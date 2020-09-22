Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nike, Inc.    NKE

NIKE, INC.

(NKE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/22 05:23:36 pm
127.33 USD   +12.31%
05:05pNIKE : Shares Jump 9% After Hours Following Earnings, Sales Beat
DJ
04:50pNIKE : Posts Higher 1Q Profit as Sales Fall
DJ
04:38pNike smashes revenue, profit estimates on China demand, online boom
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nike smashes revenue, profit estimates on China demand, online boom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 04:53pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Nike shoes are seen on display in New York

Nike Inc comfortably beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue and profit on Tuesday, powered by a rebound in demand in China and strong online sales, sending its shares up about 9%.

The footwear maker has benefited from its focus on direct-to-consumer sales, especially through its own outlets and apps, as the pandemic has forced customers to avoid shopping at malls and department stores.

The Nike brand's digital sales surged 82% in the first quarter ended Aug. 31, with at least double-digit rises recorded in all regions.

Overall, sales in China, where the economy opened from lockdowns much earlier than in other parts of the world, rose 6%.

In North America, the company's biggest market, sales fell 2% to $4.23 billion, but easily beat analysts' estimate of $3.39 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"Nike is recovering faster based on accelerating brand momentum and digital growth," Chief Financial Officer Matt Friend said in a statement.

The company's net income rose to $1.52 billion, or 95 cents per share, from $1.37 billion, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 0.6% to $10.6 billion.

Analysts had forecast a profit of 47 cents per share and revenue of $9.15 billion.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NIKE, INC.
05:05pNIKE : Shares Jump 9% After Hours Following Earnings, Sales Beat
DJ
04:50pNIKE : Posts Higher 1Q Profit as Sales Fall
DJ
04:38pNike smashes revenue, profit estimates on China demand, online boom
RE
04:28pNIKE : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:25pNIKE : Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results
PU
04:19pNIKE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
04:17pNIKE, INC. : Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results
BU
02:05pNike expected to return to profit as online sales, demand from China pick up
RE
09:56aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : TikTok U.S. deal in jeopardy
09/21TAKE FIVE : IPOs: Peak Optimism
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 39 487 M - -
Net income 2021 3 806 M - -
Net Debt 2021 460 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 46,4x
Yield 2021 0,91%
Capitalization 177 B 177 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,49x
EV / Sales 2022 3,94x
Nbr of Employees 75 400
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart NIKE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nike, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 123,47 $
Last Close Price 113,37 $
Spread / Highest target 32,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Donahoe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark G. Parker Executive Chairman
Andrew Campion Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew Friend Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip Hampson Knight Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKE, INC.11.90%176 845
ADIDAS AG-6.42%62 066
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED10.18%27 538
PUMA SE7.59%12 906
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION22.62%5 802
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.6.15%5 213
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group