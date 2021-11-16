Nike : These Female Athletes are Expanding the Definition of Sport

Inspired by expressions as time-tested as dance and as modern as group fitness, Nike is partnering with a diverse range of dancers, trainers and influencers. Together with Nike, they're inviting their communities to see movement as a way to explore all kinds of styles, varieties and approaches to physical expression. One new voice in that mix is Parris Goebel, the award-winning choreographer, dancer and artist. Born and raised in New Zealand, Goebel embodies the dynamic versatility of dancers as athletes, embodied by her powerful signature style of "polyswagg." Her choreography is shaped by a genuine trust in her sense of self. That authenticity of self is one she believes everyone can find through the power of dance.

Partners like rapper Megan Thee Stallion and Peloton instructor Tunde Oyeneyin further expand the definition of sport. Megan Thee Stallion was featured in Nike's "New Hotties" campaign in September, where she champions fitness in her matter-of-fact style through "The Hottie Handbook" workouts available on Nike Training Club. Oyeneyin, through her engaging classes, encouraging style and positive attitude, promotes taking to the bike as an empowering decision filled with self-discovery - especially when done within a community.

The growth of the Nike family of athletes also shows how the exploration of movement creates a global community through a shared language. Spanish singer Rosalía blends traditional flamenco dance with a modern flair, which has helped propel her to stardom in her singing career. Da-Ting, a China-born hip hop dancer, brings a dance style that explores the boundaries between Eastern and Western interpretation.