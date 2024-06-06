Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

(Stock Exchange Code 9072) June 7, 2024 (Date of commencing measures for electronic provision: June 6, 2024)

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Masakatsu Kuroiwa

President & Representative Director

NIKKON Holdings Co., Ltd.

6-17Akashi-choChuo-ku, Tokyo

NOTICE OF THE

83RD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

We would like to express our sincere appreciation for your continued support and patronage.

You are cordially notified of the 83rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of NIKKON Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Company"). The meeting will be held for the purposes as described below.

In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for electronic provision and posted the matters to be provided electronically on the following website as the "Notice of the 83rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders."

The Company's website: https://www.nikkon-hd.co.jp/en/ir/stock/general_meeting_doc/

In addition to the website above, the matters are also posted on the following website. Tokyo Stock Exchange website: https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020030Action.do

Please access the website above, enter the Company's name or stock exchange code to search for the Company, and select "Basic information" and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to view the information.

If you do not attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights in writing by submitting the Voting Rights Exercise Form, or via an electromagnetic method (through the Internet). Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders posted on the matters to be provided electronically, indicate your vote of approval or disapproval on the proposals in the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return the form so that it is received by 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Japan time (JST), or exercise your voting rights via the Internet (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/).

This General Meeting of Shareholders will be streamed live online from the opening to the closing.

1. Date and Time: Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time

2. Place:

5F Conference room at the Corporate Headquarters located at

6-17Akashi-choChuo-ku, Tokyo

3. Meeting Agenda:

Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's

83rd Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee of the Consolidated Financial Statements

2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 83rd Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)

Proposals to be resolved:

Proposal 1: Election of Seven (7) Directors (Excluding Directors Serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

Proposal 2: Election of Three (3) Directors Serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

4. Guidance for exercising Voting Rights

(1) If neither approval nor disapproval of a proposal is indicated in the Voting Rights Exercise Form, it

shall be deemed as a vote of approval.

  1. If you exercise your voting rights both in writing and via the Internet, the voting rights exercised via the Internet shall be deemed as valid.

If you exercise your voting rights multiple times via the Internet, the latest exercise shall be deemed as valid.

  1. All shareholders, if they do not attend the Meeting, may exercise their voting rights through a proxy who must be another shareholder of the Company having voting rights. However, submission of documents proving power of attorney will be required.
  • For those attending, please present the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk on arrival at the meeting.
  • Please bring this Notice with you for resource saving.
  • Of the documents to be provided, the following items are posted on the Company's website (https://www.nikkon-hd.co.jp/ir/stock/general_meeting_doc/)in accordance with laws and regulations as well as the Article 16 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, and are therefore not included in the documents attached to this Notice of the General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the said documents are a part of the documents audited by the audit corporation and the Audit and Supervisory Committee Members in preparing their audit reports.
  1. "Major Business Locations" in the Business Report
  2. "Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Consolidated Financial Statements
  3. Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements
  4. Auditor's reports
  • Any revisions to the matters to be provided electronically will be posted on each website where those matters are posted.
  • Please understand that souvenirs for shareholders who attend the meeting will not be provided.

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposals and References

Proposal 1: Election of Seven (7) Directors (Excluding Directors Serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

The terms of office of all seven (7) Directors (Excluding Directors serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members; hereinafter the same shall apply in this proposal) will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company proposes the election of seven (7) Directors (including Outside Directors).

Regarding this proposal, we have obtained an opinion from the Audit and Supervisory Committee that all candidates are suitable for Directors.

The candidates for Director are as follows:

Attendance

No.

Name

Gender

Current positions in the Company

at the Board

of Directors

meetings

1

[Reelection]

Masakatsu Kuroiwa

Male

President, Representative Director

14/14

and Chief Executive Officer

100%

2

[Reelection]

Seiji Ooka

Male

Representative Director and

14/14

Senior Executive Officer

100%

3

[Reelection]

Yasunori Matsuda

Male

Director and Managing Executive

14/14

Officer

100%

4

[Reelection]

Hidehiro Motohashi

Male

Director and Executive Officer

14/14

100%

5

[Reelection]

Kioi Yamada

Male

Director and Executive Officer

14/14

100%

6

[Reelection]

Aiko Koma

Female

Outside Director

14/14

[Outside]

100%

[Independent]

7

[Reelection]

Ryutaro Ozeki

Male

Outside Director

14/14

[Outside]

100%

[Independent]

Name

Career Summary and Responsibilities at the Company

Number of

No.

shares of the

(Date of birth)

(Significant concurrent positions)

Company held

March 1973

Joined the Company

September 1981

General Manager of Suzuka Center

Masakatsu Kuroiwa

June 1986

Director

June 1989

Managing Director

(February 2, 1951)

November 1994

President, A.N.I. LOGISTICS, LTD.

Attendance at

June 1999

Senior Managing Director, the Company

January 2003

Chairman and President, NK PARTS INDUSTRIES, INC.

meetings of the Board

164,643

of Directors

April 2009

General Manager of Sales Headquarters, the Company

June 2009

President and Representative Director

14/14

June 2011

President, Representative Director and Executive Officer

1

[Reelection]

October 2015

President, Representative Director and Chief Executive Officer

(current position)

[Significant concurrent position]

Chairman and Representative Director, NIPPON KONPO UNYU SOKO CO., LTD.

[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director]

Mr. Masakatsu Kuroiwa is appropriately supervising management as President and Representative Director. In the Board

of Directors, he makes sufficient and appropriate explanations regarding important management projects and serves to

increase the decision-making functions of the Board of Directors. Additionally, he possesses a wealth of operational

experience in Japan and overseas at the Company, leads management as Chief Executive Officer, and works to

continuously improve corporate value through managing the company based on the corporate principles.

Based upon the above, the Company has judged that he will be appropriate as a Director of the Company to lead the

Company toward realizing the long-term vision, and requests his continued election as Director.

March 1983

Joined the Company

October 1992

Manager of Sales Office of Sayama Packaging Center

August 1998

Seconded to A.N.I. LOGISTICS, LTD.

June 2007

General Manager of Sales Office of KD Packaging, the Company

July 2009

General Manager of Packaging Sales Department and General

Manager of Sales Office of KD Packaging

April 2011

General Manager of Packaging Sales Department and General

June 2011

Manager of Tokyo Business Department

Seiji Ooka

Executive Officer

(June 30, 1960)

January 2014

General Manager of Packaging Sales Department, General

Manager of Tokyo Business Department, and General Manager of

Attendance at

the Fifth Sales Department

meetings of the Board

September 2015

Retired from Executive Officer

21,266

of Directors

October 2015

Executive Officer, NIPPON KONPO UNYU SOKO CO., LTD.

14/14

April 2016

Executive Officer, the Company

2

June 2016

Director and Executive Officer

[Reelection]

July 2016

General Manager of Domestic Business Department

June 2017

Representative Director, President and Executive Officer,

NIPPON KONPO UNYU SOKO CO., LTD.

April 2021

Director and Senior Executive Officer, the Company

April 2021

President and Representative Director, NIPPON KONPO UNYU

SOKO CO., LTD. (current position)

June 2021

Representative Director and Senior Executive Officer, the

Company (current position)

[Significant concurrent position]

President and Representative Director, NIPPON KONPO UNYU SOKO CO., LTD.

[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director]

Mr. Seiji Ooka has been involved in operations, in Japan and overseas, related to the logistics business and customs

clearance business and has a wealth of operational experience and knowledge regarding administration and operations,

having served in various roles including General Manager of the Sales Department.

Based upon the above, the Company has judged that he will be appropriate as a Director of the Company to realize the

continuous improvement of corporate value of the Company, and requests his continued election as Director.

Name

Career Summary and Responsibilities at the Company

Number of

No.

shares of the

(Date of birth)

(Significant concurrent positions)

Company held

March 1982

Joined the Company

November 1997

Assistant Manager of Accounting Department

Yasunori Matsuda

June 2000

Seconded to NK PARTS INDUSTRIES, INC.

June 2007

General Manager of Accounting Department, the Company

(March 9, 1959)

October 2009

General Manager of Affiliated Companies Management

Attendance at

Department

April 2012

Executive Officer

meetings of the Board

30,856

June 2012

Director and Executive Officer

of Directors

April 2019

General Manager of Legal Affairs Department

14/14

3

June 2019

In charge of Real Estate Business Department (current position)

[Reelection]

April 2021

Director and Managing Executive Officer (current position)

April 2023

General Manager of Overseas Business Department (current

position)

April 2024

General Manager of Legal Affairs Department (current position)

[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director]

Mr. Yasunori Matsuda has been involved primarily in operations, in Japan and overseas, related to finance and accounting

and has served as General Manager of the Accounting Department, etc., having a wealth of operational experience and

knowledge regarding administration and operations.

Based upon the above, the Company has judged that he will be appropriate as a Director of the Company to realize the

continuous improvement of corporate value of the Company, and requests his continued election as Director.

March 1988

Joined the Company

July 2010

General Manager of Okayama Sales Office

June 2014

General Manager of Personnel Department and General Manager

Hidehiro Motohashi

of Information Management Department

April 2015

Executive Officer

(January 14, 1965)

April 2015

General Manager of Labor Department and General Manager of

Attendance at

Health Development Center

September 2015

Retired from Executive Officer

meetings of the Board

13,621

October 2015

Executive Officer, NIPPON KONPO UNYU SOKO CO., LTD.

of Directors

April 2020

Executive Officer, the Company

14/14

4

June 2021

Director and Executive Officer (current position)

[Reelection]

July 2021

Responsible for General Affairs Department (current position)

July 2021

General Manager of Group Administration Department (current

position)

December 2022

General Manager of HR Supervisory Department (current

position)

[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director]

Mr. Hidehiro Motohashi has been involved primarily in operations related to personnel affairs and information

management and has served as General Manager of the Personnel Department, etc., having a wealth of operational

experience and knowledge regarding administration and operations.

Based upon the above, the Company has judged that he will be appropriate as a Director of the Company to realize the

continuous improvement of corporate value of the Company, and requests his continued election as Director.

Name

Career Summary and Responsibilities at the Company

Number of

No.

shares of the

(Date of birth)

(Significant concurrent positions)

Company held

April 1980

Joined Mitsubishi Corporation

April 2001

President, MC Metal Service Asia (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

November 2009

Deputy President, Solutions Usiminas

Kioi Yamada

April 2013

General Manager of Steel Products Division, Mitsubishi

Corporation

(May 6, 1956)

April 2016

Managing Executive Officer, Metal One Corporation and

Attendance at

President, Metal One Holdings America, Inc.

April 2017

Senior Executive Vice President, Metal One Corporation and

meetings of the Board

President, Metal One Holdings America, Inc.

3,943

of Directors

May 2019

Joined the Company, General Manager of Sales Planning Office

14/14

April 2020

(current position)

5

Executive Officer

[Reelection]

April 2021

In charge of Corporate Planning Department (current position)

June 2021

Director and Executive Officer (current position)

[Significant concurrent positions]

Representative Director and President, GINZA Consulting

Representative Director and President, NK International Co., Ltd.

[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director]

Mr. Kioi Yamada joined Mitsubishi Corporation in 1980 and afterward served as the President, etc. of its overseas group

companies, having a wealth of experience in and deep insights into corporate management. Since joining the company in

2019, he has demonstrated strong leadership as General Manager of the Sales Planning Office of the Company, utilizing

his experience in Japan and overseas, and has achieved significant results in expanding the business.

Based upon the above, the Company has judged that he will be appropriate as a Director of the Company to realize the

continuous improvement of corporate value of the Company, and requests his continued election as Director.

Aiko Koma

December 2007

Registered as a lawyer (Tokyo Bar Association)

(January 17, 1980)

January 2019

Joined RENAISS Law Office

Partner, RENAISS Law Office (current position)

Attendance at

June 2021

Outside Director, the Company (current position)

meetings of the Board

[Significant concurrent position]

of Directors

Partner, RENAISS Law Office

1,329

14/14

6

[Reelection]

[Outside]

[Independent]

[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director and expected roles]

Though she has not been directly involved in corporate management, Ms. Aiko Koma has been engaged in practical

operations of corporate legal affairs for many years as an attorney, and the Company expects that she will continue to be

able to provide good advice on strengthening corporate governance and diversity of the Company by utilizing her expertise

and a wide range of knowledge and experience, and supervise execution of duties by Directors from her independent

standpoint.

Based upon the above, the Company has judged that she will continue to lead to improving transparency of the Board of

Directors and strengthening the supervisory functions, and requests her continued election as Outside Director.

Name

Career Summary and Responsibilities at the Company

Number of

No.

shares of the

(Date of birth)

(Significant concurrent positions)

Company held

April 1982

Joined Toyota Motor Sales Co., Ltd. (current Toyota Motor

Corporation)

April 1996

Resigned from Toyota Motor Corporation

Ryutaro Ozeki

May 1996

Joined Ozeki Co., Ltd.,

Director and General Manager of Corporate Planning Office

(August 8, 1959)

December 2000

Representative Director, Senior Managing Director and General

Attendance at

Manager of Sales Department

December 2002

Representative Director and President (current position)

meetings of the Board

September 2003

Corporate Auditor (part-time), View Planning Co., Ltd.

of Directors

February 2008

Corporate Auditor (part-time), Yamato Metal Co., Ltd.

746

14/14

December 2009

Director (part-time) (current position)

May 2010

Director (part-time), View Planning Co., Ltd.

7

[Reelection]

July 2019

Delegate, Tokyo Pharmaceutical Corporate Pension Fund

[Outside]

Association (current position)

[Independent]

June 2022

Outside Director, the Company (current position)

[Significant concurrent positions]

Representative Director and President, Ozeki Co., Ltd.

Director (part-time), Yamato Metal Co., Ltd.

Delegate, Tokyo Pharmaceutical Corporate Pension Fund Association

[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director and expected roles]

Mr. Ryutaro Ozeki has been serving as President and Representative Director of Ozeki Co., Ltd. for many years, and the

Company expects that he will continue to be able to provide good advice and guidance on the management of the

Company by utilizing his wealth of experience and broad insight as a corporate manager, and supervise execution of duties

by Directors from his independent standpoint.

Based upon the above, the Company has judged that he will continue to lead to improving transparency of the Board of

Directors and strengthening the supervisory functions, and requests his continued election as Outside Director.

(Notes)

  1. There is no special interest between the Company and the candidates for Directors.
  2. Ms. Aiko Koma and Mr. Ryutaro Ozeki are candidates for Outside Directors.
    Ms. Aiko Koma and Mr. Ryutaro Ozeki meet the Company's criteria for judging independence of Outside Officers. The Company has reported them as Independent Officers stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange to the said Exchange. If they are reelected and assume office of Outside Director, the Company will report them as Independent Officers again.
  3. Matters related to the candidates for Outside Directors
  1. Independence of the candidates for Outside Directors
    1. Neither Ms. Aiko Koma nor Mr. Ryutaro Ozeki has been a business executor or officer (excluding business executor) (as stipulated in Article 2, Paragraph 3, Item 6 of the Ordinance for Enforcement of the Companies Act; hereinafter the same) of the Company or any Specified Related Business Entity of the Company (as stipulated in Article 2, Paragraph 3, Item 19 of the Ordinance for Enforcement of the Companies Act; hereinafter the same). Additionally, they have not been business executors at a stock company for which the Company continued the rights and obligations via merger, absorption-type demerger, incorporation-type demerger, or transfer of business directly before occurrence of said merger, etc.
    2. Neither Ms. Aiko Koma nor Mr. Ryutaro Ozeki is scheduled to receive a significant amount of cash or other property (excluding remuneration as Director) from the Company or a Specified Related Business Entity of the Company, and have not received such cash or other property in the past.
    3. Neither Ms. Aiko Koma nor Mr. Ryutaro Ozeki is a spouse, any family within the third degree or any other person equivalent thereto of a business executor or officer (excluding business executor) of the Company or any Specified Related Business Entity of the Company.
    4. Ms. Aiko Koma and Mr. Ryutaro Ozeki are now serving as Outside Director of the Company. The terms of office of Ms. Aiko Koma and Mr. Ryutaro Ozeki as Outside Director will be three (3) years and two (2) years, respectively, at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders.
  3. Outline of the content of a limited liability agreement with each candidate for Outside Director

The Company has entered into an agreement with Ms. Aiko Koma and Mr. Ryutaro Ozeki in accordance with the provision of Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act to limit their liabilities for damages under Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the same Act. The maximum amount of their liabilities under the agreement is the minimum amount stipulated in Article 425, Paragraph 1 of the same Act. If the reelection of each of them is approved, the Company will renew the agreement.

4. Outline of Execution of Directors and Officers Liability Insurance Contract

The Company has entered into a directors and officers liability insurance contract with an insurance company. The

insurance contract covers any damages to be borne by the insureds that may result from the insureds being liable for the performance of their duties or being subject to a claim for the pursuit of such liability. The candidates will be included in the insureds under the insurance contract. The contract period of the directors and officers liability insurance is one year, and the Company will renew it by a resolution of the Board of Directors before the period expires.

Proposal 2: Election of Three (3) Directors Serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

The terms of office of all three (3) Directors serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company proposes the election of three (3) Directors serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members.

Regarding this proposal, we have obtained the consent of the Audit and Supervisory Committee. The candidates for Director serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members are as follows:

Current positions

Attendance at

Attendance at

the Audit and

No.

the Board

Name

Gender

and responsibilities

Supervisory

of Directors

in the Company

Committee

meetings

meetings

[Reelection]

Outside Director

1

Tetsuya Okuda

Male

(Audit and

13/14

13/14

[Outside]

Supervisory

93%

93%

[Independent]

Committee Member)

2

[New]

Hideki Kawasaki

Male

-

-

-

3

[New]

Kanako Takeda

Female

-

-

-

[Outside]

[Independent]

Name

Career Summary and Responsibilities at the Company

Number of

No.

shares of the

(Date of birth)

(Significant concurrent positions)

Company held

April 1984

Joined the Ministry of Transport (currently the Ministry of Land,

Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism)

July 2002

Head of Policy Planning Office, General Affairs Division,

Maritime Bureau, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport

and Tourism

September 2003

Private Secretary to the Minister of Land, Infrastructure and

Tetsuya Okuda

Transport

(September 2, 1961)

September 2004

Minister's Secretariat, Director for General Affairs Division

August 2005

Director, Transport Consumer Policy Division, Policy Bureau

Attendance at

July 2006

General Manager, London Office, Japan National Tourism

meetings of the Board

Organization

July 2008

Director, Passenger Transport Division, Road Transport Bureau,

of Directors

the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism

13/14

July 2009

Director, Airport Planning, Airport Department, Civil Aviation

Attendance at

Bureau

746

October 2009

Director, Capital Area Airports Division, Airport Department,

meetings of the Audit

and Supervisory

Civil Aviation Bureau

October 2011

Minister's Secretariat and Director, Personnel Division

Committee

1

August 2013

Director, Aviation Network Department, Civil Aviation Bureau

13/14

July 2014

Deputy Vice-Minister for Policy Coordination, Minister's

[Reelection]

Secretariat

June 2016

Director-General, Railway Bureau

[Outside]

July 2017

Director-General, Road Transport Bureau

[Independent]

July 2019

Retired

November 2019

President, Japan Transport and Tourism Research Institute (current

position)

June 2022

Outside Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member), the

Company (current position)

[Significant concurrent position]

President, Japan Transport and Tourism Research Institute

[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director and expected roles]

Though he has not been directly involved in corporate management, Mr. Tetsuya Okuda has experience and insight he has acquired from his engagement in transport administration for many years, and the Company expects that he will be able to provide good advice primarily on logistics, and supervise execution of duties by Directors from his independent standpoint. Based upon the above, the Company has judged that he will lead to improving transparency of the Board of Directors and strengthening the supervisory functions, and requests his continued election as Outside Director serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Member.

