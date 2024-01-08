By Will Feuer

On Holding co-Chief Executive Marc Maurer said the company is not signing golf star Tiger Woods after his longtime partnership with Nike ended.

Speaking at the ICR conference, Maurer addressed rumors that Woods would be signing with the Swiss footwear and athletic apparel company.

Shares of On pared gains from earlier in the day and recently traded 5% higher at $27.87.

Woods addressed the long-expected end of the Nike partnership in a post on X, the social-media site.

"People will ask if there is another chapter," he said. "Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!"

