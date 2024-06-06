Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
(Stock Exchange Code 9072) June 7, 2024 (Date of commencing measures for electronic provision: June 6, 2024)
To Shareholders with Voting Rights:
Masakatsu Kuroiwa
President & Representative Director
NIKKON Holdings Co., Ltd.
6-17Akashi-choChuo-ku, Tokyo
NOTICE OF THE
83RD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Dear Shareholders:
We would like to express our sincere appreciation for your continued support and patronage.
You are cordially notified of the 83rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of NIKKON Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Company"). The meeting will be held for the purposes as described below.
In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for electronic provision and posted the matters to be provided electronically on the following website as the "Notice of the 83rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders."
The Company's website: https://www.nikkon-hd.co.jp/en/ir/stock/general_meeting_doc/
In addition to the website above, the matters are also posted on the following website. Tokyo Stock Exchange website: https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020030Action.do
Please access the website above, enter the Company's name or stock exchange code to search for the Company, and select "Basic information" and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to view the information.
If you do not attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights in writing by submitting the Voting Rights Exercise Form, or via an electromagnetic method (through the Internet). Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders posted on the matters to be provided electronically, indicate your vote of approval or disapproval on the proposals in the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return the form so that it is received by 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Japan time (JST), or exercise your voting rights via the Internet (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/).
This General Meeting of Shareholders will be streamed live online from the opening to the closing.
1. Date and Time: Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time
2. Place:
5F Conference room at the Corporate Headquarters located at
6-17Akashi-choChuo-ku, Tokyo
3. Meeting Agenda:
Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's
83rd Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee of the Consolidated Financial Statements
2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 83rd Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
Proposals to be resolved:
Proposal 1: Election of Seven (7) Directors (Excluding Directors Serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
Proposal 2: Election of Three (3) Directors Serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members
4. Guidance for exercising Voting Rights
(1) If neither approval nor disapproval of a proposal is indicated in the Voting Rights Exercise Form, it
shall be deemed as a vote of approval.
- If you exercise your voting rights both in writing and via the Internet, the voting rights exercised via the Internet shall be deemed as valid.
If you exercise your voting rights multiple times via the Internet, the latest exercise shall be deemed as valid.
- All shareholders, if they do not attend the Meeting, may exercise their voting rights through a proxy who must be another shareholder of the Company having voting rights. However, submission of documents proving power of attorney will be required.
- For those attending, please present the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk on arrival at the meeting.
- Please bring this Notice with you for resource saving.
- Of the documents to be provided, the following items are posted on the Company's website (https://www.nikkon-hd.co.jp/ir/stock/general_meeting_doc/)in accordance with laws and regulations as well as the Article 16 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, and are therefore not included in the documents attached to this Notice of the General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the said documents are a part of the documents audited by the audit corporation and the Audit and Supervisory Committee Members in preparing their audit reports.
- "Major Business Locations" in the Business Report
- "Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Consolidated Financial Statements
- Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements
- Auditor's reports
- Any revisions to the matters to be provided electronically will be posted on each website where those matters are posted.
- Please understand that souvenirs for shareholders who attend the meeting will not be provided.
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposals and References
Proposal 1: Election of Seven (7) Directors (Excluding Directors Serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
The terms of office of all seven (7) Directors (Excluding Directors serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members; hereinafter the same shall apply in this proposal) will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company proposes the election of seven (7) Directors (including Outside Directors).
Regarding this proposal, we have obtained an opinion from the Audit and Supervisory Committee that all candidates are suitable for Directors.
The candidates for Director are as follows:
Attendance
No.
Name
Gender
Current positions in the Company
at the Board
of Directors
meetings
1
[Reelection]
Masakatsu Kuroiwa
Male
President, Representative Director
14/14
and Chief Executive Officer
100%
2
[Reelection]
Seiji Ooka
Male
Representative Director and
14/14
Senior Executive Officer
100%
3
[Reelection]
Yasunori Matsuda
Male
Director and Managing Executive
14/14
Officer
100%
4
[Reelection]
Hidehiro Motohashi
Male
Director and Executive Officer
14/14
100%
5
[Reelection]
Kioi Yamada
Male
Director and Executive Officer
14/14
100%
6
[Reelection]
Aiko Koma
Female
Outside Director
14/14
[Outside]
100%
[Independent]
7
[Reelection]
Ryutaro Ozeki
Male
Outside Director
14/14
[Outside]
100%
[Independent]
Name
Career Summary and Responsibilities at the Company
Number of
No.
shares of the
(Date of birth)
(Significant concurrent positions)
Company held
March 1973
Joined the Company
September 1981
General Manager of Suzuka Center
Masakatsu Kuroiwa
June 1986
Director
June 1989
Managing Director
(February 2, 1951)
November 1994
President, A.N.I. LOGISTICS, LTD.
Attendance at
June 1999
Senior Managing Director, the Company
January 2003
Chairman and President, NK PARTS INDUSTRIES, INC.
meetings of the Board
164,643
of Directors
April 2009
General Manager of Sales Headquarters, the Company
June 2009
President and Representative Director
14/14
June 2011
President, Representative Director and Executive Officer
1
[Reelection]
October 2015
President, Representative Director and Chief Executive Officer
(current position)
[Significant concurrent position]
Chairman and Representative Director, NIPPON KONPO UNYU SOKO CO., LTD.
[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director]
Mr. Masakatsu Kuroiwa is appropriately supervising management as President and Representative Director. In the Board
of Directors, he makes sufficient and appropriate explanations regarding important management projects and serves to
increase the decision-making functions of the Board of Directors. Additionally, he possesses a wealth of operational
experience in Japan and overseas at the Company, leads management as Chief Executive Officer, and works to
continuously improve corporate value through managing the company based on the corporate principles.
Based upon the above, the Company has judged that he will be appropriate as a Director of the Company to lead the
Company toward realizing the long-term vision, and requests his continued election as Director.
March 1983
Joined the Company
October 1992
Manager of Sales Office of Sayama Packaging Center
August 1998
Seconded to A.N.I. LOGISTICS, LTD.
June 2007
General Manager of Sales Office of KD Packaging, the Company
July 2009
General Manager of Packaging Sales Department and General
Manager of Sales Office of KD Packaging
April 2011
General Manager of Packaging Sales Department and General
June 2011
Manager of Tokyo Business Department
Seiji Ooka
Executive Officer
(June 30, 1960)
January 2014
General Manager of Packaging Sales Department, General
Manager of Tokyo Business Department, and General Manager of
Attendance at
the Fifth Sales Department
meetings of the Board
September 2015
Retired from Executive Officer
21,266
of Directors
October 2015
Executive Officer, NIPPON KONPO UNYU SOKO CO., LTD.
14/14
April 2016
Executive Officer, the Company
2
June 2016
Director and Executive Officer
[Reelection]
July 2016
General Manager of Domestic Business Department
June 2017
Representative Director, President and Executive Officer,
NIPPON KONPO UNYU SOKO CO., LTD.
April 2021
Director and Senior Executive Officer, the Company
April 2021
President and Representative Director, NIPPON KONPO UNYU
SOKO CO., LTD. (current position)
June 2021
Representative Director and Senior Executive Officer, the
Company (current position)
[Significant concurrent position]
President and Representative Director, NIPPON KONPO UNYU SOKO CO., LTD.
[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director]
Mr. Seiji Ooka has been involved in operations, in Japan and overseas, related to the logistics business and customs
clearance business and has a wealth of operational experience and knowledge regarding administration and operations,
having served in various roles including General Manager of the Sales Department.
Based upon the above, the Company has judged that he will be appropriate as a Director of the Company to realize the
continuous improvement of corporate value of the Company, and requests his continued election as Director.
Name
Career Summary and Responsibilities at the Company
Number of
No.
shares of the
(Date of birth)
(Significant concurrent positions)
Company held
March 1982
Joined the Company
November 1997
Assistant Manager of Accounting Department
Yasunori Matsuda
June 2000
Seconded to NK PARTS INDUSTRIES, INC.
June 2007
General Manager of Accounting Department, the Company
(March 9, 1959)
October 2009
General Manager of Affiliated Companies Management
Attendance at
Department
April 2012
Executive Officer
meetings of the Board
30,856
June 2012
Director and Executive Officer
of Directors
April 2019
General Manager of Legal Affairs Department
14/14
3
June 2019
In charge of Real Estate Business Department (current position)
[Reelection]
April 2021
Director and Managing Executive Officer (current position)
April 2023
General Manager of Overseas Business Department (current
position)
April 2024
General Manager of Legal Affairs Department (current position)
[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director]
Mr. Yasunori Matsuda has been involved primarily in operations, in Japan and overseas, related to finance and accounting
and has served as General Manager of the Accounting Department, etc., having a wealth of operational experience and
knowledge regarding administration and operations.
Based upon the above, the Company has judged that he will be appropriate as a Director of the Company to realize the
continuous improvement of corporate value of the Company, and requests his continued election as Director.
March 1988
Joined the Company
July 2010
General Manager of Okayama Sales Office
June 2014
General Manager of Personnel Department and General Manager
Hidehiro Motohashi
of Information Management Department
April 2015
Executive Officer
(January 14, 1965)
April 2015
General Manager of Labor Department and General Manager of
Attendance at
Health Development Center
September 2015
Retired from Executive Officer
meetings of the Board
13,621
October 2015
Executive Officer, NIPPON KONPO UNYU SOKO CO., LTD.
of Directors
April 2020
Executive Officer, the Company
14/14
4
June 2021
Director and Executive Officer (current position)
[Reelection]
July 2021
Responsible for General Affairs Department (current position)
July 2021
General Manager of Group Administration Department (current
position)
December 2022
General Manager of HR Supervisory Department (current
position)
[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director]
Mr. Hidehiro Motohashi has been involved primarily in operations related to personnel affairs and information
management and has served as General Manager of the Personnel Department, etc., having a wealth of operational
experience and knowledge regarding administration and operations.
Based upon the above, the Company has judged that he will be appropriate as a Director of the Company to realize the
continuous improvement of corporate value of the Company, and requests his continued election as Director.
Name
Career Summary and Responsibilities at the Company
Number of
No.
shares of the
(Date of birth)
(Significant concurrent positions)
Company held
April 1980
Joined Mitsubishi Corporation
April 2001
President, MC Metal Service Asia (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
November 2009
Deputy President, Solutions Usiminas
Kioi Yamada
April 2013
General Manager of Steel Products Division, Mitsubishi
Corporation
(May 6, 1956)
April 2016
Managing Executive Officer, Metal One Corporation and
Attendance at
President, Metal One Holdings America, Inc.
April 2017
Senior Executive Vice President, Metal One Corporation and
meetings of the Board
President, Metal One Holdings America, Inc.
3,943
of Directors
May 2019
Joined the Company, General Manager of Sales Planning Office
14/14
April 2020
(current position)
5
Executive Officer
[Reelection]
April 2021
In charge of Corporate Planning Department (current position)
June 2021
Director and Executive Officer (current position)
[Significant concurrent positions]
Representative Director and President, GINZA Consulting
Representative Director and President, NK International Co., Ltd.
[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director]
Mr. Kioi Yamada joined Mitsubishi Corporation in 1980 and afterward served as the President, etc. of its overseas group
companies, having a wealth of experience in and deep insights into corporate management. Since joining the company in
2019, he has demonstrated strong leadership as General Manager of the Sales Planning Office of the Company, utilizing
his experience in Japan and overseas, and has achieved significant results in expanding the business.
Based upon the above, the Company has judged that he will be appropriate as a Director of the Company to realize the
continuous improvement of corporate value of the Company, and requests his continued election as Director.
Aiko Koma
December 2007
Registered as a lawyer (Tokyo Bar Association)
(January 17, 1980)
January 2019
Joined RENAISS Law Office
Partner, RENAISS Law Office (current position)
Attendance at
June 2021
Outside Director, the Company (current position)
meetings of the Board
[Significant concurrent position]
of Directors
Partner, RENAISS Law Office
1,329
14/14
6
[Reelection]
[Outside]
[Independent]
[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director and expected roles]
Though she has not been directly involved in corporate management, Ms. Aiko Koma has been engaged in practical
operations of corporate legal affairs for many years as an attorney, and the Company expects that she will continue to be
able to provide good advice on strengthening corporate governance and diversity of the Company by utilizing her expertise
and a wide range of knowledge and experience, and supervise execution of duties by Directors from her independent
standpoint.
Based upon the above, the Company has judged that she will continue to lead to improving transparency of the Board of
Directors and strengthening the supervisory functions, and requests her continued election as Outside Director.
Name
Career Summary and Responsibilities at the Company
Number of
No.
shares of the
(Date of birth)
(Significant concurrent positions)
Company held
April 1982
Joined Toyota Motor Sales Co., Ltd. (current Toyota Motor
Corporation)
April 1996
Resigned from Toyota Motor Corporation
Ryutaro Ozeki
May 1996
Joined Ozeki Co., Ltd.,
Director and General Manager of Corporate Planning Office
(August 8, 1959)
December 2000
Representative Director, Senior Managing Director and General
Attendance at
Manager of Sales Department
December 2002
Representative Director and President (current position)
meetings of the Board
September 2003
Corporate Auditor (part-time), View Planning Co., Ltd.
of Directors
February 2008
Corporate Auditor (part-time), Yamato Metal Co., Ltd.
746
14/14
December 2009
Director (part-time) (current position)
May 2010
Director (part-time), View Planning Co., Ltd.
7
[Reelection]
July 2019
Delegate, Tokyo Pharmaceutical Corporate Pension Fund
[Outside]
Association (current position)
[Independent]
June 2022
Outside Director, the Company (current position)
[Significant concurrent positions]
Representative Director and President, Ozeki Co., Ltd.
Director (part-time), Yamato Metal Co., Ltd.
Delegate, Tokyo Pharmaceutical Corporate Pension Fund Association
[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director and expected roles]
Mr. Ryutaro Ozeki has been serving as President and Representative Director of Ozeki Co., Ltd. for many years, and the
Company expects that he will continue to be able to provide good advice and guidance on the management of the
Company by utilizing his wealth of experience and broad insight as a corporate manager, and supervise execution of duties
by Directors from his independent standpoint.
Based upon the above, the Company has judged that he will continue to lead to improving transparency of the Board of
Directors and strengthening the supervisory functions, and requests his continued election as Outside Director.
- There is no special interest between the Company and the candidates for Directors.
-
Ms. Aiko Koma and Mr. Ryutaro Ozeki are candidates for Outside Directors.
Ms. Aiko Koma and Mr. Ryutaro Ozeki meet the Company's criteria for judging independence of Outside Officers. The Company has reported them as Independent Officers stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange to the said Exchange. If they are reelected and assume office of Outside Director, the Company will report them as Independent Officers again.
- Matters related to the candidates for Outside Directors
- Independence of the candidates for Outside Directors
- Neither Ms. Aiko Koma nor Mr. Ryutaro Ozeki has been a business executor or officer (excluding business executor) (as stipulated in Article 2, Paragraph 3, Item 6 of the Ordinance for Enforcement of the Companies Act; hereinafter the same) of the Company or any Specified Related Business Entity of the Company (as stipulated in Article 2, Paragraph 3, Item 19 of the Ordinance for Enforcement of the Companies Act; hereinafter the same). Additionally, they have not been business executors at a stock company for which the Company continued the rights and obligations via merger, absorption-type demerger, incorporation-type demerger, or transfer of business directly before occurrence of said merger, etc.
- Neither Ms. Aiko Koma nor Mr. Ryutaro Ozeki is scheduled to receive a significant amount of cash or other property (excluding remuneration as Director) from the Company or a Specified Related Business Entity of the Company, and have not received such cash or other property in the past.
- Neither Ms. Aiko Koma nor Mr. Ryutaro Ozeki is a spouse, any family within the third degree or any other person equivalent thereto of a business executor or officer (excluding business executor) of the Company or any Specified Related Business Entity of the Company.
- Ms. Aiko Koma and Mr. Ryutaro Ozeki are now serving as Outside Director of the Company. The terms of office of Ms. Aiko Koma and Mr. Ryutaro Ozeki as Outside Director will be three (3) years and two (2) years, respectively, at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders.
- Outline of the content of a limited liability agreement with each candidate for Outside Director
The Company has entered into an agreement with Ms. Aiko Koma and Mr. Ryutaro Ozeki in accordance with the provision of Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act to limit their liabilities for damages under Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the same Act. The maximum amount of their liabilities under the agreement is the minimum amount stipulated in Article 425, Paragraph 1 of the same Act. If the reelection of each of them is approved, the Company will renew the agreement.
4. Outline of Execution of Directors and Officers Liability Insurance Contract
The Company has entered into a directors and officers liability insurance contract with an insurance company. The
insurance contract covers any damages to be borne by the insureds that may result from the insureds being liable for the performance of their duties or being subject to a claim for the pursuit of such liability. The candidates will be included in the insureds under the insurance contract. The contract period of the directors and officers liability insurance is one year, and the Company will renew it by a resolution of the Board of Directors before the period expires.
Proposal 2: Election of Three (3) Directors Serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members
The terms of office of all three (3) Directors serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company proposes the election of three (3) Directors serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members.
Regarding this proposal, we have obtained the consent of the Audit and Supervisory Committee. The candidates for Director serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members are as follows:
Current positions
Attendance at
Attendance at
the Audit and
No.
the Board
Name
Gender
and responsibilities
Supervisory
of Directors
in the Company
Committee
meetings
meetings
[Reelection]
Outside Director
1
Tetsuya Okuda
Male
(Audit and
13/14
13/14
[Outside]
Supervisory
93%
93%
[Independent]
Committee Member)
2
[New]
Hideki Kawasaki
Male
-
-
-
3
[New]
Kanako Takeda
Female
-
-
-
[Outside]
[Independent]
Name
Career Summary and Responsibilities at the Company
Number of
No.
shares of the
(Date of birth)
(Significant concurrent positions)
Company held
April 1984
Joined the Ministry of Transport (currently the Ministry of Land,
Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism)
July 2002
Head of Policy Planning Office, General Affairs Division,
Maritime Bureau, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport
and Tourism
September 2003
Private Secretary to the Minister of Land, Infrastructure and
Tetsuya Okuda
Transport
(September 2, 1961)
September 2004
Minister's Secretariat, Director for General Affairs Division
August 2005
Director, Transport Consumer Policy Division, Policy Bureau
Attendance at
July 2006
General Manager, London Office, Japan National Tourism
meetings of the Board
Organization
July 2008
Director, Passenger Transport Division, Road Transport Bureau,
of Directors
the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism
13/14
July 2009
Director, Airport Planning, Airport Department, Civil Aviation
Attendance at
Bureau
746
October 2009
Director, Capital Area Airports Division, Airport Department,
meetings of the Audit
and Supervisory
Civil Aviation Bureau
October 2011
Minister's Secretariat and Director, Personnel Division
Committee
1
August 2013
Director, Aviation Network Department, Civil Aviation Bureau
13/14
July 2014
Deputy Vice-Minister for Policy Coordination, Minister's
[Reelection]
Secretariat
June 2016
Director-General, Railway Bureau
[Outside]
July 2017
Director-General, Road Transport Bureau
[Independent]
July 2019
Retired
November 2019
President, Japan Transport and Tourism Research Institute (current
position)
June 2022
Outside Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member), the
Company (current position)
[Significant concurrent position]
President, Japan Transport and Tourism Research Institute
[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director and expected roles]
Though he has not been directly involved in corporate management, Mr. Tetsuya Okuda has experience and insight he has acquired from his engagement in transport administration for many years, and the Company expects that he will be able to provide good advice primarily on logistics, and supervise execution of duties by Directors from his independent standpoint. Based upon the above, the Company has judged that he will lead to improving transparency of the Board of Directors and strengthening the supervisory functions, and requests his continued election as Outside Director serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Member.
