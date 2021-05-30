Nikkon : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021
Translation
1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Year ended March 31, 2021
182,536
(8.5)
18,191
(12.9)
20,572
(8.7)
14,544
(13.0)
Year ended March 31, 2020
199,512
0.9
20,890
4.3
22,525
2.3
16,721
13.2
Note: Comprehensive income
Year ended March 31, 2021
¥19,667 million
[55.0%]
Year ended March 31, 2020
¥12,691 million
[7.5%]
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per
Profit attributable to
Ordinary profit/total
Operating profit/net
share
owners of
assets
sales
parent/equity
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
Year ended March 31, 2021
221.26
220.51
7.3
6.6
10.0
Year ended March 31, 2020
254.01
253.11
8.8
7.6
10.5
Reference: Investment profit (loss) on equity method
Year ended March 31, 2021
¥484 million
Year ended March 31, 2020
¥472 million
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2021
322,139
208,290
64.5
3,160.46
As of March 31, 2020
297,489
193,296
64.8
2,932.77
Reference: Equity
As of March 31, 2021
¥207,747 million
As of March 31, 2020
¥192,780 million
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash equivalents
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
at end of period
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Year ended March 31, 2021
23,229
(25,402)
1,473
30,366
Year ended March 31, 2020
25,901
(19,867)
(584)
30,820
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
Total cash
Dividend payout
Ratio of dividends
to net assets
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
dividends (Total)
ratio (Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
Year ended March 31, 2020
−
38.00
−
38.00
76.00
4,995
29.9
2.6
Year ended March 31, 2021
−
33.00
−
34.00
67.00
4,404
30.3
2.1
Year ending March 31, 2022
−
34.00
−
35.00
69.00
30.2
(Forecast)
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Six months ending
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
96,000
12.1
9,800
39.3
10,500
32.8
7,100
36.7
108.01
September 30, 2021
Full year
200,000
9.6
21,000
15.4
22,400
8.9
15,000
3.1
228.19
4. Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the year ended March 31, 2021
No
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of March 31, 2021
68,239,892
shares
As of March 31, 2020
68,239,892
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of March 31, 2021
2,506,469
shares
As of March 31, 2020
2,506,382
shares
Average number of shares during the period
Year ended March 31, 2021
65,733,467
shares
Year ended March 31, 2020
65,830,837
shares
Reference: Summary of non-consolidated financial results
Non-consolidated financial results for the year ended March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(1) Non-consolidated operating results
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Year ended March 31, 2021
12,197
10.8
10,601
9.8
10,864
9.1
10,693
3.6
Year ended March 31, 2020
11,010
5.7
9,655
6.9
9,958
5.4
10,323
13.7
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per
share
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2021
162.69
162.14
Year ended March 31, 2020
156.81
156.26
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2021
209,301
120,947
57.6
1,835.10
As of March 31, 2020
192,340
111,625
57.9
1,693.28
Reference: Equity
As of March 31, 2021
¥120,627 million
As of March 31, 2020
¥111,305 million
Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of forecasts of financial results, and other special matters
(Caution regarding forward-looking statements)
Forward-looking statements, including financial results forecasts stated in these materials, are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Actual financial and other results may differ substantially from the statements herein due to various factors.
Index of attached documents
1. Overview of operating results and others ...........................................................................................................
5
(1)
Overview of operating results for the period ...............................................................................................
5
(2)
Overview of financial position for the period ..............................................................................................
5
(3)
Overview of cash flows for the period.........................................................................................................
Overview of operating results for the period
In the fiscal year under review, the Japanese economy was under severe economic condition due to the extended novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. As economic activities started to resume in phases with the help of government sponsored measures, the economy seemed to be in a path of moderate recovery. However, the outlook remained uncertain as the government declares another state of emergency.
In the logistics industry, the severe business situation has continued due to chronic labor shortage and intensified competition, as well as the spread of COVID-19 in general.
As a result, consolidated sales were 182,536 million yen, down by 8.5% from the previous fiscal year due to decrease in the volume of cargo handled, impacted both inside Japan and overseas by COVID-19 pandemic.
Operating profit was 18,191 million yen, down by 12.9% from the previous fiscal year, despite the efforts to reduce costs and improve operational efficiencies.
Ordinary profit was 20,572 million yen, down by 8.7% from the previous fiscal year, as a result of a decrease of operating profit. Profit attributable to owners of parent was 14,544 million yen, down by 13.0% from the previous fiscal year. This is mainly due to decreases of gain on sales of non-current assets and gain on sales of investment securities, in addition to a decrease of ordinary profit.
Business results by segment are as follows. Transportation business
Sales were 84,553 million yen, down by 9.7% from the previous fiscal year, due to a decrease in the volume of cargo handled, impacted by COVID-19. Operating profit was 4,686 million yen down by 9.9% from the previous fiscal year, due to a decrease of sales, despite decreases of personnel, fuel and subcontract expenses.
Warehousing business
Despite some impacts by COVID-19, sales were 32,083 million yen, up 3.3% from the previous fiscal year. The increase is due to an increase in the volume of cargo stored, as a result of ongoing additions and expansions of the existing warehouses. Operating profit was 7,549 million yen, down by 2.6% from the previous year, mainly due to an increase of depreciation expense.
Packaging business
Sales were 40,136 million yen, down by 14.4% from the previous fiscal year, as a result of significant decrease in business volume impacted by COVID-19. Operating profit was 2,365 million yen, down by 36.2% from the previous fiscal year, due to a decrease of sales, despite decreases of personnel and subcontract expenses.
Testing business
Sales were 20,463 million yen, down by 7.9% from the previous fiscal year, as the business volume decreased due to COVID-19. Operating profit was 2,809 million yen, down by 29.8% from the previous fiscal year, as sales decreased, as well as depreciation expense increased because of the new research and development facility opened in April 2020.
Overview of financial position for the period
(Assets)
Current assets at the end of the fiscal year under review totaled 74,542 million yen, an increase of 1,077 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. The increase mainly came as notes and accounts receivable - trade rose 917 million yen. Non-current assets totaled 247,596 million yen, an increase of 23,572 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. The increase mainly came as property, plant and equipment rose 18,214 million yen (warehouse expansions in Ebetsu City, Hokkaido Prefecture, Osaki City, Miyagi Prefecture, Isezaki City, Gunma Prefecture, Nagahama City and Hino Town, Shiga Prefecture, and Setouchi City, Okayama Prefecture, an income property acquisition in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, and business site acquisitions in Utsunomiya City, Tochigi Prefecture, Isezaki City and Ota City in Gunma, Takaoka City in Toyama, and Ibaraki City Osaka), and investment securities rose 4,707 million yen due to an increase of the cross-shareholdings' market value.
As a result, total assets were 322,139 million yen, an increase of 24,650 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year.
(Liabilities)
Current liabilities at the end of the fiscal year under review totaled 46,269 million yen, a decrease of 8,205 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This mainly came as the current portion of bonds payable fell 10,000 million yen due to redemption of bonds, as well as notes payable - facilities and notes and accounts payable - trade fell 2,630 million yen and 1,466 million yen respectively as some of the subsidiary companies started to make payments through electronic notes. On the other hand, electronically recorded obligations - operating and electronically recorded obligations - non-operating rose 1,298 million yen and 5,427 million yen respectively. Non-current liabilities totaled 67,579 million yen, an increase of 17,860 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This mainly came as the Company financed 20,000 million yen through issuing bonds to fund redemption of bonds and facilities.
As a result, total liabilities were 113,848 million yen, an increase of 9,655 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year.
(Net assets)
Net assets at the end of the fiscal year under review were 208,290 million yen, an increase of 14,994 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This mainly came as retained earnings and valuation difference on available-for-sale securities rose 9,877 million yen, and 3,347 million yen respectively.
