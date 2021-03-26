Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq Other  >  Nikola Corporation    NKLA

NIKOLA CORPORATION

(NKLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NIKOLA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Nikola Corporation - NKLA, NKLAW

03/26/2021 | 10:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Nikola Corporation (NasdaqGS: NKLA, NKLAW) f/k/a VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NasdaqCM: VTIQ, VTIQW, VTIQU).

On September 10, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging that evidence showed the Company was “an intricate fraud built on dozens of lies.” Subsequently, it was reported that the Company was the subject of probes by both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department. Then, on September 21, 2020, the Company announced the sudden resignation of Founder and Executive Chairman, Trevor Milton.

Recently, the Company disclosed that its internal investigation had found that Milton had made several “inaccurate” claims about the Company’s business and products.

The Company has been sued in several securities class action lawsuits for failing to disclose material information, violating federal securities laws, which have been consolidated and remain ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Nikola’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Nikola’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Nikola shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-nkla/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about NIKOLA CORPORATION
03/26NIKOLA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
03/26STREET COLOR : US Dept of Energy Wants to Loan $43 Bln for EV and Clean Energy P..
MT
03/26NIKOLA  : Vertical Research Starts Nikola at Buy With $24 Price Target
MT
03/25EXCLUSIVE : U.S. regulator opens inquiry into Wall Street's blank check IPO fren..
RE
03/25U.S. regulator opens inquiry into Wall Street's blank check IPO frenzy -sourc..
RE
03/18SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Finishing Lower as Markets Weaken
MT
03/18Electric truck startup Lordstown slumps 12% on SEC probe
RE
03/18GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Alphabet, Volkswagen, Tesla...
03/18NIKOLA  : Shareholder to Halve Stake in Nikola
MT
03/18TREVOR MILTON : Nikola strategic partner Hanwha to cut its bet on electric-truck..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -589 M - -
Net cash 2021 943 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,87x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 546 M 5 546 M -
EV / Sales 2021 259x
EV / Sales 2022 19,3x
Nbr of Employees 450
Free-Float 36,9%
Chart NIKOLA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nikola Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKOLA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 27,50 $
Last Close Price 14,15 $
Spread / Highest target 232%
Spread / Average Target 94,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark A. Russell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kim J. Brady Chief Financial Officer
Stephen J. Girsky Chairman
Dane Davis Chief Technology Officer
Isaac Sloan Chief Information Officer & Software Architect
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKOLA CORPORATION-7.27%6 687
TESLA, INC.-9.25%679 519
NIO LIMITED-22.16%70 668
LI AUTO INC.-18.49%23 430
ARCIMOTO, INC.12.40%683
ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES CORP.-23.26%616
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ