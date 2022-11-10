Nike Up Over 6%, On Track for Largest Percent Increase Since June 2021 -- Data Talk

NIKE, Inc. Class B (NKE) is currently at $97.91, up $5.81 or 6.31%

--Would be highest close since Sept. 28, 2022, when it closed at $98.70

--On pace for largest percent increase since June 25, 2021, when it rose 15.53%

--Currently up four of the past six days

--Up 5.64% month-to-date

--Down 41.26% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 1993, when it fell 44.28%

--Down 44.84% from its all-time closing high of $177.51 on Nov. 5, 2021

--Down 41.36% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 11, 2021), when it closed at $166.97

--Down 44.01% from its 52-week closing high of $174.88 on Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 17.79% from its 52-week closing low of $83.12 on Sept. 30, 2022

--Traded as high as $98.25; highest intraday level since Sept. 28, 2022, when it hit $99.42

--Up 6.68% at today's intraday high

--Third best performer in the DJIA today

--Contributed 38.29 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 10:46:04 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-22 1103ET