Nike cuts ties with Kyrie Irving, scraps shoe launch

The Nets had already suspended Irving for at least five games after he stopped short of fully disavowing the documentary on two occasions. The seven-time All-Star later issued a more fulsome apology, but it appears to not be enough.

In a statement, Nike said "we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism. To that end, we've made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8."

Several media outlets reported the shoe deal to be worth $11 million, though Reuters could not confirm that.

The Nets will also not pay him during his suspension. He is on a $36.9 million contract this season after having earned nearly $195 million in his previous 11 seasons with the Cavaliers, Celtics and the Nets, according to Basketball-Reference.com.

The Nets said he would be suspended for no less than five games and until he undergoes a series of unspecified "remedial measures."

Posting on Instagram Thursday, Irving said the documentary "contained some false anti-Semitic statements, narratives, and language that were untrue and offensive" and that he takes responsibility for sharing it with his followers.

This isn't Irving's first controversy in the NBA.

He played in just 29 of the Nets' 82 regular season games for the 2021-22 season after refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine despite a mandate by the city of New York at the time.