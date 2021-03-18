Nike : Q321 Financial Schedules & Key Financial Metrics

1The percent change has been calculated using actual exchange rates in use during the comparative prior year period and is provided to enhance the visibility of the underlying business trends by excluding the impact of translation arising from foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, which is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure when evaluating the Company's performance, including when making financial and operating decisions. Additionally, management believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides investors with additional financial information that should be considered when assessing the Company's underlying business performance and trends. References to this measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
2Global Brand Divisions revenues include NIKE Brand licensing and other miscellaneous revenues that are not part of a geographic operating segment.
3Corporate revenues primarily consist of foreign currency hedge gains and losses related to revenues generated by entities within the NIKE Brand geographic operating segments and Converse, but managed through the Company's central foreign exchange risk management program.
EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES1
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)
North America
$
970 $
937
Europe, Middle East & Africa
533
575
Greater China
973
556
Asia Pacific & Latin America
408
387
Global Brand Divisions2
(852)
(895)
TOTAL NIKE BRAND1
2,032
1,560
Converse
150
96
Corporate3
(482)
(763)
TOTAL NIKE, INC. EARNINGS BEFORE
INTEREST AND TAXES1
1,700
893
Interest expense (income), net
64
12
TOTAL NIKE, INC. INCOME BEFORE
INCOME TAXES
$
1,636 $
881
THREE MONTHS ENDED
%
%
2/28/2021 2/29/2020
Change
Change
4% $
3,295 $
2,912
13%
-7%
1,885
1,694
11%
75%
2,552
1,919
33%
5%
1,112
1,105
1%
5%
(2,546)
(2,624)
3%
30%
6,298
5,006
26%
56%
405
324
25%
37%
(1,697)
(1,600)
-6%
90%
5,006
3,730
34%
-
199
39
-
86% $
4,807 $
3,691
30%
NINE MONTHS ENDED 2/28/2021 2/29/2020
1The Company evaluates the performance of individual operating segments based on earnings before interest and taxes (commonly referred to as "EBIT"), which represents net income before interest expense (income), net and income tax expense. Total NIKE Brand EBIT and Total NIKE, Inc. EBIT are considered non-GAAP financial measures and are being provided as management believes this additional information should be considered when assessing the Company's underlying business performance and trends. References to EBIT should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
2Global Brand Divisions primarily represent demand creation and operating overhead expense, including product creation and design expenses that are centrally managed for the NIKE Brand, as well as costs associated with NIKE Direct global digital operations and enterprise technology. Global Brand Divisions revenues include NIKE Brand licensing and other miscellaneous revenues that are not part of a geographic operating segment.
3Corporate consists primarily of unallocated general and administrative expenses, including expenses associated with centrally managed departments; depreciation and amortization related to the Company's corporate headquarters; unallocated insurance, benefit and compensation programs, including stock-based compensation; and certain foreign currency gains and losses, including certain hedge gains and losses. For the three and nine months ended February 28, 2021, Corporate included non-recurring employee termination and related costs associated with the previously announced leadership and operating model changes.
NIKE, Inc.
RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL1
(Unaudited)
FOR THE TRAILING FOUR
QUARTERS ENDED
(Dollars in millions)
2/28/2021
5/31/2020
Numerator
Net income
$
3,428 $ 2,539
249 89
Add: Interest expense (income), net Add: Income tax expense
575 348
4,252 2,976
Earnings before interest and taxes Income tax adjustment2
(601)
(352)
Earnings before interest and after taxes
$
3,651
$
2,624
AVERAGE FOR THE TRAILING
FIVE QUARTERS ENDED
2/28/2021
5/31/2020
Denominator
Total debt3,4
$
11,658 $ 8,022
Add: Shareholders' equity
9,779 8,938
Less: Cash and equivalents and Short-term investments Total invested capital
9,158 4,756
$
12,279
$
12,204
RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL
29.7 %
21.5 %
1Return on invested capital ("ROIC") represents a performance measure that management believes is useful information in understanding the Company's ability to effectively manage invested capital. ROIC is considered a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
2Equals Earnings before interest and taxes multiplied by the effective tax rate as of the respective quarter end.
3Total debt includes the following: 1) Current portion of long-term debt, 2) Notes Payable, 3) Current portion of operating lease liabilities, 4) Long-term debt and 5) Operating lease liabilities.
4The Company adopted Accounting Standards Codification No. 842, Leases, on June 1, 2019. For comparability, total debt for each quarter prior to adoption includes approximately $3.2 billion, which represents the current and long-term portion of the Company's operating lease liabilities as of June 1, 2019.