

374

476

-21%

-18%

Equipment

49

57

-14%

-10%

Total

1,656

1,982

-16%

-13%

Asia Pacific & Latin America

Footwear

1,064

1,022

4%

15%

Apparel

413

385

7%

19%

Equipment

58

58

0%

12%

Total

1,535

1,465

5%

16%

Global Brand Divisions2

14

7

100%

96%

TOTAL NIKE BRAND

12,048

11,640

4%

10%

Converse

643

629

2%

8%

Corporate3

(4)

(21)

-

-

TOTAL NIKE, INC. REVENUES

$

12,687

$

12,248

4%

10%

TOTAL NIKE BRAND

Footwear

$

8,114

$

7,718

5%

12%

Apparel

3,434

3,450

0%

7%

Equipment

486

465

5%

12%

Global Brand Divisions2

14

7

100%

96%

TOTAL NIKE BRAND REVENUES

$

12,048

$

11,640

4%

10%

  • The percent change has been calculated using actual exchange rates in use during the comparative prior year period and is provided to enhance the visibility of the underlying business trends by excluding the impact of translation arising from foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, which is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure when evaluating the Company's performance, including when making financial and operating decisions. Additionally, management believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides investors with additional financial information that should be considered when assessing the Company's underlying business performance and trends. References to this measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
  • Global Brand Divisions revenues include NIKE Brand licensing and other miscellaneous revenues that are not part of a geographic operating segment.
  • Corporate revenues primarily consist of foreign currency hedge gains and losses related to revenues generated by entities within the NIKE Brand geographic operating segments and Converse, but managed through the Company's central foreign exchange risk management program.

NIKE, Inc.

EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES1

(Unaudited)

THREE MONTHS ENDED

%

(Dollars in millions)

8/31/2022

8/31/2021

Change

North America

$

1,377

$

1,434

-4%

Europe, Middle East & Africa

975

875

11%

Greater China

541

701

-23%

Asia Pacific & Latin America

500

481

4%

Global Brand Divisions2

(1,187)

(987)

-20%

TOTAL NIKE BRAND1

2,206

2,504

-12%

Converse

209

204

2%

Corporate3

(574)

(545)

-5%

TOTAL NIKE, INC. EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES1

1,841

2,163

-15%

EBIT margin1

14.5 %

17.7 %

Interest expense (income), net

13

57

-

TOTAL NIKE, INC. INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

$

1,828

$

2,106

-13%

  • The Company evaluates the performance of individual operating segments based on earnings before interest and taxes (commonly referred to as "EBIT"), which represents Net income before Interest expense (income), net and Income tax expense. EBIT margin is calculated as EBIT divided by total NIKE, Inc. Revenues. Total NIKE Brand EBIT, Total NIKE, Inc. EBIT and EBIT margin are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating the Company's performance, including when making financial and operating decisions. Additionally, management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with additional information that should be considered when assessing the Company's underlying business performance and trends. References to EBIT and EBIT margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
  • Global Brand Divisions primarily represent demand creation and operating overhead expense, including product creation and design expenses that are centrally managed for the NIKE Brand, as well as costs associated with NIKE Direct global digital operations and enterprise technology. Global Brand Divisions revenues include NIKE Brand licensing and other miscellaneous revenues that are not part of a geographic operating segment.
  • Corporate consists primarily of unallocated general and administrative expenses, including expenses associated with centrally managed departments; depreciation and amortization related to the Company's corporate headquarters; unallocated insurance, benefit and compensation programs, including stock-based compensation; and certain foreign currency gains and losses, including certain hedge gains and losses.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 20:23:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NIKE, INC.
04:33pNike Earnings Decline, Sales Increase in Fiscal Q1
MT
04:28pNike quarterly profit falls as costs soar
RE
04:26pNike : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:24pNike : Q123 Financial Schedules & Key Financial Metrics
PU
04:23pNike quarterly profit falls 20%
RE
04:18pNike Posts Q1 EPS of $0.93 on Revenue of $12.68 Billion, vs. CIQ Analyst Consensus of $..
MT
04:16pNIKE, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results
BU
12:39pEarnings Reaction History: Nike Inc Cl B, 60.0% Follow-Through..
MT
05:21aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
05:21aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Tumble as..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NIKE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 49 959 M - -
Net income 2023 5 916 M - -
Net cash 2023 3 842 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 26,3x
Yield 2023 1,29%
Capitalization 155 B 155 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,02x
EV / Sales 2024 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 79 100
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart NIKE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nike, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 98,70 $
Average target price 128,20 $
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John J. Donahoe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Friend Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark G. Parker Executive Chairman
Andrew Campion Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan B. Graf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIKE, INC.-40.78%154 816
ADIDAS AG-48.56%22 788
ON HOLDING AG-52.63%5 647
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.-27.43%4 509
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-31.00%2 864
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.14.26%1 960