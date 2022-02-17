Log in
08:18aNIKE : The Chuck Taylor All Star Steps Into Inclusive Design Through FlyEase Technology
PU
07:45aAdidas says will grow in China in 2022
RE
02/16INSIDER SELL : Nike
MT
Nike : The Chuck Taylor All Star Steps Into Inclusive Design Through FlyEase Technology

02/17/2022 | 08:18am EST
sneakers

The Chuck Taylor All Star Steps Into Inclusive Design Through FlyEase Technology

February 17, 2022

What to Know
  • With the Chuck Taylor All Star CX FlyEase, Converse has adapted Nike FlyEase technology for the first time, joining Nike and Jordan Brand in modifying classic silhouettes to be easier to put on and take off.
  • FlyEase technology follows Nike's core belief that progress is possible. Through innovative design solutions for easy on-off entry, Nike imagines a future of sport where accessibility is just as important as style.
  • Like the FlyEase versions of the Nike Air Max 90 and the Air Jordan I, the Chuck Taylor All Star FlyEase opens the way for a new generation of fans to enjoy the emblematic silhouette.

In the Mount Rushmore of footwear sits the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star, which is as identifiable as it is legendary. That ribbony canvas upper, that foxing tape, that star-stuck ankle patch. Now you can add innovative heel counter to the list, as the Chuck Taylor All Star CX FlyEase brings the hands-free FlyEase tech to Converse for the first time.

A FlyEase cage on the heel flexes, collapses and rebounds for stepping into the shoe hands-free. To make accessibility even simpler, the canvas collar is stretchy, while the padded tongue helps create a secure fit. Ready to slip them off? Use the modified heel tab and the heel overlay. The FlyEase technology was considered in equal measure alongside the shoe's visual heritage, preserving the shoe's unmistakable profile and, at the same time, creating more opportunities for people of different abilities to wear it. An insole loaded with CX foam and an adjusted sock liner are added for a more comfortable ride.

"By blending Nike FlyEase with the Converse CX comfort platform, we've crafted a progressive design, one that marries a suite of comfort-innovation technology with the added benefit of ease of entry, making the Chuck Taylor All Star more accessible to Converse fans of different abilities," says Phil Russo, Converse Global VP of Design & Innovation.

The Chuck Taylor All Star CX FlyEase launches in Greater China, Korea and various global markets February 24, followed by launches in Western Europe, North America and on converse.com March 17.

Converse has adapted Nike FlyEase technology for the first time in the Chuck Taylor All Star CX FlyEase, making it easier than ever for Chuck fans to step in and out of the shoe.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 13:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
