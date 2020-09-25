Log in
NIKOLA INVESTORS: November 16, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser

09/25/2020 | 03:25pm EDT

The law firm of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP announces that class action litigation has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the securities of Nikola Corporation (“Nikola” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NKLA) between March 3, 2020 and September 20, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Nikola securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court for appointment as lead plaintiff by no later than November 16, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your share of any recovery in the actions will not be affected by your decision of whether to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. You may retain Lieff Cabraser, or other attorneys, as your counsel in the action.

Nikola investors who wish to learn more about the litigation and how to seek appointment as lead plaintiff should click here or contact Sharon M. Lee of Lieff Cabraser toll-free at 1-800-541-7358.

Background on the Nikola Securities Class Litigation

Nikola, headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, describes itself as a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure. The actions allege that during the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Nikola founder and then-Chairman, Trevor Milton, repeatedly overstated and mischaracterized Nikola’s financial, technological, and operational profile; (2) Milton’s misrepresentations were designed to falsely portray Nikola as a successful and growing company; and (3) the foregoing misrepresentations would likely subject Nikola to regulatory scrutiny and enforcement actions, as well as reputational harm after the truth emerged.

On September 10, 2020, before the market opened, research firm Hindenburg Research published a report describing Nikola as “an intricate fraud built on dozens of lies over the course of its Founder and Executive Chairman Trevor Milton’s career.” According to Hindenburg, the report was based on “extensive evidence – including recorded phone calls, text messages, private emails and behind-the-scenes photographs—detailing dozens of false statements by” defendant Milton. Hindenburg claimed that “[w]e have never seen this level of deception at a public company, especially of this size.” Following this news, the price of Nikola common stock fell $4.80 per share, or 11.3%, from its closing price of $42.37 on September 9, 2020 to close at $37.57 on September 10, 2020.

On September 14, 2020, after the market closed, Bloomberg reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) was examining the merits of the Hindenburg report.

On September 15, 2020, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Justice joined the SEC in examining allegations that Nikola misled investors by making exaggerated claims about its technology. On that day, the price of Nikola stock fell $2.96 per share, or 8.3%, from its closing price of $35.79 on September 14, 2020 to close at $32.83 on September 15, 2020.

On Sunday, September 20, 2020, Nikola announced that defendant Milton had resigned as Chairman of the Company. Following this news, the price of Nikola stock fell another $6.61 per share, or 19.3%, from its closing price of $34.19 on September 18, 2020, to close at $27.58 on September 21, 2020.

About Lieff Cabraser

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, with offices in San Francisco, New York, and Nashville, is a nationally recognized law firm committed to advancing the rights of investors and promoting corporate responsibility.

The National Law Journal has recognized Lieff Cabraser as one of the nation’s top plaintiffs’ law firms for fourteen years. In compiling the list, the National Law Journal examines recent verdicts and settlements and looked for firms “representing the best qualities of the plaintiffs’ bar and that demonstrated unusual dedication and creativity.” Law360 has selected Lieff Cabraser as one of the Top 50 law firms nationwide for litigation, highlighting our firm’s “laser focus” and noting that our firm routinely finds itself “facing off against some of the largest and strongest defense law firms in the world.” Benchmark Litigation has named Lieff Cabraser one of the “Top 10 Plaintiffs’ Firms in America.”

For more information about Lieff Cabraser and the firm’s representation of investors, please visit https://www.lieffcabraser.com/.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,14 M - -
Net income 2020 -385 M - -
Net cash 2020 549 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -18,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7 239 M 7 239 M -
EV / Sales 2020 48 299x
EV / Sales 2021 81,5x
Nbr of Employees 256
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart NIKOLA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nikola Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKOLA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 37,00 $
Last Close Price 19,10 $
Spread / Highest target 314%
Spread / Average Target 93,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark A. Russell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Trevor Milton Executive Chairman
Kim J. Brady Chief Financial Officer & Director
Dane Davis Chief Technology Officer
Isaac Sloan Chief Information Officer & Software Architect
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKOLA CORPORATION85.08%7 239
TESLA, INC.363.50%361 346
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.85%183 618
VOLKSWAGEN AG-22.53%83 255
DAIMLER AG-9.89%55 436
BMW AG-17.09%45 664
