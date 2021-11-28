Nikko : Annual Report 2021

understand that actual performance may differ from the Company's

This Report includes statements on future outlook. We appreciate that you

Nikko Group" and the "Group" refer to the Nikko Group,

Company name： "Nikko" and the "Company" refer to Nikko Co., Ltd. The "

Roundtable Discussion by Employees with

Co., Ltd. and ten subsidiaries (all of which are

Reporting scope： The Report covers the Nikko Group comprising Nikko

For a Stronger Value Co-creation Platform

and after this period.

March 31, 2021) but also includes information before

DX Solutions and Pursuit of Customer Satisfaction

Reporting period： The Report mainly covers FY2020 (April 1, 2020 to

Target readers ： All stakeholders connected to the Nikko Group

Value Creation by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan.

(IIRC) and the Guidance on Integrated Disclosure and Dialogues for Joint

Framework established by the International Integrated Reporting Council

Report is edited referring to The International Integrated Reporting

aspects to all stakeholders, including our shareholders and investors. The

and long-term value creation efforts from both financial and non-financial

Topic 2: Overseas and New Businesses

Company Overview and Offices and Sites

Financial Statements of the Past 2 Years

Financial Data of the Past 10 Years

Transition and History of Social Issues

Governance Discussion by Outside Directors

Message from Newly Appointed Outside Directors

Nikko Group's Corporate Philosophy VISION

Nikko Group's Promise

Future creation that starts from an' '

We will continue to be the leading manufacturer of asphalt and batching plants.

We aim to become the top manufacturer in the Asian market by expanding our overseas business. We will brush up our core technologies of heating, mixing and kneading, material handling, and control to expand our business.

We will continue to be a future creation company that contributes to society.

Nikko Group Corporate Charter

Management Philosophy

Adopting a customer-first policy, the Nikko Group provides customers with truly

satisfactory products and services, while continually promoting self-reform to win the broad trust and fulfill our mission as a solutions partner evolving with customers.

Company Motto

Serve society through business. Work toward prosperity with sincerity and responsibility. Produce appropriate profits through original ideas and improvement efforts.

*Batching plant: A concrete plant that uses the batching method