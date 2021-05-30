Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nikkon Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9072   JP3709600005

NIKKON HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(9072)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nikkon : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021

05/30/2021 | 11:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Year Ended March 31, 2021

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

Company name:

NIKKON Holdings Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

9072

URL http://www.nikkon-hd.co.jp

Representative:

President & Representative Director

Masakatsu Kuroiwa

Inquiries:

Director, Managing Executive Officer, and

Yasunori Matsuda

General Manager of Accounting Department

Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders:

June 29, 2021

Scheduled date to file Securities Report:

June 30, 2021

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

June 8, 2021

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:

No

May 12, 2021

TEL 03-3541-5330

Holding of financial results meeting:

No

(A video of financial results briefings will be posted on the Company website.)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Year ended March 31, 2021

182,536

(8.5)

18,191

(12.9)

20,572

(8.7)

14,544

(13.0)

Year ended March 31, 2020

199,512

0.9

20,890

4.3

22,525

2.3

16,721

13.2

Note: Comprehensive income

Year ended March 31, 2021

¥19,667 million

[55.0%]

Year ended March 31, 2020

¥12,691 million

[7.5%]

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per

Profit attributable to

Ordinary profit/total

Operating profit/net

share

owners of

assets

sales

parent/equity

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

Year ended March 31, 2021

221.26

220.51

7.3

6.6

10.0

Year ended March 31, 2020

254.01

253.11

8.8

7.6

10.5

Reference: Investment profit (loss) on equity method

Year ended March 31, 2021

¥484 million

Year ended March 31, 2020

¥472 million

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of March 31, 2021

322,139

208,290

64.5

3,160.46

As of March 31, 2020

297,489

193,296

64.8

2,932.77

Reference: Equity

As of March 31, 2021

¥207,747 million

As of March 31, 2020

¥192,780 million

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash equivalents

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

at end of period

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Year ended March 31, 2021

23,229

(25,402)

1,473

30,366

Year ended March 31, 2020

25,901

(19,867)

(584)

30,820

1

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

Total cash

Dividend payout

Ratio of dividends

to net assets

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

dividends (Total)

ratio (Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

Year ended March 31, 2020

38.00

38.00

76.00

4,995

29.9

2.6

Year ended March 31, 2021

33.00

34.00

67.00

4,404

30.3

2.1

Year ending March 31, 2022

34.00

35.00

69.00

30.2

(Forecast)

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Six months ending

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

96,000

12.1

9,800

39.3

10,500

32.8

7,100

36.7

108.01

September 30, 2021

Full year

200,000

9.6

21,000

15.4

22,400

8.9

15,000

3.1

228.19

4. Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the year ended March 31, 2021

No

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):

(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of March 31, 2021

68,239,892

shares

As of March 31, 2020

68,239,892

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of March 31, 2021

2,506,469

shares

As of March 31, 2020

2,506,382

shares

Average number of shares during the period

Year ended March 31, 2021

65,733,467

shares

Year ended March 31, 2020

65,830,837

shares

2

Reference: Summary of non-consolidated financial results

Non-consolidated financial results for the year ended March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Year ended March 31, 2021

12,197

10.8

10,601

9.8

10,864

9.1

10,693

3.6

Year ended March 31, 2020

11,010

5.7

9,655

6.9

9,958

5.4

10,323

13.7

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per

share

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2021

162.69

162.14

Year ended March 31, 2020

156.81

156.26

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of March 31, 2021

209,301

120,947

57.6

1,835.10

As of March 31, 2020

192,340

111,625

57.9

1,693.28

Reference: Equity

As of March 31, 2021

¥120,627 million

As of March 31, 2020

¥111,305 million

  • Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of forecasts of financial results, and other special matters

(Caution regarding forward-looking statements)

Forward-looking statements, including financial results forecasts stated in these materials, are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Actual financial and other results may differ substantially from the statements herein due to various factors.

3

Index of attached documents

1. Overview of operating results and others ...........................................................................................................

5

(1)

Overview of operating results for the period ...............................................................................................

5

(2)

Overview of financial position for the period ..............................................................................................

5

(3)

Overview of cash flows for the period.........................................................................................................

6

(4)

Future outlook..............................................................................................................................................

6

(5)

Basic policy on distribution of profits, and dividends in period under review and subsequent period........

6

2. Basic philosophy for selecting accounting standards .........................................................................................

7

3. Consolidated financial statements and significant notes thereto ........................................................................

8

(1)

Consolidated balance sheets.........................................................................................................................

8

(2)

Consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income ....................

10

(Consolidated statements of income)......................................................................................................

10

(Consolidated statements of comprehensive income)............................................................................

12

(3)

Consolidated statements of changes in equity............................................................................................

13

(4)

Consolidated statements of cash flows ......................................................................................................

15

(5)

Notes on consolidated financial statements ...............................................................................................

17

(Notes on going concern assumption)........................................................................................................

17

(Segment information) ...............................................................................................................................

17

(Per share information) ..............................................................................................................................

20

(Subsequent events) ...................................................................................................................................

20

4

1. Overview of operating results and others

  1. Overview of operating results for the period
    In the fiscal year under review, the Japanese economy was under severe economic condition due to the extended novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. As economic activities started to resume in phases with the help of government sponsored measures, the economy seemed to be in a path of moderate recovery. However, the outlook remained uncertain as the government declares another state of emergency.
    In the logistics industry, the severe business situation has continued due to chronic labor shortage and intensified competition, as well as the spread of COVID-19 in general.
    As a result, consolidated sales were 182,536 million yen, down by 8.5% from the previous fiscal year due to decrease in the volume of cargo handled, impacted both inside Japan and overseas by COVID-19 pandemic.
    Operating profit was 18,191 million yen, down by 12.9% from the previous fiscal year, despite the efforts to reduce costs and improve operational efficiencies.
    Ordinary profit was 20,572 million yen, down by 8.7% from the previous fiscal year, as a result of a decrease of operating profit. Profit attributable to owners of parent was 14,544 million yen, down by 13.0% from the previous fiscal year. This is mainly due to decreases of gain on sales of non-current assets and gain on sales of investment securities, in addition to a decrease of ordinary profit.
    Business results by segment are as follows. Transportation business
    Sales were 84,553 million yen, down by 9.7% from the previous fiscal year, due to a decrease in the volume of cargo handled, impacted by COVID-19. Operating profit was 4,686 million yen down by 9.9% from the previous fiscal year, due to a decrease of sales, despite decreases of personnel, fuel and subcontract expenses.
    Warehousing business
    Despite some impacts by COVID-19, sales were 32,083 million yen, up 3.3% from the previous fiscal year. The increase is due to an increase in the volume of cargo stored, as a result of ongoing additions and expansions of the existing warehouses. Operating profit was 7,549 million yen, down by 2.6% from the previous year, mainly due to an increase of depreciation expense.
    Packaging business
    Sales were 40,136 million yen, down by 14.4% from the previous fiscal year, as a result of significant decrease in business volume impacted by COVID-19. Operating profit was 2,365 million yen, down by 36.2% from the previous fiscal year, due to a decrease of sales, despite decreases of personnel and subcontract expenses.
    Testing business
    Sales were 20,463 million yen, down by 7.9% from the previous fiscal year, as the business volume decreased due to COVID-19. Operating profit was 2,809 million yen, down by 29.8% from the previous fiscal year, as sales decreased, as well as depreciation expense increased because of the new research and development facility opened in April 2020.
  2. Overview of financial position for the period
    (Assets)
    Current assets at the end of the fiscal year under review totaled 74,542 million yen, an increase of 1,077 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. The increase mainly came as notes and accounts receivable - trade rose 917 million yen. Non-current assets totaled 247,596 million yen, an increase of 23,572 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. The increase mainly came as property, plant and equipment rose 18,214 million yen (warehouse expansions in Ebetsu City, Hokkaido Prefecture, Osaki City, Miyagi Prefecture, Isezaki City, Gunma Prefecture, Nagahama City and Hino Town, Shiga Prefecture, and Setouchi City, Okayama Prefecture, an income property acquisition in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, and business site acquisitions in Utsunomiya City, Tochigi Prefecture, Isezaki City and Ota City in Gunma, Takaoka City in Toyama, and Ibaraki City Osaka), and investment securities rose 4,707 million yen due to an increase of the cross-shareholdings' market value.
    As a result, total assets were 322,139 million yen, an increase of 24,650 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year.
    (Liabilities)
    Current liabilities at the end of the fiscal year under review totaled 46,269 million yen, a decrease of 8,205 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This mainly came as the current portion of bonds payable fell 10,000 million yen due to redemption of bonds, as well as notes payable - facilities and notes and accounts payable - trade fell 2,630 million yen and 1,466 million yen respectively as some of the subsidiary companies started to make payments through electronic notes. On the other hand, electronically recorded obligations - operating and electronically recorded obligations - non-operating rose 1,298 million yen and 5,427 million yen respectively. Non-current liabilities totaled 67,579 million yen, an increase of 17,860 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This mainly came as the Company financed 20,000 million yen through issuing bonds to fund redemption of bonds and facilities.
    As a result, total liabilities were 113,848 million yen, an increase of 9,655 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year.
    (Net assets)
    Net assets at the end of the fiscal year under review were 208,290 million yen, an increase of 14,994 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This mainly came as retained earnings and valuation difference on available-for-sale securities rose 9,877 million yen, and 3,347 million yen respectively.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nikkon Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 03:01:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NIKKON HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
05/30NIKKON  : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31,..
PU
03/30NIKKON HOLDINGS CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/09NIKKON  : Attributable Profit Drops 24% in April-December 2020
MT
2020NIKKON HOLDINGS CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020NIKKON HOLDINGS CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019NIKKON HOLDINGS CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019NIKKON HOLDINGS CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018NIKKON HOLDINGS CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018NIKKON HOLDINGS CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017NIKKON HOLDINGS CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 183 B 1 668 M 1 668 M
Net income 2021 13 745 M 125 M 125 M
Net Debt 2021 17 869 M 163 M 163 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 2,72%
Capitalization 155 B 1 410 M 1 412 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 12 579
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart NIKKON HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nikkon Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKON HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2 800,00 JPY
Last Close Price 2 357,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 40,0%
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masakatsu Kuroiwa President & Representative Director
Hideki Miyata Independent Outside Director
Yoshiyuki Ajioka Independent Outside Director
Keita Kuroiwa Representative Director & Executive Officer
Toshimi Nagaoka Representative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKKON HOLDINGS CO., LTD.14.03%1 410
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.36.00%30 783
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.25.53%18 127
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.76.71%8 927
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.26.62%6 549
SAIA, INC.27.30%6 012