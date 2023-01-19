Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nike, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NKE   US6541061031

NIKE, INC.

(NKE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:06:15 2023-01-19 pm EST
123.99 USD   -1.93%
12:39pU.S. judges challenge Michael Avenatti bid to toss Nike conviction
RE
01/17Can trade marks adequately protect digital fashion in the metaverse?
AQ
01/17NIKE INC : RBC reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. judges challenge Michael Avenatti bid to toss Nike conviction

01/19/2023 | 12:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Former attorney Michael Avenatti exits after the guilty verdict at the United States Courthouse in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Thursday appeared skeptical of throwing out Michael Avenatti's conviction for extorting Nike Inc, as the fallen celebrity lawyer tries to shorten his scheduled 19 years in prison.

The conviction arose from Avenatti's tape-recorded threat to "blow the lid" on Nike's alleged corrupt payments to families of college basketball prospects, and damage Nike's stock price, unless the sportswear company paid up to $25 million for him to conduct a probe plus $1.5 million to his whistleblowing client.

In arguments before the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan, federal public defender Daniel Habib said Avenatti was merely advocating for his client Gary Franklin, a youth basketball coach, and that "all agree" it was no crime to threaten to expose corruption.

But the three-judge appeals court questioned whether the heavily indebted Avenatti was looking out for himself before Franklin, who testified that he didn't want a probe and merely wanted his Nike sponsorship back.

"This is what I would charitably call a curious negotiation," Circuit Judge Reena Raggi said to Habib. "You're arguing to us that the jury as a matter of law could not find that it was extortionate ... and I'm having trouble with that."

Circuit Judge John Walker said jurors could find Avenatti's demand for a probe "a cover for this rather massive payment that went way beyond anything that was contemplated by Mr. Franklin, in order to save a firm that was in financial difficulty."

Federal prosecutor Matthew Podolsky said the jury could convict Avenatti by finding it was Avenatti's "intent to be influenced in his representation of Franklin ... by a payment."

Nike has denied wrongdoing.

In 2018, Avenatti shot to fame representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in litigation against Donald Trump stemming from an affair that the former U.S. president says never happened.

But his career was destroyed after his March 2019 arrest in the Nike case, where he was convicted of extortion and honest services fraud and sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison.

Avenatti subsequently was convicted of defrauding Daniels out of money from a book contract, and admitted to cheating four other clients including a paraplegic out of millions of dollars.

He is appealing the Daniels conviction, which added 2-1/2 years to his prison time, and his 14-year sentence over his guilty plea.

The case is U.S. v. Avenatti, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-1778.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Diane Craft)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2023
All news about NIKE, INC.
12:39pU.S. judges challenge Michael Avenatti bid to toss Nike conviction
RE
01/17Can trade marks adequately protect digital fashion in the metaverse?
AQ
01/17NIKE INC : RBC reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
01/17Group 1 Automotive Appoints Gillian Hobson as Chief Legal Officer, Kimberly Barta as Ch..
MT
01/16AerCap CEO says aircraft makers' output delays to last years
RE
01/12Consumer Inflation Report Drives Equities Higher
MT
01/12Consumer Inflation Report Drives Equities Higher
MT
01/12Sector Update: Consumer Staples Stocks Stumble
MT
01/12Nike CEO John Donahoe Says Seeing Continued Strong Consumer Demand For Co's Products An..
RE
01/12Nike ceo john donahoe says seeing continued strong consumer dema…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NIKE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 49 950 M - -
Net income 2023 4 928 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 751 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 40,2x
Yield 2023 1,01%
Capitalization 196 B 196 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,89x
EV / Sales 2024 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 79 100
Free-Float 80,2%
Chart NIKE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nike, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 126,43 $
Average target price 128,42 $
Spread / Average Target 1,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John J. Donahoe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Friend Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark G. Parker Executive Chairman
Andrew Campion Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan B. Graf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIKE, INC.9.51%196 038
ADIDAS AG17.28%31 244
ON HOLDING AG21.33%6 611
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.0.24%6 021
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED13.81%3 171
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.21.65%2 494