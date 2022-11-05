Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nike, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NKE   US6541061031

NIKE, INC.

(NKE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-04 pm EDT
95.79 USD   +5.96%
11/04Adidas Eyes Puma Boss Bjorn Gulden as New CEO -- Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nike cuts ties with Kyrie Irving, scraps shoe launch

11/05/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
STORY: Nike cut its relationship with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving on Friday and canceled its next Irving-branded shoe release in the aftermath of his promotion of an anti-Semitic documentary.

The Nets had already suspended Irving for at least five games after he stopped short of fully disavowing the documentary on two occasions. The seven-time All-Star later issued a more fulsome apology, but it appears to not be enough.

In a statement, Nike said "we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism. To that end, we've made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8."

Several media outlets reported the shoe deal to be worth $11 million, though Reuters could not confirm that.

The Nets will also not pay him during his suspension. He is on a $36.9 million contract this season after having earned nearly $195 million in his previous 11 seasons with the Cavaliers, Celtics and the Nets, according to Basketball-Reference.com.

The Nets said he would be suspended for no less than five games and until he undergoes a series of unspecified "remedial measures."

Posting on Instagram Thursday, Irving said the documentary "contained some false anti-Semitic statements, narratives, and language that were untrue and offensive" and that he takes responsibility for sharing it with his followers.

This isn't Irving's first controversy in the NBA.

He played in just 29 of the Nets' 82 regular season games for the 2021-22 season after refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine despite a mandate by the city of New York at the time.


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 48 946 M - -
Net income 2023 4 726 M - -
Net cash 2023 3 108 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 31,6x
Yield 2023 1,30%
Capitalization 150 B 150 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,00x
EV / Sales 2024 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 79 100
Free-Float 79,5%
Chart NIKE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nike, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 95,79 $
Average target price 109,98 $
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John J. Donahoe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Friend Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark G. Parker Executive Chairman
Andrew Campion Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan B. Graf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIKE, INC.-42.53%149 872
ADIDAS AG-54.96%20 511
ON HOLDING AG-53.37%5 559
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.-27.86%4 592
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-41.62%2 425
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.9.97%1 878