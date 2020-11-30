Log in
Nikola : GM, Nikola announce reworked, smaller deal focused on supplying fuel-cell systems

11/30/2020
FILE PHOTO: GM to invest $2 billion to build electric vehicles in Tennessee

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co and Nikola Corp on Monday announced a reworked, smaller agreement that keeps a fuel-cell partnership intact but eliminates an equity stake in the startup for the Detroit automaker as well as plans for building Nikola's electric pickup truck.

In September, the companies announced a deal under which GM would supply batteries, a chassis architecture, fuel cell systems and a factory to build the startup's proposed Badger electric pickup in return for an 11% stake and $700 million. However, the deal came into question after a short seller attacked Nikola as a fraud, something the company denied.

The new deal, a non-binding memorandum of understanding, is subject to negotiation and a definitive deal, Nikola and GM said in separate statements.

Under the new agreement, GM will supply its fuel-cell system for Nikola's Class 7 and Class 8 commercial semi-trucks, Nikola said. The companies are also discussing Nikola's potential use of GM's Ultium electric battery system in its commercial trailers.

Nikola's shares were up almost 8% in pre-market trading.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman, editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.88% 45.06 Delayed Quote.23.11%
NIKOLA CORPORATION -7.64% 27.93 Delayed Quote.170.64%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,10 M - -
Net income 2020 -334 M - -
Net cash 2020 759 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -29,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10 728 M 10 728 M -
EV / Sales 2020 99 980x
EV / Sales 2021 141x
Nbr of Employees 256
Free-Float 36,5%
