  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nike, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NKE   US6541061031

NIKE, INC.

(NKE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:01 2022-12-21 am EST
117.26 USD   +13.61%
10:33aBad news means bad news
MS
10:13aTrending : Nike 2Q Sales Higher, But Inventory Remains Elevated
DJ
09:54aUBS Adjusts Nike Price Target to $146 From $141, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending : Nike 2Q Sales Higher, But Inventory Remains Elevated

12/21/2022 | 10:13am EST
9:56 ET -- Nike Inc. is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The company's efforts to step up discounts on sneakers and other products helped lift sales in the latest quarter, but it said that progress remains to be seen in cutting inventory levels. Nike said second-quarter sales rose 17% from a year ago and profits were roughly flat, better than analysts estimated. Nike pared down inventory levels from the first quarter but they remain elevated. The company said the value of its inventory was $9.3 billion in the quarter ended Nov. 30, up 43% from the prior year. Nike shares were up 15% at $118.42 at 9:55 a.m. ET. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-22 1012ET

Analyst Recommendations on NIKE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 49 618 M - -
Net income 2023 4 871 M - -
Net cash 2023 739 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 33,3x
Yield 2023 1,23%
Capitalization 161 B 161 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,24x
EV / Sales 2024 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 79 100
Free-Float 79,5%
Chart NIKE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nike, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NIKE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 103,21 $
Average target price 121,04 $
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John J. Donahoe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Friend Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark G. Parker Executive Chairman
Andrew Campion Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan B. Graf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIKE, INC.-38.17%161 481
ADIDAS AG-53.28%24 290
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.-19.44%5 347
ON HOLDING AG-56.65%5 204
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-35.85%2 686
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.12.54%1 983