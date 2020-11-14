Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nikola Corporation    NKLA

NIKOLA CORPORATION

(NKLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

NIKOLA 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Nikola Corporation - NKLA, NKLAW, f/k/a VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. VTIQ, VTIQW, VTIQU

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/14/2020 | 10:01pm EST

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have only until November 16, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Nikola Corporation (NasdaqGS: NKLA, NKLAW) f/k/a VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NasdaqCM: VTIQ, VTIQW, VTIQU), if they purchased the Company’s securities between March 3, 2020 and October 15, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”) or owned VectoIQ shares as of the May 8, 2020 record date and were entitled to vote on VectoIQ’s proposed transaction with Nikola. These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the District of Arizona, Eastern District of New York and Central District of California.

Get Help

Nikola investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-nikola-corporation-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuits

Nikola and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On September 10, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging that evidence showed the Company was "an intricate fraud built on dozens of lies." Subsequently, it was reported that the Company was the subject of probes by both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department. Then, on September 21, 2020, the Company announced the sudden resignation of Founder and Executive Chairman, Trevor Milton. Then, in several interviews on October 15-16, 2020, the Company’s CEO made statements indicating that the Company’s strategic manufacturing partnership with General Motors could fall through.

On this news, the price of Nikola’s shares plummeted.

The first-filed case is Borteanu v. Nikola Corporation et al., 20-cv-01797.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NIKOLA CORPORATION
03:01aNIKOLA 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Exc..
BU
11/14FINAL DEADLINE ALERT : ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Nikola Corpor..
PR
11/13NIKOLA : EV battery maker Microvast to go public through SPAC merger
RE
11/12INVESTOR REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Sec..
BU
11/12NKLA ALERT : Nationally Ranked Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Invest..
BU
11/12SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Nikola Investors with $200,000 or More in Losses Encouraged ..
PR
11/11MONDAY DEADLINE NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Act..
BU
11/10MONDAY DEADLINE REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
11/10UPDATE : NKLA SUBPOENAED BY SEC, DOJ: Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors ..
BU
11/10GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : EU takes on Amazon, Boeing sees light at the end of the 73..
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,08 M - -
Net income 2020 -327 M - -
Net cash 2020 759 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -23,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8 135 M 8 135 M -
EV / Sales 2020 88 873x
EV / Sales 2021 128x
Nbr of Employees 256
Free-Float 36,6%
Chart NIKOLA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nikola Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKOLA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 29,40 $
Last Close Price 21,18 $
Spread / Highest target 122%
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark A. Russell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen J. Girsky Chairman
Kim J. Brady Chief Financial Officer & Director
Dane Davis Chief Technology Officer
Isaac Sloan Chief Information Officer & Software Architect
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKOLA CORPORATION105.23%8 135
TESLA, INC.388.25%387 217
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-5.16%195 465
VOLKSWAGEN AG-14.79%91 725
BYD COMPANY LIMITED368.21%69 746
DAIMLER AG6.34%66 422
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group