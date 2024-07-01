NIKE : UBS downgrades its recommendation
The broker says it has significantly revised its EPS assumptions and that its new price target represents 22 times its estimated EPS of $3.55 for fiscal 2027. We see a balanced upward and downward bias from here", he continues.
