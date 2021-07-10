Log in
    NKE   US6541061031

NIKE, INC.

(NKE)
Nike : Martine Rose Pays Homage to the Fearless Spirit of Football Pioneers

07/10/2021
jerseys

Martine Rose Pays Homage to the Fearless Spirit of Football Pioneers

July 10, 2021

Under the watchful eye of designer Martine Rose, England's iconic home kit is transformed into a double-crested, reversible and genderless statement on the future of football.

The project, titled 'The Lost Lionesses,' is inspired by the 14 English women, aged just 13 to 21, who traveled to Mexico City in 1971 to play in an international football tournament. These were trailblazers; athletes who pushed forward with limited resources, and strove to define the validity (and opportunity) of their passion and talent.

Fifty years later, and with a year to go before England hosts Europe's women's championships, Rose and Nike share the story of 'The Lost Lionesses' as illustration of the beautiful game's capacity to create the conditions for societal change. It issues a call to the extraordinary people who wear their shirt on the terraces, at home, or in the park: football is open to anyone who wants to play, regardless of gender or body shape.

The shirt itself carries 50 years of nostalgic reference. Rose recasts the original '71 women's crest - three lions neatly stacked within a Tudor rose - and adds her initials, M.R., as marker of both time and fellowship. Use of Nike's famed Futura logo on the tag throws back to '90s classics, and the verbiage 'Engineered to the exact specifications of Martine Rose,' subverts a definitive Nike adage. Rose's inside-out take on the cap, itself a terrace staple, furthers the punk dynamic of the collection.

With Rose, Nike is honored to collaborate with a partner who shares an ambition to show that sport belongs to all, a belief in the future of women's sport and a sensibility that sport is inclusive and unlimited in possibility. While Rose took inspiration from the team of '71, the jersey serves as a beacon of hope for a new generation of fans who do not see gender. Intentionally oversized, the fit of the jersey is reflective of today's fans who continue to challenge and subvert the status quo.

Both shirt and cap will be available July 11 from https://nike.martine-rose.com/. Guests will need to register their email to gain access to the digital space and purchase the product. In addition to the launch, Rose will present a new film on 'The Lost Lionesses' within the space.

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 10 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2021 07:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 43 246 M - -
Net income 2021 5 063 M - -
Net Debt 2021 717 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 51,1x
Yield 2021 0,65%
Capitalization 254 B 254 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,90x
EV / Sales 2022 4,90x
Nbr of Employees 75 400
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart NIKE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nike, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 161,00 $
Average target price 178,42 $
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John J. Donahoe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Friend Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark G. Parker Executive Chairman
Andrew Campion Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ann Miller Secretary, VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIKE, INC.13.54%243 868
ADIDAS AG6.90%72 523
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.19.30%7 630
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.-10.21%1 519
361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED286.11%1 119
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.15.85%940