  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nike, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NKE   US6541061031

NIKE, INC.

(NKE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:31 2022-11-10 am EST
98.18 USD   +6.60%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nike Up Over 6%, On Track for Largest Percent Increase Since June 2021 -- Data Talk

11/10/2022 | 11:04am EST
NIKE, Inc. Class B (NKE) is currently at $97.91, up $5.81 or 6.31%


--Would be highest close since Sept. 28, 2022, when it closed at $98.70

--On pace for largest percent increase since June 25, 2021, when it rose 15.53%

--Currently up four of the past six days

--Up 5.64% month-to-date

--Down 41.26% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 1993, when it fell 44.28%

--Down 44.84% from its all-time closing high of $177.51 on Nov. 5, 2021

--Down 41.36% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 11, 2021), when it closed at $166.97

--Down 44.01% from its 52-week closing high of $174.88 on Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 17.79% from its 52-week closing low of $83.12 on Sept. 30, 2022

--Traded as high as $98.25; highest intraday level since Sept. 28, 2022, when it hit $99.42

--Up 6.68% at today's intraday high

--Third best performer in the DJIA today

--Contributed 38.29 points to the DJIA so far today


All data as of 10:46:04 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-22 1103ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 2.97% 33503.17 Real-time Quote.-10.52%
NIKE, INC. 6.41% 98.05 Delayed Quote.-43.75%
All news about NIKE, INC.
02:42aChinese authorities destroy 3,000 tonnes of fake goods worth $69 million
RE
11/09KWIK's Series Of Value-Enhancing Announcements Expose A Valuation Disconnect Too Good T..
AQ
11/08Gap to sell Greater China units to e-commerce firm Baozun
RE
11/07Global markets live: Berkshire Hathaway, Apple, Meta Platforms, Exxo..
MS
11/06South American fans bite their nails over World Cup chances - and inflation
RE
11/05Nike cuts ties with Kyrie Irving, scraps shoe launch
RE
11/04Adidas Eyes Puma Boss Bjorn Gulden as New CEO -- Update
DJ
11/04NIKE Up Over 7%, on Track for Largest Percent Increase Since June 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/02Advertisers begin to grill Elon Musk over Twitter 'free-for-all'
RE
11/01Insider Sell: Nike
MT
Analyst Recommendations on NIKE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 48 946 M - -
Net income 2023 4 726 M - -
Net cash 2023 3 108 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 30,4x
Yield 2023 1,35%
Capitalization 144 B 144 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,88x
EV / Sales 2024 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 79 100
Free-Float 79,5%
Chart NIKE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nike, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 92,10 $
Average target price 109,98 $
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John J. Donahoe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Friend Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark G. Parker Executive Chairman
Andrew Campion Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan B. Graf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIKE, INC.-43.75%144 099
ADIDAS AG-50.85%22 690
ON HOLDING AG-56.49%5 187
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.-25.27%4 795
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-42.46%2 390
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.12.54%1 906