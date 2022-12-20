Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nike, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NKE   US6541061031

NIKE, INC.

(NKE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:44 2022-12-20 pm EST
110.39 USD   +7.12%
04:38pNike Fiscal Q2 EPS, Revenue Rise
MT
04:35pNike : Q2FY23 Financial Schedules & Key Financial Metrics
PU
04:25pNike : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nike beats estimates for revenue on resilient sportswear demand

12/20/2022 | 04:23pm EST
Dec 20 (Reuters) - Nike Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by persistent demand for its sneakers and sportswear in North America and Europe.

Shares of the company rose marginally in extended trading.

Nike reported a 30% jump in its largest market, North America, helping offset a sales slump in China after COVID-related restrictions in the country impacted sales in the region.

The world's largest sportswear maker said revenue rose to $13.32 billion for the second quarter from $11.36 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected $12.57 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 49 107 M - -
Net income 2023 4 720 M - -
Net cash 2023 3 302 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 33,9x
Yield 2023 1,23%
Capitalization 161 B 161 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,22x
EV / Sales 2024 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 79 100
Free-Float 79,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 103,05 $
Average target price 117,01 $
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John J. Donahoe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Friend Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark G. Parker Executive Chairman
Andrew Campion Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan B. Graf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIKE, INC.-36.43%161 231
ADIDAS AG-52.14%24 840
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.-19.44%5 513
ON HOLDING AG-56.78%5 188
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-30.00%2 934
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.12.54%1 960