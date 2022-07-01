Log in
NIKOLA CORPORATION

(NKLA)
Nikola Releases Message from CEO Mark Russell Updating Stockholders on New Voting Deadline

07/01/2022 | 11:31am EDT
  • DEADLINE EXTENDED to VOTE: 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time on July 17, 2022
  • VOTE NOW by phone at (855) 935-2562, if in North America, or 1-(207) 607-7123, if international
  • VOTE NOW online at www.proxyvote.com

PHOENIX, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy infrastructure solutions, has published a video message from Chief Executive Officer Mark Russell explaining the importance of Nikola stockholders voting now to approve Proposal 2. The video can be accessed https://vimeo.com/725813099 and is available on all Nikola social media channels.

In the video, Mark Russell states, "We greatly appreciate the support of our stockholders who have overwhelmingly voted in favor of Proposal 2. Thanks to your strong support, we are very close to securing the votes needed. As of June 30, we are less than 2% short of the outstanding shares we need to be voted in favor for Proposal 2 to pass. Approving this proposal would provide Nikola with flexibility to support the future growth and development of our business." 

Every vote matters. Stockholders must ACTIVELY VOTE by 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on July 17, 2022, for their vote to count.

VOTE NOW - it is quick and simple:

  • BY PHONE: Please call Alliance Advisors, Nikola's proxy solicitor, toll-free, at (855) 935-2562. International voters can call 1-(207) 607-7123. You can also contact Alliance Advisors if you have any questions about voting.
    • Retail investors, including individual stockholders who purchased shares through app-based brokers, should call the relevant number above.
  • BY INTERNET: Vote at www.proxyvote.com using your control number by following the instructions shared by your broker, bank or other nominee.
    • If you are a Robinhood holder, you can vote your shares at www.proxypush.com and follow the instructions you have received.

The 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held virtually on Monday, July 18, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time at https://east.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/vsm/web?pvskey=NKLA2022 via live audio webcast.

About Nikola Corporation
Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com or Twitter @nikolamotor.

