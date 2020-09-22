Nike : Shares Jump 9% After Hours Following Earnings, Sales Beat

By Kimberly Chin

Nike Inc.'s shares rose nearly 9% in after-hours trading to $127 after the retailer's first-quarter results surpassed analysts' profit and sales estimates.

The company reported a per-share profit of 95 cents a share for the quarter ended Aug. 31, ahead of analysts' expectations of 42 cents a share, according to a FactSet poll.

Nike's sales of $10.59 billion for the quarter pulled ahead of analysts' consensus estimates of $9.13 billion, per FactSet.

Shares of Nike have gained 15% this year.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com