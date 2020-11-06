Log in
Nikola Corporation    NKLA

NIKOLA CORPORATION

(NKLA)
NKLA Investor Alert: Kyros Law is Investigating Filing Legal Claims on Behalf of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) Investors

11/06/2020 | 11:12pm EST

BOSTON, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyros Law Offices is alerting investors of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA), that it is investigating filing legal claims against the company on behalf of investors.

A recent shareholder lawsuit alleges that Nikola's founder, Trevor Milton, may have materially misrepresented the Company's technology and business, potentially causing the company's financial prospects to be greatly overvalued.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) investors are urged to contact our law firm immediately to protect their rights. Visit our NKLA Shareholder Lawsuit website or call 1-800-934-2921 to speak to someone about your case.

On September 10, 2020, Hindenburg Research issued a report titled: "Nikola: How to parlay an Ocean of Lies into a Partnership with the Largest Auto OEM in America." In that report Hindenburg claimed that it "gathered extensive evidence–including recorded phone calls, text messages, private emails, and behind-the-scenes photographs detailing dozens of false statements by the Company's founder Trevor Milton."

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) investors are urged to contact our law firm immediately to protect their rights. Visit our NKLA Lawsuit website or call 1-800-934-2921 to find out if you have a claim.

Receive alerts about potential class action lawsuits that may affect you by visiting the Class Action Lawsuit Center website.

Kyros Law specializes in a wide range of complex litigation, mass torts, and corporate governance matters, including the representation of whistleblowers, shareholders and consumers in securities fraud, false claims act and class actions. Our lawyers have been responsible for recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for our clients throughout the United States, Africa, Asia and Europe. Visit our website to learn more about our firm.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nkla-investor-alert-kyros-law-is-investigating-filing-legal-claims-on-behalf-of-nikola-corporation-nasdaq-nkla-investors-301168154.html

SOURCE Kyros Law


© PRNewswire 2020
