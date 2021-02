Feb 22 (Reuters) - Lucid Motors on Monday agreed to go public through a merger with Churchill Capital IV Corp, a blank-check company backed by Wall Street dealmaker and former Citigroup banker Michael Klein, in a deal that valued the combined company at $11.75 billion. (Reporting by Niket Nishant and Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)