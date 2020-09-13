Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nikola Corporation    NKLA

NIKOLA CORPORATION

(NKLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP :, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Continues Its Investigation of Nikola Corporation (NKLA) on Behalf of Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/13/2020 | 03:40pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, continues its investigation on behalf of Nikola Corporation (“Nikola” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NKLA) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your Nikola investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/nikola-corporation/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On September 10, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a report entitled “Nikola: How to Parlay an Ocean of Lies into a Partnership with the Largest Auto OEM in America.” Therein, Hindenburg alleged that the Company’s founder, Trevor Milton, had misled partners into signing agreements by falsely claiming to have extensive proprietary technology. Among other things, the report claimed that Milton had staged a video of Nikola’s semi-truck cruising down a road by filming the truck rolling down a hill and that, despite claiming Nikola designs all key components in house, the Company appears to simply be buying or licensing them from third-parties.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $4.80, or 11%, to close at $37.57 per share on September 10, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on September 11, 2020, Nikola issued a statement denying the allegations and threatening legal action against Hindenburg Research. However, the same day, Citron Research supported Hindenburg’s claims, stating: “Congrats to Hindenburg for exposing what appears to be a total fraud with $NKLA. Citron will cover half of all legal expenses.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $5.44, or nearly 15%, to close at $32.13 per share on September 11, 2020, thereby injuring investors further.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding Nikola should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM’s attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NIKOLA CORPORATION
03:40pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Continues Its..
BU
09/11Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nikola Corpo..
PR
09/11APPLE, GENERAL MOTORS, CITIGROUP : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
09/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/11Tech Down As Rotation Out Of Sector Continues -- Tech Roundup
DJ
09/11Crocs, Zumiez rise; Dave & Buster's, Nikola fall
AQ
09/11ENTWISTLE & CAPPUCCI LLP INVESTIGATI : Nikola Corporation (NKLA)
BU
09/11TREVOR MILTON : Nikola threatens Hindenburg with litigation, short-seller 'welco..
RE
09/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,11 M - -
Net income 2020 -385 M - -
Net cash 2020 549 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -30,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12 177 M 12 177 M -
EV / Sales 2020 105 064x
EV / Sales 2021 123x
Nbr of Employees 256
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart NIKOLA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nikola Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKOLA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 53,60 $
Last Close Price 32,13 $
Spread / Highest target 146%
Spread / Average Target 66,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark A. Russell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Trevor Milton Executive Chairman
Kim J. Brady Chief Financial Officer & Director
Dane Davis Chief Technology Officer
Isaac Sloan Chief Information Officer & Software Architect
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKOLA CORPORATION211.34%12 177
TESLA, INC.345.49%347 304
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.83%183 157
VOLKSWAGEN AG-14.98%92 148
DAIMLER AG-5.72%58 944
BMW AG-12.07%49 148
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group