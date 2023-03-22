Trending : Nike Starts to Trim Excess Inventories

Advanced search
DJ
03/21Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Rise Ahead of Fed Decision
DJ
03/21News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
0434 GMT - Nike Inc. is one of the most mentioned companies in the news over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data, after it reported higher-than-forecast profit for its third quarter. The sportswear company said its net profit fell by 11% in the three months ended Feb. 28 and that it was starting to trim inventories. Profit of $1.2 billion was well above the $837.8 million estimate by analysts in a Factset compilation. Nike said its inventories totaled $8.9 billion as at Feb. 28, compared with $9.3 billion at the end of its second quarter, which was 43% higher than a year earlier. Shares rose 3.6% to $125.61 a share during regular trading and briefly spiked above $130--after it posted its earnings. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)


03/21Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Rise Ahead of Fed Decisio..
DJ
03/21News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/21Nike exec - expect transitory headwinds to begin to recover in f…
RE
03/21Nike exec - going to exit fiscal year 2023 with healthy inventor…
RE
03/21Nike exec - expect 2023 gross margin to decline about 250 basis…
RE
03/21Nike exec - in q4 expects flat to low single-digit revenue grow…
RE
03/21Nike exec - expect 2023 reported revenue to grow high single-d…
RE
03/21Nike exec - starting in january began to see a rebound in china…
RE
03/21Nike exec - in q3 north america apparel units were down high sin…
RE
Analyst Recommendations on NIKE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 50 052 M - -
Net income 2023 4 943 M - -
Net cash 2023 3 160 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 39,8x
Yield 2023 1,03%
Capitalization 195 B 195 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,83x
EV / Sales 2024 3,53x
Nbr of Employees 79 100
Free-Float 80,2%
Technical analysis trends NIKE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 125,61 $
Average target price 130,98 $
Spread / Average Target 4,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John J. Donahoe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Friend Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark G. Parker Executive Chairman
Andrew Campion Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan B. Graf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIKE, INC.7.35%187 928
ADIDAS AG11.88%27 093
ON HOLDING AG58.86%6 849
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.-10.65%5 352
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.51.68%2 988
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.09%2 527