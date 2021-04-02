Nike : Exclusive Styles, Extended Sizing for Women Lead This Summer's Jordan Brand Retros

April 02, 2021 - The arrival of summertime means a fresh rollout of Jordan Brand retros, which feature extended sizing for the Air Jordan I and Air Jordan XI Low, two variations of the Air Jordan XI Low, a glow-in-the-dark spin on the Air Jordan VI and more.

Women's Air Jordan I HI OG

Taking inspiration from the 1985 OG 'Metallic' Purple Air Jordan I, this women's rendition of the Air Jordan I HI OG puts a subtle twist on a classic silhouette. The shoe features a white genuine leather upper with hits of Court Purple throughout the upper, Swoosh and outsole, and mixes things up with a satin-lined collar. This shoe will release in extended women's sizing.

Women's Air Jordan XI Low

The Air Jordan XI Low Bright Citrus is back, now available in adult sizing for the first time. Last released in GS sizing in 2015, this women's-exclusive model features the OG patent leather midsole, textile upper and translucent Bright Citrus outsole. Also new: an OG carbon fiber plate. This is the first time it's been included in the women's version.

Women's Air Jordan III

Another women's exclusive, this Air Jordan III features a familiar Rust Pink colorway on a nubuck leather upper with pops of Bright Crimson on the eyelets and heel and Sail on the tongue and collar. A white midsole and clear outsole with iconic faux elephant print on the toe and heel complete the shoe.

Air Jordan I HI OG

Putting a subtle twist on a classic color scheme, this Air Jordan I HI OG employs a genuine black leather upper with Light Smoke Grey nubuck overlays and detailing atop a white midsole and black rubber outsole. The shoe will come in a full-family offering and extended women's sizing.

Air Jordan I HI OG

Employing a similar construction and material play as the Air Jordan I HI OG Turbo Green, released in early 2019, this Air Jordan I HI OG comes with suede blue overlays and blue stitching atop a white genuine leather base. The model is completed by a Light Smoke Grey nubuck Swoosh and Hyper Royal Nike Air branding on the tongue. The shoe will be available in a full-family offering and extended women's sizing.

Air Jordan I HI OG

A new iteration of the Air Jordan I HI OG, this summer model uses a fresh color scheme with Light Fusion Red leather overlays atop a white leather base with hits of Laser Orange on the Swoosh, collar and tongue branding. The shoe will release in full-family sizing and in extended women's sizing.

Air Jordan IV Retro

Bringing a new vibe to a historic model, this Air Jordan IV Retro features a white genuine leather upper, Jumpman branding on the heel and tongue and an OG cement finish on the midsole and eyelets. The shoe arrives in OG packaging with a fresh color spin. It will be available in a full-family offering.

Air Jordan VI Retro

Featuring a glow-in-the-dark outsole, this model adds a neon-inspired look to the Air Jordan VI. The shoe, decked in black and Electric Green, features OG detailing in the lace toggle, branding and packaging. This summer offering will be a full-family release.

Air Jordan VII Retro

First released in April 2006, the Air Jordan VII returns in its original, iconic Flint Grey/Court Purple color scheme. OG nubuck quarter panels, white leather overlays, a multi-print tongue and a matte-finished outsole complete the classic model, which will come in full-family sizing.

Air Jordan XI Low

For the first time, the Air Jordan XI Legend Blue is releasing in low form. Arriving with classic OG materials, the shoe comes with an iced-out clear rubber outsole and carbon fiber plate. The insole is marked with a '25' - a celebratory nod to the 25th anniversary of the original Air Jordan XI Legend Blue making its debut in the 1996 NBA All-Star Game. This model comes in a full-family offering and extended women's sizing.

Air Jordan XII Low

Arriving in time for Easter, this colorful rendition of the Air Jordan XII Low features UV color-shifting quarter panels and eyelets, a dip-dyed graphic sockliner and an icy blue translucent outsole. Arriving in extended sizing, the shoe also comes with holiday-inspired packaging.

Air Jordan XIII

This fresh take on the Air Jordan XIII sits a reflective textile upper draped in Gym Red atop the iconic panther paw-like outsole. With a familiar holographic eye and a midsole wrapped in OG Flint Grey, the retro take comes with original packaging and releases in full-family sizing.

To download hi-res images, click here.