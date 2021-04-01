Nike : Classic American Sportswear, Refashioned by Kim Jones

January 23, 2021 - CLOT co-founder Edison Chen brings an east-meets-west mentality to his label's sophomore effort of co-branded Air Jordan models. Following the 2018 Air Jordan XIII Low, the new release encompasses the Air Jordan XIV Low and the Jordan Brand's latest performance vehicle, the Air Jordan XXXV.

Both shoes extend CLOT's investigation of Chinese heritage - tying together elements like a Chinese coin pendant and Chinese knot to the heel of the XIV Low and introducing pops of ornamental jade to the XXXV.

Further details on the XIV Low include a tongue reminiscent of a traditional Chinese scroll and emblazoned with the words Jordan and CLOT. On the sole are terracotta-colored accents complemented with light tan and grey. Finishing off the shoe are bold laces and a traditional Chinese knot and coin hanging off the heel. A classic symbol of '如意吉祥,' a Chinese idiom for prosperity and happiness, the added trinket is an ode to CLOT's Chinese heritage and a token to bring luck to the game.

Chinese Jade is a highly prized and timeless symbol of Chinese culture, representing many positive attributes such as durability, purity and beauty, and often appearing in Chinese-style accessories and trinkets due to its believed ability to ward off negative spirits. On the XXXV, application on Eclipse Plate is highlighted with bold red detailing. The shoe also carries hang tags bearing both the Jumpman and CLOT logos, reflective elements throughout and gold lace eyelets. In the same style as the Air Jordan XIV Low x CLOT, two and three dots appear on the lateral side.

The Jordan x CLOT XIV Low and XXXV will be available February 8 at juicestoreusa.com, juicestore.tw, on the JUICE app and at special JUICE pop-up locations in Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Taichung and Taipei.

A wider launch follows February 11 at the following retailers:

NORTH AMERICA

510 Skateboarding; A Ma Maniere; ATMOS USA; Bait, Inc.; Bodega; Concepts; Corporate; Crème; Extra Butter; Feature LLC; Hirshleifers; JUICE; Kith; Lapstone & Hammer; Notre; Oneness; Politics; RSVP LLC; Shoe Gallery; Social Status; Sole Fly; SNKRS; St. Alfred's; SVRN; The Darkside Initiative LLC; Trophy Room; Undefeated, Inc.; Wish; XHIBITION

EUROPE/MIDDLE EAST

AFEW; Amongst Few; Bastille; Bottega Back Door; BSTN; Concepts; DXB23; End Clothing; Foot District; Foot Patrol; Kickz; Kith; Offspring Selfridges; One Block Down; Opium; Oquim; Overkill; Patta; Pigalle; Shinzo; Si Vas Descalzo; Slam Jam; Sneakerhead; Sneakers N Stuff; Solebox; Titolo; Wunder

GREATER CHINA NIKE AND JORDAN STORES

House of Innovation Shanghai; X158; PS7

GREATER CHINA

1 East Changan; 1 Hongxing; 108 Zhongshanxi; 120 Bayiqi; 128 Zhongjie; 139 Nandong; 188 Jiefangxi; 188 Minzu; 2 Zhongshannan; 218 Tianhe; 5 Xinghuo; 5 Yanan; 6 Nanmenwai; 688 Jiefang; 77 Songhu; 9 Guanghua; 9668 Shennan; 99 Hubindong; HK 8 Wellington; 16 Songgao

ASIA PACIFIC AND LATIN AMERICA NIKE AND JORDAN STORES

Jordan Hongdae; Jordan Manila; Jordan Seoul; TOKYO23

ASIA PACIFIC AND LATIN AMERICA

Atmos Pinnacle; Kith; Latin Partners TTL; Lust; Sports Lab Osaka; Supply; TITAN

Download hi-res images here.