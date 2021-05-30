Nikkon : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021

at end of period

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2021

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2021

1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders:

NIKKON Holdings Co., Ltd.

for the Year Ended March 31, 2021

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share Total cash Dividend payout Ratio of dividends to net assets 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total dividends (Total) ratio (Consolidated) (Consolidated) Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Millions of yen % % Year ended March 31, 2020 − 38.00 − 38.00 76.00 4,995 29.9 2.6 Year ended March 31, 2021 − 33.00 − 34.00 67.00 4,404 30.3 2.1 Year ending March 31, 2022 − 34.00 − 35.00 69.00 30.2 (Forecast)

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Six months ending Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen 96,000 12.1 9,800 39.3 10,500 32.8 7,100 36.7 108.01 September 30, 2021 Full year 200,000 9.6 21,000 15.4 22,400 8.9 15,000 3.1 228.19 4. Notes (1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the year ended March 31, 2021 No (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): (2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: No Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Restatement of prior period financial statements: No

(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of March 31, 2021 68,239,892 shares As of March 31, 2020 68,239,892 shares Number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of March 31, 2021 2,506,469 shares As of March 31, 2020 2,506,382 shares Average number of shares during the period Year ended March 31, 2021 65,733,467 shares Year ended March 31, 2020 65,830,837 shares

