Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation. (Stock Exchange Code 9072) June 7, 2024 (Date of commencing measures for electronic provision: June 6, 2024) To Shareholders with Voting Rights: Masakatsu Kuroiwa President & Representative Director NIKKON Holdings Co., Ltd. 6-17Akashi-choChuo-ku, Tokyo NOTICE OF THE 83RD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS Dear Shareholders: We would like to express our sincere appreciation for your continued support and patronage. You are cordially notified of the 83rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of NIKKON Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Company"). The meeting will be held for the purposes as described below. In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for electronic provision and posted the matters to be provided electronically on the following website as the "Notice of the 83rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders." The Company's website: https://www.nikkon-hd.co.jp/en/ir/stock/general_meeting_doc/ In addition to the website above, the matters are also posted on the following website. Tokyo Stock Exchange website: https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020030Action.do Please access the website above, enter the Company's name or stock exchange code to search for the Company, and select "Basic information" and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to view the information. This General Meeting of Shareholders will be streamed live online from the opening to the closing. 1. Date and Time: Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time 2. Place: 5F Conference room at the Corporate Headquarters located at 6-17Akashi-choChuo-ku, Tokyo

3. Meeting Agenda: Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 83rd Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee of the Consolidated Financial Statements 2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 83rd Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) Proposals to be resolved: Proposal 1: Election of Seven (7) Directors (Excluding Directors Serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) Proposal 2: Election of Three (3) Directors Serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members 4. Guidance for exercising Voting Rights (1) If neither approval nor disapproval of a proposal is indicated in the Voting Rights Exercise Form, it shall be deemed as a vote of approval. If you exercise your voting rights both in writing and via the Internet, the voting rights exercised via the Internet shall be deemed as valid. If you exercise your voting rights multiple times via the Internet, the latest exercise shall be deemed as valid. All shareholders, if they do not attend the Meeting, may exercise their voting rights through a proxy who must be another shareholder of the Company having voting rights. However, submission of documents proving power of attorney will be required. For those attending, please present the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk on arrival at the meeting.

Of the documents to be provided, the following items are posted on the Company's website (https://www.nikkon-hd.co.jp/ir/stock/general_meeting_doc/) in accordance with laws and regulations as well as the Article 16 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, and are therefore not included in the documents attached to this Notice of the General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the said documents are a part of the documents audited by the audit corporation and the Audit and Supervisory Committee Members in preparing their audit reports. "Major Business Locations" in the Business Report "Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Consolidated Financial Statements Non-consolidated Financial Statements Auditor's reports Any revisions to the matters to be provided electronically will be posted on each website where those matters are posted.

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders Proposals and References Proposal 1: Election of Seven (7) Directors (Excluding Directors Serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) The terms of office of all seven (7) Directors (Excluding Directors serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members; hereinafter the same shall apply in this proposal) will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company proposes the election of seven (7) Directors (including Outside Directors). Regarding this proposal, we have obtained an opinion from the Audit and Supervisory Committee that all candidates are suitable for Directors. The candidates for Director are as follows: Attendance No. Name Gender Current positions in the Company at the Board of Directors meetings 1 [Reelection] Masakatsu Kuroiwa Male President, Representative Director 14/14 and Chief Executive Officer 100% 2 [Reelection] Seiji Ooka Male Representative Director and 14/14 Senior Executive Officer 100% 3 [Reelection] Yasunori Matsuda Male Director and Managing Executive 14/14 Officer 100% 4 [Reelection] Hidehiro Motohashi Male Director and Executive Officer 14/14 100% 5 [Reelection] Kioi Yamada Male Director and Executive Officer 14/14 100% 6 [Reelection] Aiko Koma Female Outside Director 14/14 [Outside] 100% [Independent] 7 [Reelection] Ryutaro Ozeki Male Outside Director 14/14 [Outside] 100% [Independent] - 3 -

Name Career Summary and Responsibilities at the Company Number of No. shares of the (Date of birth) (Significant concurrent positions) Company held March 1973 Joined the Company September 1981 General Manager of Suzuka Center Masakatsu Kuroiwa June 1986 Director June 1989 Managing Director (February 2, 1951) November 1994 President, A.N.I. LOGISTICS, LTD. Attendance at June 1999 Senior Managing Director, the Company January 2003 Chairman and President, NK PARTS INDUSTRIES, INC. meetings of the Board 164,643 of Directors April 2009 General Manager of Sales Headquarters, the Company June 2009 President and Representative Director 14/14 June 2011 President, Representative Director and Executive Officer 1 [Reelection] October 2015 President, Representative Director and Chief Executive Officer (current position) [Significant concurrent position] Chairman and Representative Director, NIPPON KONPO UNYU SOKO CO., LTD. [Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director] Mr. Masakatsu Kuroiwa is appropriately supervising management as President and Representative Director. In the Board of Directors, he makes sufficient and appropriate explanations regarding important management projects and serves to increase the decision-making functions of the Board of Directors. Additionally, he possesses a wealth of operational experience in Japan and overseas at the Company, leads management as Chief Executive Officer, and works to continuously improve corporate value through managing the company based on the corporate principles. Based upon the above, the Company has judged that he will be appropriate as a Director of the Company to lead the Company toward realizing the long-term vision, and requests his continued election as Director. March 1983 Joined the Company October 1992 Manager of Sales Office of Sayama Packaging Center August 1998 Seconded to A.N.I. LOGISTICS, LTD. June 2007 General Manager of Sales Office of KD Packaging, the Company July 2009 General Manager of Packaging Sales Department and General Manager of Sales Office of KD Packaging April 2011 General Manager of Packaging Sales Department and General June 2011 Manager of Tokyo Business Department Seiji Ooka Executive Officer (June 30, 1960) January 2014 General Manager of Packaging Sales Department, General Manager of Tokyo Business Department, and General Manager of Attendance at the Fifth Sales Department meetings of the Board September 2015 Retired from Executive Officer 21,266 of Directors October 2015 Executive Officer, NIPPON KONPO UNYU SOKO CO., LTD. 14/14 April 2016 Executive Officer, the Company 2 June 2016 Director and Executive Officer [Reelection] July 2016 General Manager of Domestic Business Department June 2017 Representative Director, President and Executive Officer, NIPPON KONPO UNYU SOKO CO., LTD. April 2021 Director and Senior Executive Officer, the Company April 2021 President and Representative Director, NIPPON KONPO UNYU SOKO CO., LTD. (current position) June 2021 Representative Director and Senior Executive Officer, the Company (current position) [Significant concurrent position] President and Representative Director, NIPPON KONPO UNYU SOKO CO., LTD. [Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director] Mr. Seiji Ooka has been involved in operations, in Japan and overseas, related to the logistics business and customs clearance business and has a wealth of operational experience and knowledge regarding administration and operations, having served in various roles including General Manager of the Sales Department. Based upon the above, the Company has judged that he will be appropriate as a Director of the Company to realize the continuous improvement of corporate value of the Company, and requests his continued election as Director. - 4 -

Name Career Summary and Responsibilities at the Company Number of No. shares of the (Date of birth) (Significant concurrent positions) Company held March 1982 Joined the Company November 1997 Assistant Manager of Accounting Department Yasunori Matsuda June 2000 Seconded to NK PARTS INDUSTRIES, INC. June 2007 General Manager of Accounting Department, the Company (March 9, 1959) October 2009 General Manager of Affiliated Companies Management Attendance at Department April 2012 Executive Officer meetings of the Board 30,856 June 2012 Director and Executive Officer of Directors April 2019 General Manager of Legal Affairs Department 14/14 3 June 2019 In charge of Real Estate Business Department (current position) [Reelection] April 2021 Director and Managing Executive Officer (current position) April 2023 General Manager of Overseas Business Department (current position) April 2024 General Manager of Legal Affairs Department (current position) [Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director] Mr. Yasunori Matsuda has been involved primarily in operations, in Japan and overseas, related to finance and accounting and has served as General Manager of the Accounting Department, etc., having a wealth of operational experience and knowledge regarding administration and operations. Based upon the above, the Company has judged that he will be appropriate as a Director of the Company to realize the continuous improvement of corporate value of the Company, and requests his continued election as Director. March 1988 Joined the Company July 2010 General Manager of Okayama Sales Office June 2014 General Manager of Personnel Department and General Manager Hidehiro Motohashi of Information Management Department April 2015 Executive Officer (January 14, 1965) April 2015 General Manager of Labor Department and General Manager of Attendance at Health Development Center September 2015 Retired from Executive Officer meetings of the Board 13,621 October 2015 Executive Officer, NIPPON KONPO UNYU SOKO CO., LTD. of Directors April 2020 Executive Officer, the Company 14/14 4 June 2021 Director and Executive Officer (current position) [Reelection] July 2021 Responsible for General Affairs Department (current position) July 2021 General Manager of Group Administration Department (current position) December 2022 General Manager of HR Supervisory Department (current position) [Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director] Mr. Hidehiro Motohashi has been involved primarily in operations related to personnel affairs and information management and has served as General Manager of the Personnel Department, etc., having a wealth of operational experience and knowledge regarding administration and operations. Based upon the above, the Company has judged that he will be appropriate as a Director of the Company to realize the continuous improvement of corporate value of the Company, and requests his continued election as Director. - 5 -

Name Career Summary and Responsibilities at the Company Number of No. shares of the (Date of birth) (Significant concurrent positions) Company held April 1980 Joined Mitsubishi Corporation April 2001 President, MC Metal Service Asia (Thailand) Co., Ltd. November 2009 Deputy President, Solutions Usiminas Kioi Yamada April 2013 General Manager of Steel Products Division, Mitsubishi Corporation (May 6, 1956) April 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Metal One Corporation and Attendance at President, Metal One Holdings America, Inc. April 2017 Senior Executive Vice President, Metal One Corporation and meetings of the Board President, Metal One Holdings America, Inc. 3,943 of Directors May 2019 Joined the Company, General Manager of Sales Planning Office 14/14 April 2020 (current position) 5 Executive Officer [Reelection] April 2021 In charge of Corporate Planning Department (current position) June 2021 Director and Executive Officer (current position) [Significant concurrent positions] Representative Director and President, GINZA Consulting Representative Director and President, NK International Co., Ltd. [Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director] Mr. Kioi Yamada joined Mitsubishi Corporation in 1980 and afterward served as the President, etc. of its overseas group companies, having a wealth of experience in and deep insights into corporate management. Since joining the company in 2019, he has demonstrated strong leadership as General Manager of the Sales Planning Office of the Company, utilizing his experience in Japan and overseas, and has achieved significant results in expanding the business. Based upon the above, the Company has judged that he will be appropriate as a Director of the Company to realize the continuous improvement of corporate value of the Company, and requests his continued election as Director. Aiko Koma December 2007 Registered as a lawyer (Tokyo Bar Association) (January 17, 1980) January 2019 Joined RENAISS Law Office Partner, RENAISS Law Office (current position) Attendance at June 2021 Outside Director, the Company (current position) meetings of the Board [Significant concurrent position] of Directors Partner, RENAISS Law Office 1,329 14/14 6 [Reelection] [Outside] [Independent] [Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director and expected roles] Though she has not been directly involved in corporate management, Ms. Aiko Koma has been engaged in practical operations of corporate legal affairs for many years as an attorney, and the Company expects that she will continue to be able to provide good advice on strengthening corporate governance and diversity of the Company by utilizing her expertise and a wide range of knowledge and experience, and supervise execution of duties by Directors from her independent standpoint. Based upon the above, the Company has judged that she will continue to lead to improving transparency of the Board of Directors and strengthening the supervisory functions, and requests her continued election as Outside Director. - 6 -

Name Career Summary and Responsibilities at the Company Number of No. shares of the (Date of birth) (Significant concurrent positions) Company held April 1982 Joined Toyota Motor Sales Co., Ltd. (current Toyota Motor Corporation) April 1996 Resigned from Toyota Motor Corporation Ryutaro Ozeki May 1996 Joined Ozeki Co., Ltd., Director and General Manager of Corporate Planning Office (August 8, 1959) December 2000 Representative Director, Senior Managing Director and General Attendance at Manager of Sales Department December 2002 Representative Director and President (current position) meetings of the Board September 2003 Corporate Auditor (part-time), View Planning Co., Ltd. of Directors February 2008 Corporate Auditor (part-time), Yamato Metal Co., Ltd. 746 14/14 December 2009 Director (part-time) (current position) May 2010 Director (part-time), View Planning Co., Ltd. 7 [Reelection] July 2019 Delegate, Tokyo Pharmaceutical Corporate Pension Fund [Outside] Association (current position) [Independent] June 2022 Outside Director, the Company (current position) [Significant concurrent positions] Representative Director and President, Ozeki Co., Ltd. Director (part-time), Yamato Metal Co., Ltd. Delegate, Tokyo Pharmaceutical Corporate Pension Fund Association [Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director and expected roles] Mr. Ryutaro Ozeki has been serving as President and Representative Director of Ozeki Co., Ltd. for many years, and the Company expects that he will continue to be able to provide good advice and guidance on the management of the Company by utilizing his wealth of experience and broad insight as a corporate manager, and supervise execution of duties by Directors from his independent standpoint. Based upon the above, the Company has judged that he will continue to lead to improving transparency of the Board of Directors and strengthening the supervisory functions, and requests his continued election as Outside Director. (Notes) There is no special interest between the Company and the candidates for Directors. Ms. Aiko Koma and Mr. Ryutaro Ozeki are candidates for Outside Directors.

Ms. Aiko Koma and Mr. Ryutaro Ozeki meet the Company's criteria for judging independence of Outside Officers. The Company has reported them as Independent Officers stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange to the said Exchange. If they are reelected and assume office of Outside Director, the Company will report them as Independent Officers again. Matters related to the candidates for Outside Directors Independence of the candidates for Outside Directors Neither Ms. Aiko Koma nor Mr. Ryutaro Ozeki has been a business executor or officer (excluding business executor) (as stipulated in Article 2, Paragraph 3, Item 6 of the Ordinance for Enforcement of the Companies Act; hereinafter the same) of the Company or any Specified Related Business Entity of the Company (as stipulated in Article 2, Paragraph 3, Item 19 of the Ordinance for Enforcement of the Companies Act; hereinafter the same). Additionally, they have not been business executors at a stock company for which the Company continued the rights and obligations via merger, absorption-type demerger, incorporation-type demerger, or transfer of business directly before occurrence of said merger, etc. Neither Ms. Aiko Koma nor Mr. Ryutaro Ozeki is scheduled to receive a significant amount of cash or other property (excluding remuneration as Director) from the Company or a Specified Related Business Entity of the Company, and have not received such cash or other property in the past. Neither Ms. Aiko Koma nor Mr. Ryutaro Ozeki is a spouse, any family within the third degree or any other person equivalent thereto of a business executor or officer (excluding business executor) of the Company or any Specified Related Business Entity of the Company. Ms. Aiko Koma and Mr. Ryutaro Ozeki are now serving as Outside Director of the Company. The terms of office of Ms. Aiko Koma and Mr. Ryutaro Ozeki as Outside Director will be three (3) years and two (2) years, respectively, at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Outline of the content of a limited liability agreement with each candidate for Outside Director The Company has entered into an agreement with Ms. Aiko Koma and Mr. Ryutaro Ozeki in accordance with the provision of Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act to limit their liabilities for damages under Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the same Act. The maximum amount of their liabilities under the agreement is the minimum amount stipulated in Article 425, Paragraph 1 of the same Act. If the reelection of each of them is approved, the Company will renew the agreement. 4. Outline of Execution of Directors and Officers Liability Insurance Contract The Company has entered into a directors and officers liability insurance contract with an insurance company. The 7 -

insurance contract covers any damages to be borne by the insureds that may result from the insureds being liable for the performance of their duties or being subject to a claim for the pursuit of such liability. The candidates will be included in the insureds under the insurance contract. The contract period of the directors and officers liability insurance is one year, and the Company will renew it by a resolution of the Board of Directors before the period expires. - 8 -

Proposal 2: Election of Three (3) Directors Serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members The terms of office of all three (3) Directors serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company proposes the election of three (3) Directors serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members. Regarding this proposal, we have obtained the consent of the Audit and Supervisory Committee. The candidates for Director serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members are as follows: Current positions Attendance at Attendance at the Audit and No. the Board Name Gender and responsibilities Supervisory of Directors in the Company Committee meetings meetings [Reelection] Outside Director 1 Tetsuya Okuda Male (Audit and 13/14 13/14 [Outside] Supervisory 93% 93% [Independent] Committee Member) 2 [New] Hideki Kawasaki Male - - - 3 [New] Kanako Takeda Female - - - [Outside] [Independent] - 9 -