2. Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 (3)

* Profit rates reflect adjustment to figures after elimination of intra-group transactions.

Transportation: Net sales rose with a turnaround in cargo volumes from automobile and auto-parts sectors. Operating profit surged after the increase in sales, cost reduction and revision of fares to appropriate levels.

Warehousing: Net sales increased after the disappearance of idle spaces in existing facilities and the inauguration of new facilities while operating profit decreased due to a rise in the depreciation of new facilities.

Packaging: Net sales and operating profit both expanded in line with growth in internal work and packaging operations following a turnaround in the volume of cargo mainly from the automobile industry.