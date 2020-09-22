Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nike, Inc.    NKE

NIKE, INC.

(NKE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/22 05:29:59 pm
127.235 USD   +12.23%
05:45pNIKE : Q121 Financial Schedules & Key Financial Metrics
PU
05:42pNike's Sales Bounce Back From Coronavirus Slide
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nike's Sales Bounce Back From Coronavirus Slide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 10:42pm BST

By Khadeeja Safdar

Nike Inc.'s sales rebounded in the summer quarter after slumping earlier during the coronavirus pandemic, as rising digital sales offset declining revenue at traditional stores.

The sportswear company said revenue was $10.6 billion in the quarter ended Aug. 31, down 1% from a year earlier. Digital sales increased 82%.

The latest results showed an improvement from the spring quarter, when the sneaker giant's revenue plunged 38% amid store closures. Nike's shares rose 9% in late trading as the results were better than Wall Street had expected.

Nike said nearly all its owned stores were open during the quarter, but the company continued to experience declines in traffic due to the pandemic and safety-related measures.

The coronavirus prompted Nike and other retailers to close their stores, governments to limit travel and many shoppers to stay home. Though most U.S. states are gradually easing lockdown measures, there have been flare-ups of new cases that have interrupted reopening plans in parts of the country.

Nike said it spent less on marketing because of postponed or canceled sporting events. That translated into higher profits, even though gross margins declined.

For the fiscal first quarter, net income was $1.52 billion, or 95 cents per share. That was nearly twice as much as Wall Street analysts had projected, according to FactSet.

The company also continued to shift more attention to its own stores, website and apps. Direct sales made up $3.7 billion of revenue in the quarter, up 12% from last year.

Over the summer, Chief Executive John Donahoe told employees there would be layoffs this year but didn't specify how many. A Nike spokesman at the time said the reorganization wasn't due to the pandemic, but intended to improve the company's agility.

Write to Khadeeja Safdar at khadeeja.safdar@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKE, INC. 3.09% 116.87 Delayed Quote.11.90%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. 2.49% 187.78 Delayed Quote.69.37%
SERVICENOW INC. 1.88% 470.57 Delayed Quote.63.60%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE 0.52% 161.89 Delayed Quote.37.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NIKE, INC.
05:45pNIKE : Q121 Financial Schedules & Key Financial Metrics
PU
05:42pNike's Sales Bounce Back From Coronavirus Slide
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:05pNIKE : Shares Jump 9% After Hours Following Earnings, Sales Beat
DJ
04:50pNIKE : Posts Higher 1Q Profit as Sales Fall
DJ
04:38pNike smashes revenue, profit estimates on North America online boom
RE
04:28pNIKE : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:25pNIKE : Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results
PU
04:24pNike's Sales Bounce Back From Coronavirus Slide -- 2nd Update
DJ
04:19pNIKE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 39 487 M - 31 002 M
Net income 2021 3 806 M - 2 988 M
Net Debt 2021 460 M - 361 M
P/E ratio 2021 47,9x
Yield 2021 0,88%
Capitalization 177 B 177 B 139 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,49x
EV / Sales 2022 3,94x
Nbr of Employees 75 400
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart NIKE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nike, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 123,47 $
Last Close Price 116,87 $
Spread / Highest target 28,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Donahoe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark G. Parker Executive Chairman
Andrew Campion Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew Friend Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip Hampson Knight Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE, INC.11.90%176 845
ADIDAS AG-6.42%62 066
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED10.18%27 538
PUMA SE7.59%12 906
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION22.62%5 802
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.6.15%5 213
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group