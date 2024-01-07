Certain Common Stock of Nikola Corporation are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-JAN-2024.

Certain Common Stock of Nikola Corporation are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-JAN-2024. These Common Stock will be under lockup for 31 days starting from 7-DEC-2023 to 7-JAN-2024.



Details:

The Company and executive officers and directors, have agreed, subject to certain exceptions, not to offer, sell, assign, transfer, pledge, contract to sell, or otherwise dispose of or announce the intention to otherwise dispose of, or enter into any swap, hedge or similar agreement or arrangement that transfers, in whole or in part, the economic consequence of ownership of, directly or indirectly, or make any demand or request or exercise any right with respect to the registration of, or file with the SEC a registration statement under the Securities Act relating to, any common stock or securities convertible into or exchangeable or exercisable for any common stock without the prior written consent of the representative for a period of 30 days after the date of the underwriting agreements.