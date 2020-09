Financials (USD) Sales 2020 0,11 M - - Net income 2020 -385 M - - Net cash 2020 549 M - - P/E ratio 2020 -31,7x Yield 2020 - Capitalization 12 612 M 12 612 M - EV / Sales 2020 109 002x EV / Sales 2021 128x Nbr of Employees 256 Free-Float 32,5% Chart NIKOLA CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends NIKOLA CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 6 Average target price 53,60 $ Last Close Price 33,28 $ Spread / Highest target 137% Spread / Average Target 61,1% Spread / Lowest Target 35,2% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Mark A. Russell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director Trevor Milton Executive Chairman Kim J. Brady Chief Financial Officer & Director Dane Davis Chief Technology Officer Isaac Sloan Chief Information Officer & Software Architect Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) NIKOLA CORPORATION 222.48% 12 612 TESLA, INC. 428.00% 411 636 TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -8.43% 188 355 VOLKSWAGEN AG -15.65% 91 320 DAIMLER AG -6.24% 58 655 BMW AG -11.53% 49 534