Nike : The Chuck Taylor All Star Steps Into Inclusive Design Through FlyEase Technology

What to Know

In the Mount Rushmore of footwear sits the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star, which is as identifiable as it is legendary. That ribbony canvas upper, that foxing tape, that star-stuck ankle patch. Now you can add innovative heel counter to the list, as the Chuck Taylor All Star CX FlyEase brings the hands-free FlyEase tech to Converse for the first time.

A FlyEase cage on the heel flexes, collapses and rebounds for stepping into the shoe hands-free. To make accessibility even simpler, the canvas collar is stretchy, while the padded tongue helps create a secure fit. Ready to slip them off? Use the modified heel tab and the heel overlay. The FlyEase technology was considered in equal measure alongside the shoe's visual heritage, preserving the shoe's unmistakable profile and, at the same time, creating more opportunities for people of different abilities to wear it. An insole loaded with CX foam and an adjusted sock liner are added for a more comfortable ride.

"By blending Nike FlyEase with the Converse CX comfort platform, we've crafted a progressive design, one that marries a suite of comfort-innovation technology with the added benefit of ease of entry, making the Chuck Taylor All Star more accessible to Converse fans of different abilities," says Phil Russo, Converse Global VP of Design & Innovation.

The Chuck Taylor All Star CX FlyEase launches in Greater China, Korea and various global markets February 24, followed by launches in Western Europe, North America and on converse.com March 17.