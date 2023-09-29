10:05 ET -- Nike is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Nike reported $12.94 billion in revenue for the first quarter, up 2% from $12.69 billion a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $13 billion. The company had earnings of $1.45 billion, down 1% from $1.47 billion in the year-ago period. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $1.17 billion. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)
09-29-23 1020ET