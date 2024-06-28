Nike: net profit up 45% in Q4

Nike reported Thursday evening a 45% increase in net income to $1.5 billion for its final quarter 2023-24, or $0.99 per share. Adjusted for restructuring charges, the sporting goods supplier's EPS would have been $1.01.



Sales fell by 2% to 12.6 billion, but were stable in local currencies, while gross margin improved by 1.1 points to 44.7%, thanks to strategic pricing measures and lower ocean freight and logistics costs.



For the year as a whole, the Beaverton, Oregon-based group posted net income up 12% to 5.7 billion (or adjusted EPS of $3.95) on revenues of $51.4 billion, up 1% in local currencies.



While we are encouraged by our progress, our fourth-quarter results have highlighted the challenges that have led us to update our outlook for the 2024-25 financial year', acknowledged CFO Matthew Friend.



