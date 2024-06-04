Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024
NIKKON Holdings Co., Ltd.
Security: 9072
May 23, 2024
0. Table of Contents
[Financial Results Explanation]
1.
Executive Summary
2.
Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024
3. Initiatives under Medium-Term Management Plan
4.
Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025
5.
Shareholder Returns
[ESG Initiatives]
1.
Thirteenth Medium-Term Management Plan (ESG)
2.
ESG Initiatives
Financial Results Explanation
1. Executive Summary
Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024
Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025
83rd term results
Achievement rate
Category
FY2024/3
of the plan
Category
84th term forecast
FY2025/3
1H
2H
Net sales
YoY
Operating profit
Profit ratio
YoY
Ordinary profit
Profit ratio
YoY
Profit
222,324
96.7%
＋4.8%
21,235
96.5%
9.6%
＋8.5%
23,875
101.6%
10.7%
＋8.0%
16,608
103.8%
Net sales
YoY
Operating profit
Profit ratio
YoY
Ordinary profit
Profit ratio
YoY
Profit
120,000
130,000
250,000
＋10.8%
＋14.0%
＋12.4%
10,900
13,100
24,000
9.1%
10.1%
9.6%
＋5.6%
＋20.0%
＋13.0%
11,600
13,700
25,300
9.7%
10.5%
10.1%
-1.4%
＋13.2%
＋6.0%
7,800
9,200
17,000
Profit ratio
7.5%
YoY
＋4.3%
- The economy showed a moderate recovery.
- The shortage of auto-parts faded.
- Fuel and personnel expenses soared.
- Some auto manufacturers suspended production.
Profit ratio
6.5%
7.1%
6.8%
YoY
-2.3%
＋6.6%
＋2.4%
- Pay increases will make a virtuous circle of the economy.
- M&A transactions will produce an integration effect.
- An upper limit will be imposed on overtime work and drivers will be in short supply.
-
Energy prices will stay high and economy trends will be
uncertain.4
2. Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 (1)
1. Profit and Loss
82nd term results
Category
FY2023/3
83rd term results
Achievement
FY2024/3
rate of the plan
Proportion (%)
YoY
Net sales
Operating costs
General and administrative expenses
Operating profit
Non-operating income
Non-operating expenses
Ordinary profit
Extraordinary income
Extraordinary losses
Income before income taxes
Income taxes
Profit
212,071
181,502
10,988
19,580
2,853
325
22,108
957
289
22,776
6,864
15,913
222,324
100.0%
＋4.8%
96.7%
189,549
85.3%
＋4.4%
-
11,539
5.2%
＋5.0%
-
21,235
9.6%
＋8.5%
96.5%
2,998
1.3%
＋5.1%
-
358
0.2%
＋10.2%
-
23,875
10.7%
＋8.0%
101.6%
192
0.1%
-80%
-
432
0.2%
＋49.5%
-
23,634
10.6%
＋3.8% -
7,025
3.2%
＋2.3%
-
16,608
7.5%
＋4.4%
103.8%
2. Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 (2)
2. Balance Sheet
82nd term
83rd term
Assets
results
results
Changes
FY2023/3
FY2024/3
Current assets
83,026
87,981
+4,955
Cash and deposits
40,221
43,847
+3,626
Accounts receivable,
37,617
39,169
+1,552
inventories and others
Other
5,188
4,965
-223
Property, plant and equipment
242,671
254,064
+11,393
Lands
116,849
120,058
+3,209
Buildings and structures
110,320
115,109
+4,789
Machinery and equipment
4,029
3,861
-168
Construction in progress
6,037
8,222
+2,185
Vehicles
3,515
4,852
+1,337
Other
1,921
1,962
+41
Intangible assets
2,368
2,498
+130
Leasehold interests in land
1,265
1,312
+47
Software and others
1,103
1,186
+83
Investments, etc.
32,681
43,901
+11,220
Investment securities
19,512
29,715
+10,203
Shares and investments in capital
7,289
7,838
+549
of subsidiaries and associates
Deferred tax assets
3,603
3,669
+66
Other
2,277
2,679
+402
360,748
388,446
+27,698
Total assets
82nd term
83rd term
Liabilities
results
results
Changes
FY2023/3
FY2024/3
58,358
59,366
+1,008
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
17,922
17,948
+26
and electronically recorded
obligations - operating
Short-term borrowings
13,151
12,025
-1,126
and bonds
Income taxes payable
4,467
4,002
-465
Deposits received
1,783
3,376
+1,593
Accounts payable - other
8,645
8,899
+254
Provision for bonuses
4,143
4,775
+632
Electronically recorded
4,299
4,405
+106
obligations - non-operating
Other
3,948
3,936
-12
72,990
82,634
+9,644
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable and long-term
60,059
67,034
+6,975
borrowings
Deferred tax liabilities
5,481
8,571
+3,090
Retirement benefit obligations
5,399
4,940
-459
Other
2,051
2,089
+38
Net assets
229,399
246,445
+17,046
Shareholders' equity
214,926
221,322
+6,396
Total accumulated other
13,947
17,477
+3,530
comprehensive income
Share acquisition rights
210
161
-49
Non-controlling interests
314
344
+30
6
360,748
388,446
+27,698
Total liabilities and net assets
2. Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 (3)
3. By Business Segment
2023/3
2024/3
(Millions of yen)
Net sales
Operating
Profit ratio
Net sales
Change
Operating
Change
profit
(%)
profit
(%)
Other
Outside: Net sales
Inside: Operating profit
Testing
Other
Profit ratio
Transportation
96,744
5,062
5.2%
100,398
+3.8%
5,585
+10.3%
Warehousing
37,729
8,422
22.2%
38,863
+3.0%
8,328
-1.1%
Packaging
49,591
3,008
6.0%
53,809
+8.5%
3,320
+10.4%
5.5%
Testing
21.3%
6.1%
Packaging
Packaging
Transportation Transportation
Testing
Other
20,942
2,223
10.6%
22,881
+9.3%
3,329
+49.8%
14.5%
7,063
1,103
9.2%
6,370
-9.8%
943
-14.5%
9.5%
Warehousing
Total
212,071
19,818
9.2%
222,324 +4.8%
21,235
+7.2%
9.6%
Warehousing
* Profit rates reflect adjustment to figures after elimination of intra-group transactions.
Transportation: Net sales rose with a turnaround in cargo volumes from automobile and auto-parts sectors. Operating profit surged after the increase in sales, cost reduction and revision of fares to appropriate levels.
Warehousing: Net sales increased after the disappearance of idle spaces in existing facilities and the inauguration of new facilities while operating profit decreased due to a rise in the depreciation of new facilities.
Packaging: Net sales and operating profit both expanded in line with growth in internal work and packaging operations following a turnaround in the volume of cargo mainly from the automobile industry.
Testing:
Net sales and operating profit both increased, reflecting the climbing business volume in line with the recovery from
the COVID-19 pandemic and a reduction in cost after the easing of the burdens of personnel investment in the
previous year.
Other:
Net sales and operating profit dropped, attributable to a slide in international trading and a decline in unit price after
easing of the demand-supply balance in air and marine transport.
2. Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 (4)
4. By Industry Segment
2023/3
(Millions of yen)
Net sales
Proportion (%)
Automobile
78,787
37.2%
Auto-Parts
32,590
15.4%
Housing
27,710
13.1%
Tires
12,245
5.8%
Agricultural Machinery
7,397
3.5%
Industrial Machinery
5,809
2.7%
Food and beverages
4,629
2.2%
Newspapers and publications 4,670
2.2%
Other
38,231
18.0%
212,071
100.0%
Total
5. By Regional Segment
2023/3
(Millions of yen)
Net sales
Operating
Profit ratio
Net sales
profit
2024/3
Net sales
Change (%)
Proportion (%)
89,649
+13.8%
40.3%
34,047
+4.5%
15.3%
27,441
-1.0%
12.3%
10,278
-16.1%
4.6%
7,315
-1.1%
3.3%
5,110
-12.0%
2.3%
4,858
+4.9%
2.2%
4,723
+1.1%
2.1%
38,898
+1.7%
17.5%
222,324
+4.8%
100.0%
2024/3
Change
Operating
Change
Profit ratio
(%)
profit
(%)
Newspapers and
publications
Other
Food and
4.7
beverages
38.9
4.9
Automobile
89.6
Industrial
Machinery
5.1
Agricultural
Machinery
Housing
7.3
Tires
27.4
10.3
Auto-Parts
34.0
Asia
17.7
North America
15.5
Asia
North
1.54
America
0.87
Japan
180,469
16,983
9.4%
North America
12,767
1,084
8.4%
Asia
18,834
1,566
8.1%
189,075
+4.8%
18,878
+11.2%
10.0%
15,507
+21.5%
872
-19.6%
5.5%
17,741
-5.8%
1,542
-1.5%
8.5%
Japan
Japan
189.1
18.88
Total
212,071
19,580
9.2%
222,324
+4.8%
21,235
+8.5%
9.6%
* Profit rates reflect adjustment to figures after elimination of intra-group transactions.
Outside: Net sales
Inside: Operating profit
Unit: billion yen
2. Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 (5)
6. Capital Investment (excluding M&A)
Capital investment (billion yen)
30.0
28.3
28.3
25.9
25.0
23.0
23.0
22.5
22.2
20.0
16.5
15.2
15.0
10.0
5.0
0.0
Company name
Location
Date of
Buildings
Total floor
Applications
completion
area
1
NK Parts Industries Inc
Ohio, U.S.A.
Jul. 2023
Warehouse
19,835 m2
Work and storage of
auto-parts
2
NIPPON KONPO UNYU SOKO CO., LTD. Koga, Ibaraki Pref.
Oct. 2023
Warehouse
23,066 m2
Storage of auto-parts,
etc.
3
NIPPON KONPO UNYU SOKO CO., LTD.
Miyoshi-machi,
Oct. 2023
Warehouse
35,557 m2
Storage of EC-related
Saitama Pref.
goods
4
NIKKON KITAKYU Co., Ltd.
Kitakyushu, Fukuoka
Feb. 2024
Buildings
Head office and garage
Pref.
Under construction
Company name
Location
Scheduled
Buildings
Total floor
Applications
completion
area
1
PT.Nippon Konpo Indonesia
West Java, Indonesia
Jul. 2024
Warehouse
15,000 m2
Establishment of new
bases in industrial parks
2
NIPPON KONPO UNYU SOKO CO., LTD. Sendai, Miyagi Pref.
Aug. 2024
Warehouse
1,040 m2
Construction of a base
in the new port district
3
NIKKON Holdings Co., Ltd.
Utsunomiya, Tochigi
Jan. 2025
Warehouse
43,585 m2
Storage of food-related
Pref.
goods
4
NIPPON KONPO UNYU SOKO CO., LTD.
Kanegasaki-cho, Iwate
Feb. 2025
Warehouse
24,578 m2
Storage of auto-parts,
Pref.
etc.
5
NIPPON KONPO UNYU SOKO CO., LTD. Tokai, Aichi Pref.
Feb. 2025
Warehouse
19,490 m2
A hub facility in the
Chubu region
6
ITO-EXPRESS CO., LTD.
Koga, Ibaraki Pref.
Second half
Warehouse
2,498 m2
Newly-launched Koga
of FY2025
Office
7
NIPPON KONPO UNYU SOKO CO., LTD. Suzuka, Mie Pref.
Apr. 2025
Warehouse
15,840 m2
Storage of auto-parts,
etc.
8
NIPPON KONPO UNYU SOKO CO., LTD. Suzuka, Mie Pref.
May 2025
Warehouse
7,384 m2
Truck depot, automobile
maintenance and others
9
NIPPON RIKUSO Co., Ltd.
Suzuka, Mie Pref.
Jul. 2025
Warehouse
33,914 m2
Auto-parts and a relay
and logistics center
2
Auto-parts, including
10 NIPPON UNYU CO., LTD.
Ota, Gunma Pref.
Aug. 2025
Warehouse
8,082 m
those for new customers
(billion yen)
Amount
Descriptions
Operating Fleets
3.1
283 units (Additional trucks or replacements)
Land and buildings
13.2
Land for business and warehouse construction
Other
6.2
Facilities for the testing business and warehouse
construction in progress
Total
22.5
Conceptional drawing of
New warehouse at the
Sanwa Sales Office in Koga
NIKKON KITAKYU
Nippon Konpo Indonesia
Miyoshi Sales Office
2. Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 (6) M&A
Company name
Location
Acquisition date
Business outline
1
MP., Co. Ltd
Chikuma, Nagano Pref.
Nov. 2023
Manufacturing and sales of cardboard products
2
Koga Kankyo Service Co., Ltd.
Koga, Ibaraki Pref.
Dec. 2023
Collection and transportation of industrial and
general waste
3
Mitsuba Logistics Co., Ltd.
Ota, Gunma Pref.
Apr. 2024
A subsidiary engaged in logistics for auto-parts
(Nikkon Ryomo Co., Ltd.)
manufacturers
4
Supreme Auto Transport, Inc.
Colorado, USA
May 2024
Automobile transportation operator
M&A target companies
- Covering blank areas
- Land for sales offices and warehouses (Higashi Osaka, Chugoku region: Mihara, Fukuyama and Asakuchi)
- Logistical operators (for development of new shippers)
- Logistics, warehousing and distribution processing operators mainly for manufacturers as shippers (through direct contracts)
- Logistics operators mainly serving customers in the sectors of pharmaceuticals, precision machinery and food (frozen and refrigerated warehouses)
- Manufacturers' subsidiaries engaged in logistics
- Upstream and downstream logistical operations
- Packaging operations, packaged materials, distribution processing operators, driving schools, industrial waste treatment, and recycling operations
- Staffing agencies for research and development on automobiles, testing operations and industrial work
- Overseas business
- General logistical support for Japanese manufacturers operating overseas (e.g. USA and India)
- Business expected to expand into import and export, customs clearance, warehousing, transportation, distribution
processing and others
