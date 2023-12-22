14:19 ET -- Nike is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. After the bell Thursday, Nike said it was expecting fiscal year revenue growth of about 1%, below earlier estimates of growth in the mid-single digits. The sports apparel company also said it was looking to cut about $2 billion in costs over the next three years. The company's shares are down in Friday afternoon's market by about 11%. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com)

12-22-23 1434ET