Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nike, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NKE   US6541061031

NIKE, INC.

(NKE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/16 01:28:10 pm
172.75 USD   +2.31%
12:07pNIKE : These Female Athletes are Expanding the Definition of Sport
PU
11/15Santa Claus is coming to town - but at what cost to Walmart and Target?
RE
11/12Investing in stability
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nike : These Female Athletes are Expanding the Definition of Sport

11/16/2021 | 12:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

partnership

These Female Athletes are Expanding the Definition of Sport

November 16, 2021

Inspired by expressions as time-tested as dance and as modern as group fitness, Nike is partnering with a diverse range of dancers, trainers and influencers. Together with Nike, they're inviting their communities to see movement as a way to explore all kinds of styles, varieties and approaches to physical expression. One new voice in that mix is Parris Goebel, the award-winning choreographer, dancer and artist. Born and raised in New Zealand, Goebel embodies the dynamic versatility of dancers as athletes, embodied by her powerful signature style of "polyswagg." Her choreography is shaped by a genuine trust in her sense of self. That authenticity of self is one she believes everyone can find through the power of dance.

Partners like rapper Megan Thee Stallion and Peloton instructor Tunde Oyeneyin further expand the definition of sport. Megan Thee Stallion was featured in Nike's "New Hotties" campaign in September, where she champions fitness in her matter-of-fact style through "The Hottie Handbook" workouts available on Nike Training Club. Oyeneyin, through her engaging classes, encouraging style and positive attitude, promotes taking to the bike as an empowering decision filled with self-discovery - especially when done within a community.

The growth of the Nike family of athletes also shows how the exploration of movement creates a global community through a shared language. Spanish singer Rosalía blends traditional flamenco dance with a modern flair, which has helped propel her to stardom in her singing career. Da-Ting, a China-born hip hop dancer, brings a dance style that explores the boundaries between Eastern and Western interpretation.

Read More:Partnership

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 17:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NIKE, INC.
12:07pNIKE : These Female Athletes are Expanding the Definition of Sport
PU
11/15Santa Claus is coming to town - but at what cost to Walmart and Target?
RE
11/12Investing in stability
11/12Today on Wall Street: Out with the old
11/12ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Aveva, HP, Nike, Virgin Money, Disney...
11/12ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Aveva, HP, Nike, Virgin Money, Disney...
11/12Vietnam seeking to fix labour shortage soon - PM
RE
11/12Vietnam seeking to fix labour shortage soon - PM
RE
11/11Nike to Use Pricing Power to Offset Tight Supply-Driven Cost Headwinds, BofA Says
MT
11/11BofA Securities Raises Nike PT to $170 From $160 As Supply Chain Headwinds Seem Price I..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NIKE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 47 151 M - -
Net income 2022 5 734 M - -
Net cash 2022 4 587 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 46,9x
Yield 2022 0,68%
Capitalization 267 B 267 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,57x
EV / Sales 2023 4,79x
Nbr of Employees 73 300
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart NIKE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nike, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 168,85 $
Average target price 180,37 $
Spread / Average Target 6,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John J. Donahoe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Friend Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark G. Parker Executive Chairman
Andrew Campion Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ann Miller Secretary, VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIKE, INC.19.35%267 259
ADIDAS AG-5.37%62 023
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.11.78%7 051
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED185.27%3 656
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.17.02%1 825
361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED224.07%905