NIKOLA CORP EXPECTS GROSS MARGIN BETWEEN -110% AND -85% IN 2023

Nikola Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial battery-electric (BEV) and hydrogen-electric vehicles (FCEV) and energy infrastructure solutions. The Company is also a technology integrator that is engaged in developing energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units: Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit is engaged in developing and commercializing battery-electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV), class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sectors. The Energy business unit is focused on developing and constructing a hydrogen fueling ecosystem and providing BEV charging support to meet anticipated fuel demand for its FCEV and BEV customers, as well as other third-party customers. The Company's principal vehicle offerings include Nikola Tre BEV and Nikola Tre FCEV.