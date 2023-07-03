



UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 30, 2023

Nikola Corporation

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware (State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation) 001-38495 (Commission File Number) 82-4151153 (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

4141 E Broadway Road

Phoenix, AZ85040

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)





(480) 666-1038

(Registrant's telephone number,

including area code)





N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading symbol Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share NKLA The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Item 2.01 Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets.

On June 30, 2023, pursuant to a general assignment (the "Assignment"), Romeo Power, Inc. ("Romeo"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nikola Corporation (the "Company"), transferred ownership of all of Romeo's right, title and interest in and to all of its tangible and intangible assets, subject to certain agreed upon exclusions (collectively, the "Assets") to SG Service Co., LLC, in its sole and limited capacity as Assignee for the Benefit of Creditors of Romeo ("Assignee"), and also designated Assignee to act as the assignee for the benefit of creditors of Romeo, such that, as of June 30, 2023, Assignee succeeded to all of Romeo's right, title and interest in and to the Assets. Pursuant to the Assignment, Romeo shall pay Assignee (i) a fee of $100,000, (ii) certain agreed upon hourly service fees, (iii) reasonable and actual fees and costs incurred by Assignee in connection with the Assignment and (iv) from the proceeds resulting from the sale, disposition or other liquidation of the Assets, a fee equal to 1.00% of proceeds generated for the Assets, excluding proceeds from the Company. Romeo was in the business of manufacturing battery modules, packs, and battery management systems for commercial vehicle applications.

Dated: July 3, 2023 NIKOLA CORPORATION





