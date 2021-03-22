Log in
NIKE, INC.

NIKE, INC.

(NKE)
News 
News

Nike : Watch, Listen and Connect This Air Max Day

03/22/2021
experience

Watch, Listen and Connect This Air Max Day

March 22, 2021

For Air Max Day 2021, Nike will launch an immersive virtual experience, Air Max Day Worldwide, inviting visitors to watch, listen, connect and experiment through a range of activities inspired by the design lineage of the storied sneaker series and its dedicated community.

The day-long celebration will feature a full itinerary of events happening in Istanbul, Barcelona, Milan, Toronto, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Chicago, New York, Shanghai and other cities. The events include creative workshops, panels, collection tours and exclusive content going live throughout the day. Also look out for special guest appearances, product drops and musical performances.

In addition to the Air Max Day Worldwide platform, SNKRS Live will host Air Max-focused conversations with Nike collaborators and designers.

Learn more here.

Read More:Experience

Disclaimer

Nike Inc. published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 14:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
