Nike beats estimates for revenue on resilient sportswear demand

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Nike Inc beat Wall Street
estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by persistent
demand for its sneakers and sportswear in North America and
Europe.
Shares of the company rose marginally in extended trading.
Nike reported a 30% jump in its largest market, North
America, helping offset a sales slump in China after
COVID-related restrictions in the country impacted sales in the
region.
The world's largest sportswear maker said revenue rose to
$13.32 billion for the second quarter from $11.36 billion a year
earlier. Analysts had expected $12.57 billion, according to IBES
data from Refinitiv.
