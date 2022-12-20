Advanced search
    NKE   US6541061031

NIKE, INC.

(NKE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:44 2022-12-20 pm EST
110.39 USD   +7.12%
04:38pNike Fiscal Q2 EPS, Revenue Rise
MT
04:35pNike : Q2FY23 Financial Schedules & Key Financial Metrics
PU
04:25pNike : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Nike : Q2FY23 Financial Schedules & Key Financial Metrics

12/20/2022 | 04:35pm EST

12/20/2022 | 04:35pm EST
NIKE, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

THREE MONTHS ENDED

%

SIX MONTHS ENDED

%

(In millions, except per share data)

11/30/2022

11/30/2021

Change 11/30/2022

11/30/2021

Change

Revenues

$

13,315

$

11,357

17% $

26,002

$

23,605

10%

Cost of sales

7,604

6,144

24%

14,676

12,696

16%

Gross profit

5,711

5,213

10%

11,326

10,909

4%

Gross margin

42.9 %

45.9 %

43.6 %

46.2 %

Demand creation expense

1,102

1,017

8%

2,045

1,935

6%

Operating overhead expense

3,022

2,742

10%

5,999

5,396

11%

Total selling and administrative expense

4,124

3,759

10%

8,044

7,331

10%

% of revenues

31.0 %

33.1 %

30.9 %

31.1 %

Interest expense (income), net

16

55

-

29

112

-

Other (income) expense, net

(79)

(102)

-

(225)

(141)

-

Income before income taxes

1,650

1,501

10%

3,478

3,607

-4%

Income tax expense

319

164

95%

679

396

71%

Effective tax rate

19.3 %

10.9 %

19.5 %

11.0 %

NET INCOME

$

1,331

$

1,337

0% $

2,799

$

3,211

-13%

Earnings per common share:

Basic

$

0.85

$

0.84

1% $

1.79

$

2.03

-12%

Diluted

$

0.85

$

0.83

2% $

1.77

$

1.98

-11%

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic

1,559.0

1,582.4

1,563.1

1,582.2

Diluted

1,572.4

1,617.4

1,579.1

1,618.5

Dividends declared per common share

$

0.340

$

0.305

$

0.645

$

0.580

NIKE, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

November 30,

November 30,

(Dollars in millions)

2022

2021

% Change

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and equivalents

$

6,490

$

10,751

-40%

Short-term investments

4,131

4,352

-5%

Accounts receivable, net

5,437

3,746

45%

Inventories

9,326

6,506

43%

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,063

1,822

13%

Total current assets

27,447

27,177

1%

Property, plant and equipment, net

4,854

4,812

1%

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

2,809

3,017

-7%

Identifiable intangible assets, net

280

265

6%

Goodwill

281

242

16%

Deferred income taxes and other assets

3,976

3,404

17%

TOTAL ASSETS

$

39,647

$

38,917

2%

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Current portion of long-term debt

$

500

$

-

-

Notes payable

7

9

-22%

Accounts payable

2,810

2,795

1%

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

426

462

-8%

Accrued liabilities

6,020

5,431

11%

Income taxes payable

436

160

173%

Total current liabilities

10,199

8,857

15%

Long-term debt

8,924

9,417

-5%

Operating lease liabilities

2,668

2,835

-6%

Deferred income taxes and other liabilities

2,584

2,884

-10%

Redeemable preferred stock

-

-

-

Shareholders' equity

15,272

14,924

2%

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

39,647

$

38,917

2%

NIKE, Inc.

DIVISIONAL REVENUES

(Unaudited)

% Change

% Change

THREE MONTHS ENDED

%

Excluding

SIX MONTHS ENDED

%

Excluding

Currency

Currency

(Dollars in millions)

11/30/2022

11/30/2021

Change

11/30/2021

Change

Changes1 11/30/2022

Changes1

North America

Footwear

$

3,963

$

2,852

39%

39% $

7,768

$

6,116

27%

27%

Apparel

1,685

1,480

14%

14%

3,179

2,910

9%

10%

Equipment

182

145

26%

26%

393

330

19%

19%

Total

5,830

4,477

30%

31%

11,340

9,356

21%

21%

Europe, Middle East & Africa

Footwear

2,063

1,806

14%

37%

4,075

3,789

8%

27%

Apparel

1,281

1,202

7%

28%

2,434

2,361

3%

22%

Equipment

145

134

8%

30%

313

299

5%

23%

Total

3,489

3,142

11%

33%

6,822

6,449

6%

25%

Greater China

Footwear

1,370

1,235

11%

21%

2,603

2,684

-3%

4%

Apparel

393

564

-30%

-24%

767

1,040

-26%

-21%

Equipment

25

45

-44%

-39%

74

102

-27%

-23%

Total

1,788

1,844

-3%

6%

3,444

3,826

-10%

-4%

Asia Pacific & Latin America

Footwear

1,108

887

25%

40%

2,172

1,909

14%

27%

Apparel

435

402

8%

24%

848

787

8%

22%

Equipment

56

58

-3%

8%

114

116

-2%

10%

Total

1,599

1,347

19%

34%

3,134

2,812

11%

25%

Global Brand Divisions2

18

6

200%

200%

32

13

146%

149%

TOTAL NIKE BRAND

12,724

10,816

18%

28%

24,772

22,456

10%

19%

Converse

586

557

5%

12%

1,229

1,186

4%

10%

Corporate3

5

(16)

-

-

1

(37)

-

-

TOTAL NIKE, INC.

$

13,315

$

11,357

17%

27% $

26,002

$

23,605

10%

18%

REVENUES

TOTAL NIKE BRAND

Footwear

$

8,504

$

6,780

25%

36% $

16,618

$

14,498

15%

23%

Apparel

3,794

3,648

4%

14%

7,228

7,098

2%

10%

Equipment

408

382

7%

17%

894

847

6%

14%

Global Brand Divisions2

18

6

200%

200%

32

13

146%

149%

TOTAL NIKE BRAND

$

12,724

$

10,816

18%

28% $

24,772

$

22,456

10%

19%

REVENUES

  • The percent change has been calculated using actual exchange rates in use during the comparative prior year period and is provided to enhance the visibility of the underlying business trends by excluding the impact of translation arising from foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, which is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure when evaluating the Company's performance, including when making financial and operating decisions. Additionally, management believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides investors with additional financial information that should be considered when assessing the Company's underlying business performance and trends. References to this measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
  • Global Brand Divisions revenues include NIKE Brand licensing and other miscellaneous revenues that are not part of a geographic operating segment.
  • Corporate revenues primarily consist of foreign currency hedge gains and losses related to revenues generated by entities within the NIKE Brand geographic operating segments and Converse, but managed through the Company's central foreign exchange risk management program.

NIKE, Inc.

EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES1

(Unaudited)

THREE MONTHS ENDED

%

SIX MONTHS ENDED

%

(Dollars in millions)

11/30/2022

11/30/2021

Change 11/30/2022

11/30/2021

Change

North America

$

1,497

$

1,235

21% $

2,874

$

2,669

8%

Europe, Middle East & Africa

990

806

23%

1,965

1,681

17%

Greater China

511

569

-10%

1,052

1,270

-17%

Asia Pacific & Latin America

485

388

25%

985

869

13%

Global Brand Divisions2

(1,226)

(1,071)

-14%

(2,413)

(2,058)

-17%

TOTAL NIKE BRAND1

2,257

1,927

17%

4,463

4,431

1%

Converse

153

132

16%

362

336

8%

Corporate3

(744)

(503)

-48%

(1,318)

(1,048)

-26%

TOTAL NIKE, INC. EARNINGS BEFORE

1,666

1,556

7%

3,507

3,719

-6%

INTEREST AND TAXES1

EBIT margin1

12.5 %

13.7 %

13.5 %

15.8 %

Interest expense (income), net

16

55

-

29

112

-

TOTAL NIKE, INC. INCOME BEFORE

$

1,650

$

1,501

10% $

3,478

$

3,607

-4%

INCOME TAXES

  • The Company evaluates the performance of individual operating segments based on earnings before interest and taxes (commonly referred to as "EBIT"), which represents Net income before Interest expense (income), net and Income tax expense. EBIT margin is calculated as EBIT divided by total NIKE, Inc. Revenues. Total NIKE Brand EBIT, Total NIKE, Inc. EBIT and EBIT margin are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating the Company's performance, including when making financial and operating decisions. Additionally, management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with additional information that should be considered when assessing the Company's underlying business performance and trends. References to EBIT and EBIT margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled non- GAAP measures used by other companies.
  • Global Brand Divisions primarily represent demand creation and operating overhead expense, including product creation and design expenses that are centrally managed for the NIKE Brand, as well as costs associated with NIKE Direct global digital operations and enterprise technology. Global Brand Divisions revenues include NIKE Brand licensing and other miscellaneous revenues that are not part of a geographic operating segment.
  • Corporate consists primarily of unallocated general and administrative expenses, including expenses associated with centrally managed departments; depreciation and amortization related to the Company's corporate headquarters; unallocated insurance, benefit and compensation programs, including stock-based compensation; and certain foreign currency gains and losses, including certain hedge gains and losses.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 20 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2022 21:34:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
