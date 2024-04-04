PHOENIX, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand, today announced it will report its first quarter ended March 31, 2024 financial results and business updates on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. On that day, Nikola's management will hold a conference call and webcast at 10:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. PT) to review and discuss the company's business and outlook.

To augment Nikola's engagement with its shareholders and strengthen communication with investors, Nikola will utilize a Q&A platform developed by Say Technologies to allow verified retail and institutional investors to submit and upvote questions. Management will address a selection of the questions relating to Nikola's business and financial results on the earnings call.

The platform will open on April 29, 2024, at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT) and close on May 6, 2024, at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT). To submit questions, please visit https://app.saytechnologies.com/nikola-corporation-2024-q1.

What: Date of Nikola Q1 2024 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast

When: Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. PT)

Webcast: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/nikola20240507/enAn archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website https://www.webcast-eqs.com/nikola20240507/en.

ABOUT NIKOLA CORPORATION:

Nikola Corporation's mission is clear: pioneering solutions for a zero-emissions world. As an integrated truck and energy company, Nikola is transforming commercial transportation, with our Class 8 vehicles, including battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks, and our energy brand, HYLA, driving the advancement of the complete hydrogen refueling ecosystem, covering supply, distribution and dispensing.

Nikola headquarters is based in Phoenix, Arizona with a manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Arizona.

Nikola headquarters is based in Phoenix, Arizona with a manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Arizona.

