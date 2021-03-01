Nike's North American head steps down after report reveals ties to resale business

The company said the departure of Hebert, vice president and general manager of Nike's North America business, is effective immediately and that it plans to announce a new head for the geography shortly.

Bloomberg Businessweek last week reported that Hebert's son Joe Hebert used a credit card in her name to purchase sneakers for his resale company, West Coast Streetwear. (https://bloom.bg/304NpkK)

The report said Joe Hebert used bots to purchase the most sought-after sneakers after they were released online, spending over $132,000 on the credit card to stock up on the limited edition sneakers for reselling them at a higher price.

Hebert told Bloomberg he had never received inside information from his mother while she was at Nike.

West Coast Streetwear could not be immediately reached for a comment.

Nike in a statement said Hebert had made the decision to resign.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)